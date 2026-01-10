Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Walmart To Join Nasdaq-100 Index As AstraZeneca Exits In January 2026 Reshuffle

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announced that Walmart Inc. (WMT) will join the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX), the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index (NDXE), and the Nasdaq-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index (NDXX). The inclusion will take effect prior to the market open on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, which marks the first trading day following the third Friday of the month.

Walmart Inc. will replace AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) in the Nasdaq-100 Index, the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index, and the Nasdaq-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index. In addition, AstraZeneca PLC will be removed from several other indices, including the Nasdaq-100 ESG Index (NDXESG), Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 (NDX70), Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 UCITS (NDX70U), Nasdaq-100 Sustainable ESG Select (NDXSES), Nasdaq-100 Low Volatility (NDXLV), and Nasdaq-100 Select Equal Weight (NDXSE). These changes will also take effect prior to the market open on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.