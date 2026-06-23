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23.06.2026 22:06:54
Walmart To Acquire Vibe.co To Expand Connected TV Advertising Platform
(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) has announced plans to acquire Vibe.co, a self-service advertising platform for connected TV (CTV) that specifically caters to small and mid-sized companies.
The financial details of the deal haven't been shared, and it still needs to meet standard closing conditions, such as obtaining the green light from regulators under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.
This acquisition is a step in Walmart Connect's strategy to make commerce media more accessible and enhance its ad capabilities. By merging Vibe.co's platform with Walmart's audience data and measurement tools, as well as media assets like VIZIO, Walmart aims to help advertisers run and track their streaming TV campaigns more efficiently.
Vibe.co offers advertisers a way to activate campaigns on their own, with direct links to supply partners and tools focused on maximizing performance, which makes it easier to access top-notch connected TV inventory.
Walmart believes that this union will encourage more businesses, including third-party marketplace sellers, to embrace CTV advertising.
After the acquisition, Vibe.Co's CEO and Co-Founder, Arthur Querou, along with CTO and Co-Founder Franck Tetzlaff, and their team will be joining Walmart Connect.
The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of Walmart's fiscal year 2027 and won't impact the sales and operating income growth guidance Walmart previously provided for FY27.
Trading Signals: Palantir: KI-Star mit deutlichen Rissen
Der Datenanalysespezialist wächst in den USA rasant und hob zuletzt die Prognose an. Doch an der Börse zählen derzeit andere Fakten: Europa sucht den Ausstieg, die Bewertung ist hoch und prominente Short-Seller erhöhen den Druck.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Walmart
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20:27
|Walmart Aktie News: Walmart zeigt sich am Dienstagabend gestärkt (finanzen.ch)
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18:01
|Börse New York: Dow Jones steigt am Mittag (finanzen.ch)
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16:29
|Walmart Aktie News: Walmart zeigt sich am Dienstagnachmittag gestärkt (finanzen.ch)
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17.06.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
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17.06.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Walmart-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
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15.06.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Montagshandels freundlich (finanzen.ch)
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15.06.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Start des Montagshandels fester (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Walmart
|22.05.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|22.05.26
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.05.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.05.26
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.05.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.05.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|22.05.26
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.05.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.05.26
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.05.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.05.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|22.05.26
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.05.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.05.26
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.05.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.11.24
|Walmart Halten
|DZ BANK
SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
n diesem Interview spricht @TimSchaeferMedia direkt aus New York über den bevorstehenden Börsengang von SpaceX. Die Erwartungen sind riesig, die Bewertung sorgt für Diskussionen und viele Anleger fragen sich: Ist das die nächste Jahrhundertaktie oder ein gefährlicher Hype?
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
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Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Dienstag leicht aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich dagegen mit deutlichen Verlusten. Der US-Leitindex bewegte sich kaum. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Dienstag kräftig nach.