Walser Law Firm Participates in "Push-Ups for Pets" Event Supporting the Humane Treatment of Pets in the Local Community of Wilton Manors

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Walser Law Firm, through its senior partner, Thomas R. Mendez Walser, participated in the Push Up For Pets Challenge on Saturday, November 30th in Wilton Manors. The proceeds from the event benefit The Pet Project, a local charity dedicated to ensuring all pets are taken care of, or possibly re-homed, in the event their owners become ill or pass away.

"The event was a success, and a great way to bring the local community together regarding an issue many of us hold dear, our pets! Through its Pet Legacy Program, The Pet Project is solving a unique problem of how to give pet owners peace of mind that their furry friends will be looked after in the event they are not around to take care of them," said Attorney Walser.

