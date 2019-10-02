|
Walsh Construction Joint Venture Breaks Ground on CTA's Red and Purple Line Modernization Program
CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walsh Construction and joint venture partner Fluor Corporation have broken ground on Phase One of the Chicago Transit Authority's (CTA) Red and Purple Line Modernization Program. The $2.1 billion project is the largest capital improvement in the history of the CTA.
The Walsh-Fluor team will begin the project with the construction of a bypass bridge to ease congestion on the 100-year-old rail line in Chicago's densely populated Lakeview neighborhood, on the city's northside. Additional Phase One work will also include the reconstruction of nearly two miles of tracks and the replacement of four CTA stations. CTA trains will remain operational throughout the duration of the project.
Walsh Construction and Fluor, along with lead designer Stantec Consulting Services and major subconsultant designers EXP, International Bridge Technologies and TranSmart/EJM Engineering, are leading the design-build efforts for Phase One.
"The Red and Purple Lines are part of the daily lives of thousands of Chicagoans," said Matthew Walsh, co-chairman of Walsh Construction, "We're committed to enhancing this vital transit link and delivering reliable, safe and high-quality infrastructure to the citizens of Chicago."
The bypass bridge and rail modernization are anticipated to increase train speeds and train capacity during rush periods. The new, commuter-friendly stations will include wider platforms, increased canopy cover, new elevators and escalators, improved lighting and security features and real-time travel information.
The Walsh-Fluor team closely examined methods to mitigate disruption related to construction. The plans include components and construction methods to reduce the impact on neighborhood residents, businesses, environment and traffic.
Walsh Construction has worked with the Chicago Transit Authority to provide numerous transit upgrades across Chicago. Over the last two years alone, Walsh Construction has reconstructed the CTA's Wilson Station in the Uptown neighborhood, rehabilitated the Garfield Green Line Station in Washington Park, renovated the Belmont Blue Line Station in Avondale, and is currently renovating the Jefferson Park Blue Line Intermodal Facility.
Phase One of the Red-Purple Line Modernization Program is scheduled for completion by 2025.
Walsh Construction is part of The Walsh Group, a 121-year-old family-owned company providing design, build, finance, operation and activation services throughout the building, transportation and water markets. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, The Walsh Group operates as Walsh Construction, Archer Western and Walsh Canada across 20 regional offices and is consistently listed among the top U.S. contractors per Engineering News-Record. Connect with The Walsh Group at www.walshgroup.com; LinkedIn; Twitter; Facebook; and Instagram.
