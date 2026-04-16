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Walmart Aktie 984101 / US9311421039

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16.04.2026 15:30:02

Walmart Invests In Its Stores Across US

Walmart
97.62 CHF 1.20%
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(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT), the American retail giant, Thursday announced that it is making investments in its stores across the United States, hoping to create jobs, help strengthen local economies, and make shopping faster and more convenient for its customers.

In early 2024, the retail major had committed to opening or converting more than 150 new locations and continuing on that promise, this year, Walmart's investment includes more than 650 scheduled remodels to Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets and nearly 20 new store grand openings scheduled for 2026 and early 2027.

They have also planned the expansion of the Supercenter in Tucson, Arizona, and the opening of a new Supercenter in Celina, Texas.

They surmise that customers may notice wider aisles and updated layouts, eye -catching displays and expanded assortments, expanded pickup and delivery services, including express delivery options, updated Vision Centers and Pharmacies with private consultation rooms and new digital touchpoints bringing their online assortment into the shopping experience in their updated stores.

Many Neighborhood Markets are receiving expanded deli and hot bar selections, improved lighting and fixtures, pharmacy delivery options, and upgraded areas for fulfilling online grocery orders. Select Neighborhood Markets are undergoing a rapid remodel program designed to deliver quicker results with minimal customer disruption, the company said in a statement.

Further, through the app, the retailer is bringing in-store and online shopping into one seamless, unified experience making it easier for customers to shop however they choose.

In pre-market activity, WMT shares were trading at $124.40, down 0.29% on the Nasdaq.

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Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Diese Aktien & Themen stehen im Fokus:

Tech-Giganten unter Druck
– Microsoft: Rücksetzer trotz starker Marktposition – Chance durch niedrigere Bewertung?
– SAP: KI als Risiko für das Geschäftsmodell?
– Oracle: Deutlicher Kursverlust bei gleichzeitig attraktiver Bewertung
– Meta Platforms: Hohe KI-Investitionen & neue Monetarisierungsmöglichkeiten (z. B. WhatsApp)

️ Konsum & Marken unter Druck
– Nike: Sinkende Nachfrage, steigende Konkurrenz aber starke Marke
– Amazon: Hohe Investitionen drücken Gewinne langfristig trotzdem spannend?

Weitere Value-Kandidaten
– PayPal: Stark gefallen – Turnaround möglich?
– Constellation Software: Hidden Champion mit einzigartigem Geschäftsmodell

Das grosse Thema:
Viele dieser Unternehmen investieren massiv in KI, Cloud und Zukunftstechnologien, was kurzfristig die Gewinne belastet, aber langfristig enorme Chancen bieten kann.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

13:30 Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
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11:00 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: M&A – Megadeals als Renditetreiber/ams-OSRAM / ASML – High-Tech "Made in Europe"
09:23 Marktüberblick: Aixtron haussiert nach Zahlen
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15.04.26 Das neue KI-Modell von Anthropic beunruhigt Cybersecurity-Sektor
14.04.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Holcim, Swiss Re
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’727.37 19.58 BI2SBU
Short 14’005.04 13.99 BONS1U
Short 14’532.74 8.93 SEFB2U
SMI-Kurs: 13’248.45 16.04.2026 15:32:58
Long 12’629.15 19.44 SQ6BJU
Long 12’359.49 13.92 S9AB6U
Long 11’835.05 8.93 SG1BPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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Walmart 97.62 1.20% Walmart

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