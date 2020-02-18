Walmart U.S. Q4 comp sales grew 1.9% and Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 35%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT):

Fourth-quarter highlights

Total revenue was $141.7 billion, an increase of $2.9 billion, or 2.1%.

Walmart U.S. comp sales increased on a two-year stacked basis by 6.0% with continued strength in food and consumables.

Walmart U.S. eCommerce had strong growth in grocery pickup and delivery, and walmart.com had its highest quarterly growth rate of the year.

Sam’s Club comp sales increased 0.8%, and eCommerce sales grew 33%. Reduced tobacco sales negatively affected comp sales by approximately 300 basis points.

Net sales at Walmart International were $33.0 billion, an increase of 2.3%. Disruption in Chile negatively affected operating income by approximately $110 million.

Adjusted EPS excludes the effects of four items: An unrealized gain of $0.26, net of tax, on the company’s equity investment in JD.com A charge of $0.15, net of tax, related to business restructurings A tax benefit of $0.11 related to a reduction in corporate income tax rates in India A charge of $0.15 related to certain income tax matters



Fiscal 2020 highlights

Total revenue was $524.0 billion, an increase of $9.6 billion, or 1.9%. Excluding currency, total revenue was $528.1 billion, an increase of $13.7 billion, or 2.7%.

Walmart U.S. comp sales increased 2.8% and 6.4% on a two-year stacked basis.

Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 37%. Net Promoter Score and the Customer Value Index improved.

Sam’s Club comp sales increased 0.7%. Reduced tobacco sales negatively affected comp sales by approximately 310 basis points. Membership trends were strong.

International net sales increased 2.8% in constant currency with strength in Mexico, China and India.

The company generated $25.3 billion in operating cash flow and returned $11.8 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

