14.11.2019 13:02:00

Walmart U.S. Q3 comp sales grew 3.2% and Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 41%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT):

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005363/en/

  • Total revenue was $128.0 billion, an increase of $3.1 billion, or 2.5%. Excluding currency, total revenue was $129.0 billion, an increase of $4.1 billion, or 3.3%.
  • Walmart U.S. comp sales increased on a two-year stacked basis by 6.6%. Market share gains in the business were led by food and consumables, including fresh.
  • Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales growth of 41% includes strong growth in online grocery.
  • Walmart U.S. operating income increased 6.1%.
  • Sam's Club comp sales increased 0.6%, and eCommerce sales grew 32%. Reduced tobacco sales negatively affected comp sales by 350 basis points.
  • Net sales at Walmart International were $29.2 billion, an increase of 1.3%. Excluding currency, net sales were $30.2 billion, an increase of 4.8%. The inclusion of Flipkart and strength in Walmex and China were partially offset by softness in the U.K.
  • Operating income declined 5.4%, or 4.1% in constant currency due in part to a non-cash impairment charge for Walmart International. Excluding the impairment charge, operating income would have increased slightly. As expected, the inclusion of Flipkart negatively affected operating income.
  • Third-quarter adjusted EPS excludes a non-cash impairment charge of $0.06, net of tax, and an unrealized gain of $0.05, net of tax, on the company's equity investment in JD.com.
  • FY20 adjusted EPS is now expected to increase slightly compared to FY19 adjusted EPS.
  • Announced Delivery Unlimited, a grocery delivery membership option, to 1,400 stores in the U.S.
  • Launched InHome Delivery in three U.S. cities covering more than one million customers.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 275 million customers and members visit our more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

