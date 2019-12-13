+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
13.12.2019 13:05:00

Walser Law Firm Participates in "Push-Ups for Pets" Event Supporting the Humane Treatment of Pets in the Local Community of Wilton Manors

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Walser Law Firm, through its senior partner, Thomas R. Mendez Walser, participated in the Push Up For Pets Challenge on Saturday, November 30th in Wilton Manors. The proceeds from the event benefit The Pet Project, a local charity dedicated to ensuring all pets are taken care of, or possibly re-homed, in the event their owners become ill or pass away.

"The event was a success, and a great way to bring the local community together regarding an issue many of us hold dear, our pets! Through its Pet Legacy Program, The Pet Project is solving a unique problem of how to give pet owners peace of mind that their furry friends will be looked after in the event they are not around to take care of them," said Attorney Walser.

About Walser Law Firm
Founded in 1983, Walser Law Firm has provided trust and estate legal services to Boca Raton and the Florida community for more than 35 years. With offices in Boca Raton, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and New York City, Walser Law Firm offers representation in all areas of Trust & Estates, and Elder Law with expertise and professionalism. Practice areas include estate planning, probate and trust administration, guardianship, special needs planning, LGBT planning, long-term needs planning, as well as litigation associated with probate, trusts or guardianship.

For more information, please visit https://www.walserlaw.com
For more information, please visit https://www.Floridaprobatefirm.com

 

SOURCE The Walser Law Firm

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
EURO STOXX 50-Future: (Trading-) Kaufsignal
10:55
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Renault SA
09:08
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
09:01
Setzt der SMI seinen Höhenflug heute fort?
07:16
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Währungspaar zieht weiter hoch / Adecco – Neue Aufwärtswelle?
11.12.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
10.12.19
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien könnten bei einem Crash zum Dividendenschnäppchen werden
Analyst: Aktienkurs von Tesla könnte auf 500 US-Dollar klettern
SNB bestätigt Geldpolitik und weist Kritik an Negativzins zurück
Wall Street in Rekordlaune -- SMI und DAX schliessen höher -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
US-Notenbank hält Zinsen stabil - Signal für lange Pause
SMI und DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Kartellamt verhängt 646 Millionen Euro Bussgelder gegen Stahlfirmen
Wahlsieg der Tories macht Hoffnung im Brexit-Streit
Für diese Aktien prognostiziert ein Experte eine Rally - unabhängig vom Ausgang des Handelsstreits
Mikron-Aktie gewinnt trotz Gewinnwarnung für 2019

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Hoffnung im Brexit- und im Handelssteit: Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnen am Freitag Gewinne. Die Börsen in Asien waren am Freitag in Feierlaune.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;