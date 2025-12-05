Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’924 0.2%  SPI 17’780 0.2%  Dow 47’851 -0.1%  DAX 24’045 0.7%  Euro 0.9365 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’741 0.4%  Gold 4’226 0.4%  Bitcoin 73’376 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8041 0.1%  Öl 63.2 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Tesla erhält Ride-Hailing-Genehmigung in Arizona - nächster Schritt Richtung Robotaxi
Cloudflare-Aktie höher: Weitere Störung legt zahlreiche Webseiten und Online-Apps lahm
Netflix kauft Warner Bros: Milliardenübernahme bringt Studios und HBO unter ein Dach - Aktie fällt
D-Wave-Aktie lässt es nach Rally langsamer angehen: Was Anleger wissen müssen
Strategie von Ken Fisher: Diese Aktien befanden sich im dritten Quartal 2025 im Depot von Fisher Asset Management
Suche...
eToro entdecken
05.12.2025 13:51:56

Wall Street Set To Open Moderately Higher

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in September and the Consumer Sentiment for December will be released on Friday.

Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately higher.

In the Asian trading session, a softer dollar helped lift gold prices. Crude oil prices were little changed.

Asian shares finished broadly up, while European shares are trading higher.

As of 7.25 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 45.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 12.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 82.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly up on Thursday. The Nasdaq rose 51.04 points or 0.2 percent to 23,505.14 and the S&P 500 inched up 7.40 points or 0.1 percent to 6,857.12, the narrower Dow edged down 31.96 points or 0.1 percent to 47,850.94.

On the economic front, delayed Personal Income and Outlays for September will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus for personal income is an increase of 0.4 percent.

The Consumer Sentiment for December will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 52.0, while it was up 51.0 in the prior month.

The Factory Orders for October will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Orders were up 0.2 percent.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 732, while the U.S. rig count was 544.

The Consumer Credit for October is expected at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is for an increase of $9.4 billion, while it was up $13.1 billion in the prior month.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index surged 0.70 percent to 3,902.81. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.58 percent at 26,085.08.

Japanese markets led regional losses. The Nikkei average fell 1.05 percent to 50,491.87

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up by 0.19 percent to 8,634.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.22 percent at 8,926.10.

European shares are trading positive. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is gaining 29.56 points or 0.36 percent. The German DAX is adding 154.34 points or 0.65 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 8.90 points or 0.09 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is progressing 28.78 points or 0.22 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 23.29 points or 0.41 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall spricht Krypto-Experte Bernhard Wenger von @21shares über seinen Weg vom klassischen ETF-Geschäft in die Welt der Krypto-ETPs und erklärt, warum Bitcoin & Co. längst nicht ausgereizt sind. Er beleuchtet den Wandel von einem vorwiegend retailgetriebenen Markt hin zu immer mehr institutionellen Investoren, die über regulierte, physisch besicherte Produkte wie Bitcoin- und Krypto-ETPs investieren. Themen sind unter anderem Volatilität und „Krypto-Winter“, strenge Compliance- und Geldwäschereiregeln, Kostenstrukturen, Unterschiede im DACH-Raum sowie die Rolle des neuen US-Bitcoin-ETFs und des strategischen Investors FalconX für die nächste Wachstumsphase von 21Shares.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

09:57 Träumen weiter erlaubt
07:01 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Werden die Impulse bestätigt?
04.12.25 Sprint Zertifikate mit Cap auf ausgewählte KI-Aktien
04.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
03.12.25 Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall
02.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Logitech, Nestlé
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 12’923.89 05.12.2025 13:50:28
Long 10’695.22 8.60 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieser ETF schlägt den S&P 500 - und könnte einer der grössten Gewinner des KI-Booms werden
Amazon Aktie News: Anleger schicken Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag ins Minus
Swiss Re-Aktie klar tiefer: Gewinnziel enttäuscht trotz Erhöhung - Neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm geplant
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: CEO Huang und Trump sprachen über mögliche Beschränkungen für KI-Chips
Vulcan Energy-Aktie dennoch leichter: Kapitalerhöhung bringt Milliarden für Zero-Carbon-Lithium
Bayer-Aktie im Minus: 2a-Studie mit Nierenmedikament soll starten
Leonteq-Aktie nach Gewinnwarnung mit Kursrutsch: 2025 wird Verlust im tiefen zweistelligen Millionenbereich erwartet
ABB-Aktie springt an: Technologiekonzern beteiligt sich an Spezialisten für Kühlsysteme von Rechenzentren
Pershing Square Capital: Wie Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert hat
Apple-Aktie fällt: Twint wehrt sich offenbar gegen Apple

Top-Rankings

Aktien Empfehlungen KW 25/49: Analysten raten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Einkaufslisten der Experten in KW 25/49: Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com
Aktien Empfehlungen KW 25/49: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 25/49. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com
Strategie von Ken Fisher: Diese Aktien befanden sich im dritten Quartal 2025 im Depot von Fisher Asset Management
Das dritte Quartal hat Investor Ken Fisher genutzt, um seine Aktienbeteiligungen auf breiter Fro ...
Bildquelle: IIstudio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
14:01 Arbeitsministerin Bas: Renten-Abstimmung stabilisiert Koalition
13:52 Klingbeil erleichtert über 'klares Ergebnis'
13:50 Netflix kauft Warner Bros. für 72 Milliarden US-Dollar
13:48 SPD-Fraktionschef Miersch: Koalition ist handlungsfähig
13:46 US-Strategie attackiert EU - Brüssel weist Vorwürfe zurück
13:41 WDH: Innenminister beschließen Konzept zur Drohnenabwehr
13:38 POLITIK: Innenminister beschließen Konzept zur Drohnenabwehr
13:36 Grünen-Fraktion: 'So kann es nicht weitergehen, Herr Merz!'
13:32 ROUNDUP: Rentengesetz mit 'Kanzlermehrheit' beschlossen
13:28 Bundestag beschließt umstrittenes Rentengesetz