SMI 11’970 0.3%  SPI 16’583 0.3%  Dow 46’247 0.7%  DAX 23’707 -0.1%  Euro 0.9354 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’503 0.1%  Gold 3’815 1.4%  Bitcoin 89’422 -0.1%  Dollar 0.7967 -0.1%  Öl 68.9 -1.3% 
29.09.2025 14:37:26

Wall Street Set To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - The Pending Home Sales Index for August and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for September will be highlights on Monday.

The Labor Department's monthly jobs report and reports on manufacturing and service sector activity will get attention this week.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar was weak, while gold surged more than 1 percent to hit a new record high. Gold topped the $3,800 an ounce mark on Monday before hitting a new record high of $3,823. Oil prices fell over 1 percent.

There are speculation that OPEC+ will hike production again in November.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were progressing 171.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 33.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 160.00 points.

The U.S. major averages all finished Friday firmly in positive territory. The Dow advanced 299.97 points or 0.7 percent to 46,247.29, the S&P 500 climbed 38.98 points or 0.6 percent to 6,643.70 and the Nasdaq rose 99.37 points or 0.4 percent to 22,484.07.

On the economic front, the Pending Home Sales Index for August will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.7 percent, while it was down 0.4 percent in the prior month.

Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for September will be issued at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 1.0, while it was minus 1.8 in the previous month.

Six-month Treasury bills auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem will speak before event, 'The Past, Present and Future of the Federal Reserve' at 1.30 pm ET.

New York Fed President John Williams will participate in conversation organized by the Rochester Institute of Technology at 1.30 pm ET.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will moderate a conversation on Atlanta's economy, air travel and leadership as part of the Atlanta Fed Leading Voices Series at 6.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.90 percent to 3,862.53. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 1.89 percent to 26,622.88.

Japanese markets closed lower. The Nikkei average fell 0.69 percent to 45,043.75 while the broader Topix index settled 1.74 percent lower at 3,131.57.

Australian markets hit a two-week high. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.85 percent to 8,862.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 0.76 percent at 9,148.50.

Inside Trading & Investment

