07.12.2019 19:00:00

WallyPark LAX Garage to expand Electric Car Charging Stations for Valet Customers

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WallyPark, a nationwide premier off-airport parking provider, has greatly expanded the infrastructure at WallyPark LAX Garage to include EV car charging stations, allowing parkers to charge their vehicles when they fly out of Los Angeles International Airport. These "EV Plus Covered Valet" spaces will be fully installed and ready to use by December 4, 2019.

To promote the new EV spaces, charging services will be complimentary for valet parkers until March 31, 2020, after which a new product will be released tailored to EV customers. To serve all EVs and charge them quickly, a mix of both Rapid and Fast chargers have been installed. While all EVs can be charged in the new spaces, WallyPark requests that Tesla drivers bring their own adaptor.

"As the LA market sees a rise in electric vehicles, this 'rapid and fast charging' expansion will provide a reliable charging option and help eliminate 'range anxiety' as drivers head home from LAX", said Charles Bassett, President of WallyPark based here in LA. "We've been running electric shuttles here since April 2017, so adding car charging stations is another great way to help our customers – and the environment. In addition, driving yourself and using WallyPark is a great way to start and end your trip at LAX."

WallyParkers can make a valet reservation online at WallyPark.com or with the WallyPark App, or drive up with their electric car and request an EV space. Other features of the WallyPark App include the ability to track shuttles, text for pick up, and earn & redeem WallyClub points for free parking. WallyPark shuttles drop off and pick up at the LAX terminals. Shuttles depart WallyPark every 5 minutes and run 24/7. WallyPark LAX Garage is located at 9700 Bellanca Ave. right off Century Blvd.

About WallyPark
WallyPark is a premier off-airport parking provider, with 13 locations serving travelers at 10 U.S. airports: Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Orlando and Jacksonville. WallyPark operates in the travel space, providing convenient, hassle-free parking with complimentary shuttle service to and from airport terminals. https://www.wallypark.com

 

SOURCE WallyPark

