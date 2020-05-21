Walmart to Participate in Bernstein’s 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will participate in Bernstein's 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A discussion with Brett Biggs, Walmart executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be webcast live through the "Events” link at www.stock.walmart.com. The session will begin at approximately 9 a.m. EDT.

A transcript will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

