Walmart and Supermarkets are Top Retail Choices for Buying Cat Litter in Omnichannel Pet Industry, Reports Packaged Facts

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As is the case in most of the pet retail market, pursuing an omnichannel approach to selling cat litter is a necessity. With online shopping drawing an increasingly large share of shoppers, litter marketers have seen the benefits of making their products available in a range of channels and facilitating consumer purchases however they can, according to market research firm Packaged Facts in the recent report Pet Litter, Clean-Up, and Odor Control: U.S. Market Trends and Opportunities, 2nd Edition.

Among cat owners who purchase litter, Walmart tops the list as a cat litter destination, with 37% having purchased litter there in the past 12 months, reveals Packaged Facts survey data. Walmart is also the most popular outlet for cat food purchases, at a significantly higher rate (47% of cat owners). Supercenters and mass merchandisers, such as Target and Kmart, are another channel preferred for litter purchases, with a quarter of cat owners buying their litter there, compared to a third purchasing cat food. Cat owners are also likely to purchase litter at the supermarket/grocery store, which is the second-most preferred channel for cat food purchases. Other outlets with a significant percentage of cat litter purchasers include PetSmart, Petco, other pet superstores, wholesale clubs, and online—all of which attract a notable percentage of cat food purchasers.

Packaged Facts survey results also reveal a general trend towards cat litter purchases being more spread out along the retail spectrum than food purchases. This is possibly due to cats being more finicky about food choices and certain retailers being more likely to stock the desired foods. Additionally, litter may be more likely to be picked up during other shopping trips, in retailers where pet foods may not be in high supply (such as convenience stores and hardware stores).

Pet Litter, Clean-Up, and Odor Control: U.S. Market Trends and Opportunities, 2nd Edition (published December 2019, 250 pages) is now on sale.

The report provides detailed analysis of the types of litter and clean-up products that are in high demand and examines how marketers are responding to the issues of the day including e-commerce, product safety, and environmental concerns. The report covers historical and projected retail sales estimates from 2014 through 2024, competitive strategies of key players, and trends in new product development. It examines retail trends including the impact of the e-commerce boom and the pet specialty vs. mass retail divide, as well as social media efforts and corporate responsibility. Featuring exclusive multi-year data from Packaged Facts' Survey of Pet Owners, the report examines pet litter and clean-up purchasing trends, as well as attitudes and demographic characteristics of pet treats and chews purchasers.

Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com, publishes market intelligence on a wide range of consumer market topics, including consumer demographics and shopper insights, consumer financial products and services, consumer goods and retailing, and pet products and services. Packaged Facts also offers a full range of custom research services. Reports can be purchased at our company website and are also available through MarketResearch.com.

