Walmart Aktie 984101 / US9311421039
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16.04.2026 15:30:02
Walmart Invests In Its Stores Across US
(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT), the American retail giant, Thursday announced that it is making investments in its stores across the United States, hoping to create jobs, help strengthen local economies, and make shopping faster and more convenient for its customers.
In early 2024, the retail major had committed to opening or converting more than 150 new locations and continuing on that promise, this year, Walmart's investment includes more than 650 scheduled remodels to Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets and nearly 20 new store grand openings scheduled for 2026 and early 2027.
They have also planned the expansion of the Supercenter in Tucson, Arizona, and the opening of a new Supercenter in Celina, Texas.
They surmise that customers may notice wider aisles and updated layouts, eye -catching displays and expanded assortments, expanded pickup and delivery services, including express delivery options, updated Vision Centers and Pharmacies with private consultation rooms and new digital touchpoints bringing their online assortment into the shopping experience in their updated stores.
Many Neighborhood Markets are receiving expanded deli and hot bar selections, improved lighting and fixtures, pharmacy delivery options, and upgraded areas for fulfilling online grocery orders. Select Neighborhood Markets are undergoing a rapid remodel program designed to deliver quicker results with minimal customer disruption, the company said in a statement.
Further, through the app, the retailer is bringing in-store and online shopping into one seamless, unified experience making it easier for customers to shop however they choose.
In pre-market activity, WMT shares were trading at $124.40, down 0.29% on the Nasdaq.
Nachrichten zu Walmart
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15.04.26
|Walmart Aktie News: Walmart am Mittwochabend im Minus (finanzen.ch)
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15.04.26
|Walmart Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Mittwochnachmittag vermehrt von Walmart (finanzen.ch)
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14.04.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones im Aufwind (finanzen.ch)
|
14.04.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich zum Start des Dienstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.ch)
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13.04.26
|Montagshandel in New York: Dow Jones bewegt schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.ch)
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13.04.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones-Börsianer greifen am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.ch)
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13.04.26
|Montagshandel in New York: Dow Jones am Mittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.ch)
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10.04.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones schwächelt nachmittags (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Walmart
|23.02.26
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.02.26
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.02.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.02.26
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.02.26
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.02.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.02.26
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.02.26
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.02.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.11.24
|Walmart Halten
|DZ BANK
|17.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
Diese Aktien & Themen stehen im Fokus:
Tech-Giganten unter Druck
– Microsoft: Rücksetzer trotz starker Marktposition – Chance durch niedrigere Bewertung?
– SAP: KI als Risiko für das Geschäftsmodell?
– Oracle: Deutlicher Kursverlust bei gleichzeitig attraktiver Bewertung
– Meta Platforms: Hohe KI-Investitionen & neue Monetarisierungsmöglichkeiten (z. B. WhatsApp)
️ Konsum & Marken unter Druck
– Nike: Sinkende Nachfrage, steigende Konkurrenz aber starke Marke
– Amazon: Hohe Investitionen drücken Gewinne langfristig trotzdem spannend?
Weitere Value-Kandidaten
– PayPal: Stark gefallen – Turnaround möglich?
– Constellation Software: Hidden Champion mit einzigartigem Geschäftsmodell
Das grosse Thema:
Viele dieser Unternehmen investieren massiv in KI, Cloud und Zukunftstechnologien, was kurzfristig die Gewinne belastet, aber langfristig enorme Chancen bieten kann.
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
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