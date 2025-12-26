Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’243 0.6%  SPI 18’186 0.5%  Dow 48’731 0.6%  DAX 24’340 0.2%  Euro 0.9300 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’746 -0.1%  Gold 4’512 0.7%  Bitcoin 69’982 1.8%  Dollar 0.7894 0.2%  Öl 62.2 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Goldmarkt im Fokus: Goldman Sachs erwartet 2026 einen spürbaren Anstieg
Psychologie an der Börse: Wie sich Kognitive Verzerrungen auf Entscheidungen auswirken und wie Anleger sie vermeiden können
Elon Musks SpaceX vor Mega-Börsengang 2026? Das sind die Folgen für die Tesla-Aktie
Goldpreis, Weizenpreis & Co.: Wie sich die Rohstoffkurse am Freitagmittag entwickeln
Bitcoin, Ethereum oder Ripple: Welche Kryptowährung 2026 das beste Potenzial hat
Suche...
eToro entdecken
26.12.2025 13:31:38

Wall Street Seen Opening On Subdued Note

(RTTNews) - Subdued futures point to a flat or slightly negative start for U.S. stocks on Friday. After a truncated session on Wednesday and a holiday on Thursday, trading will be on for a full session on Friday.

Activity is unlikely to be any significantly hectic as traders may continue to stay on the sidelines amid a lack of fresh data.

Investors will continue to assess recent economic data and weigh the prospects of another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow futures are down 0.2 percent at 48,930.00, while the S&P futures and the Nasdaq futures are lower by 0.06 percent at 6,978.00, and 0.01 percent at 25,876.75, respectively.

Stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday after showing a lack of direction early on in the shortened trading session.

The major averages extended their winning streak to five days, with the Dow and the S&P 500 reaching new record closing highs. The Dow advanced 288.75 points or 0.6 percent to 48,731.16, the Nasdaq rose 51.46 points or 0.2 percent to 23,613.31 and the S&P 500 climbed 22.26 points or 0.3 percent to 6,932.05.

Overall trading activity was a bit subdued, as traders mostly stayed away from their desks ahead of the Christmas Day holiday on Thursday.

On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than expected in the week ended December 20th.

The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 214,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 224,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 223,000.

In overseas trading, Asian stocks advanced in thin holiday trade on Friday after the S&P 500 ended higher for a fifth day in a shortened session on Wednesday ahead of the Christmas and Boxing holidays.

Trading volumes remained thin, with markets in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and much of Europe shut for holidays.

The major European markets are closed today for Boxing Day holiday.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down slightly at $58.34 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $31.20 or 0.69% at $4,534.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $2.485 or 3.47% at $74.170 an ounce.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

23.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 23.12.2025
23.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Allzeithoch im Blick
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elon Musks SpaceX vor Mega-Börsengang 2026? Das sind die Folgen für die Tesla-Aktie
Goldman Sachs Ausblick: Wo 2026 die Renditen liegen - und wo die Gefahren
Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Minus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Apple-Aktie im Blick: iKonzern kürt Gewinner - das sind die iPhone- und Watch-Apps des Jahres 2025
Geheimtipps 2026: Diese unterschätzten Aktien haben laut Analysten riesiges Potenzial
Deutsche Bank AG: Airbus SE-Aktie erhält Buy
KW 48: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
EQS-PVR: Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung gemäss § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
EQS-News: Commerzbank schliesst Aktienrückkauf über rund 1 Mrd. Euro ab

Top-Rankings

KW 51: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 51: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
10:02 OTS: Bundesverband der Tabakwirtschaft und neuartiger Erzeugnisse (BVTE) / ...
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
19:18 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Leichte Gewinne - S&P 500 erreicht Rekordhoch
19:15 Aktien New York Schluss: Leichte Gewinne - S&P 500 erreicht Rekordhoch
19:12 Gold & Silber auf Allzeithoch - Bitcoin ohne Bewegung
19:06 Warum sich die Ölpreise kaum vom Fleck bewegen
18:09 Aktien Europa Schluss: Kaum verändert - nur wenige Börsen geöffnet
17:58 US-Anleihen: Gewinne - Datenarmut
07:15 Sanofi-Aktie: Sanofi will US-Spezialisten Dynavax für Milliardenbetrag übernehmen