Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’416 0.3%  SPI 20’320 0.2%  Dow 52’467 1.0%  DAX 25’257 -0.3%  Euro 0.9269 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’117 -0.4%  Gold 4’145 0.1%  Bitcoin 68’378 1.0%  Dollar 0.8238 -0.3%  Öl 108.5 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche149905998UBS24476758ABB1222171Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405
Anzeige

Die verborgene Infrastruktur, die die Wirtschaft von morgen antreibt

Hier informieren
Top News
TX Group-Aktie steigt: Tamedia-Angestellte protestieren in Zürich gegen Entlassungen
Ethereum droht ein wichtiger Käufer wegzubrechen – wie tief fällt der Kurs?
ETF-Markt Schweiz 2026: Aktive ETFs und Sparpläne boomen
Swiss Life: Die 1'000er-Marke ist keine Utopie
Aebi Schmidt-Aktie fester: Konzern baut Geschäftsleitung aus und stärkt Nordamerika
Suche...

Walmart Aktie 984101 / US9311421039

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

20.10.2026 16:07:47

Walmart Launches Combined Walmart+ And Sam's Club Plus Membership At $120/year

Walmart
97.89 CHF 0.61%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Retail giant Walmart, Inc. (WMT) announced Tuesday the launch of a combined full membership of Walmart+ and Sam's Club Plus at a price of $120 per year, which is $98 lower than buying the memberships separately.

The catch here is that the combined membership is only available as a single annual payment, with no monthly billing option or free trial.

The Walmart+ membership comes at $98 per year and the Sam's Club Plus comes at $120 per year, which totals $219 per year if taken separately.

Walmart noted that existing members also can upgrade, or link their existing accounts through the Walmart or Sam's Club apps or website. Current members who opt to combine their membership will be eligible for a prorated Walmart+ refund.

Walmart+ annual members can switch to the combined membership for just $22 more a year, Club members can switch to the combined membership for $60 more a year, and Sam's Club Plus members can activate Walmart+ at no additional cost.

Meanwhile, both Walmart+ and Sam's Club Plus, along with basic Sam's Club memberships, remain available as separate, standalone plans.

Walmart said U.S. field associates at both Walmart and Sam's Club will receive the combined membership included in their work benefits package.

The retailer also confirmed that costs related to this change in membership program are not expected to materially impact the company's fiscal third quarter or full year guidance.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Swiss Life: Die 1'000er-Marke ist keine Utopie

Die Aktie des Versicherungskonzerns hat den übergeordneten Aufwärtstrend verteidigt. Jetzt könnte Swiss Life neue Höchstkurse ansteuern.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Walmart

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Walmart

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
21.08.26 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
21.08.26 Walmart Buy UBS AG
21.08.26 Walmart Kaufen DZ BANK
21.08.26 Walmart Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.08.26 Walmart Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?

ETF-Sparpläne gewinnen in der Schweiz stark an Bedeutung. Immer mehr Anlegerinnen und Anleger investieren regelmässig in ETFs und nutzen Sparpläne für den langfristigen Vermögensaufbau.

Im Gespräch mit Timo Hegnauer (neon) und Nima Pouyan (Amundi) geht es darum, warum ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aktuell so stark wachsen, welche ETFs besonders häufig bespart werden und worauf man bei Gebühren, Diversifikation, Produktauswahl und Handelskosten achten sollten.

ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?

Inside Trading & Investment

13:08 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Roche, Swiss Re
12:12 KI braucht Sicherheit: Warum KI und Cyber Security zu den wichtigsten Technologietrends zählen
12:11 Julius Bär: 9.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG
09:43 SMI schnauft durch
09:15 Marktüberblick: DHL und Fuchs im Fokus
08:20 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Konsolidierung zum Wochenstart
19.10.26 Logo WHS Zebra Technologies: Die Augen der Roboter – die nächste KI-Chance?
14.10.26 ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’976.58 19.82 SX0BIU
Short 15’310.76 13.56 BSUBQU
Short 15’859.65 8.87 SJBCNU
SMI-Kurs: 14’416.33 20.10.2026 16:09:46
Long 13’777.24 19.42 SBAPBU
Long 13’465.11 13.62 SVBOKU
Long 12’904.39 8.92 BSUR4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walmart 97.89 0.61% Walmart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Paukenschlag bei Lindt & Sprüngli: Konzernchef Lechner ist seinen Job los - Aktie mit Verlusten
ABB-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Massives Plus beim Auftragseingang im dritten Quartal
Roche-Aktie stabil: Pharmariese präsentiert Krebsdaten am ESMO-Kongress in Madrid
S&P 500 am KI-Tropf: Jetzt schlägt die Stunde der Wahrheit für NVIDIA und Micron
Rheinmetall-Aktie unter Druck: Protestaktion vor Werksgelände führt zu Verkehrsbehinderungen
Rheinmetall-Aktie im Minus: Zukauf der rumänischen Mangalia-Werft
SpaceX höher: Streit um Starlink-Drosselung in der Ukraine - Musk verspricht jedem US-Kind eine SpaceX-Aktie
Goldminenaktien: Auf diese sechs Titel setzt UBS für 2027
Nestlé-Aktie stabil: Konzern baut Geschäft mit Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln aus

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 42: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 42: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.