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Plus500 Depot
13.05.2026 13:47:14

Wall Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Notably higher Nasdaq futures points to a firm start for tech stocks on Wall Street on Wednesday. The U.S. stock market is seen opening on a mixed note on Wednesday. Tech stocks are likely to move higher, rebounding from previous session's decline.

The Dow futures are down 0.28%, while the S&P futures and the Nasdaq futures are gaining 0.2% and 0.66%, respectively.

Investors are looking ahead to the summit meeting in Beijing on Thursday between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Discussions on trade, technology, rare earth export controls, Taiwan, the Iran war, and artificial intelligence form part of the agenda.

US President Donald Trump has warned that the United States would "finish the job" if Iran refuses Washington's terms to end the war and address its nuclear program.

"They'll either do the right thing, or we'll finish the job," Trump said before departing the White ?House for his high-stakes visit to China.

On the economic front, producer price inflation data for the month of April is due at 8:30 AM ET.

On Tuesday, data from the Labor Department showed the annual rate of growth by consumer prices accelerated to 3.8% in April from 3.3% in March, reflecting sharply higher energy prices.

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday, despite climbing off their worst levels of the day. The Nasdaq ended down by 0.7% at 26,088.20 and the S&P 500 slipped 0.2% to 7,400.96, while the Dow inched up 0.01% to 49,760.56.

In overseas trading, Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday as strong momentum in technology stocks helped investors look past concerns over rising U.S. inflation and the Middle East tensions.

European stocks are broadly higher with investors largely reacting to earnings updates and regional economic data. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is up marginally, and Germany's DAX is rising 0.7%, while France's CAC 40 is down by about 0.37%. The pan European Stoxx 600 is up nearly 0.3%.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are up $0.10 at $102.28 a barrel. Gold futures are gaining $14.50 or 0.31% at $4,701.20 an ounce.

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Trading Signals: ams-Osram: Neustart im KI-Licht

Bessere Zahlen, ein fokussierteres Portfolio und neue Wachstumschancen in der Photonics-Technologie: ams-Osram arbeitet sich aus der Restrukturierung heraus - für risikobewusste Anleger wird die Aktie wieder interessant.

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Finanzielle Bildung vorantreiben

Auf der grössten Anlegermesse Europas sprechen wir mit Lisa Osada über ihren Weg als Finfluencerin, die Bedeutung von finanzieller Bildung und ihre persönliche Investmentstrategie. Frisch ausgezeichnet als Finfluencerin des Jahres gibt sie spannende Einblicke in ihr Depot und ihre Herangehensweise an den Vermögensaufbau.

Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl

Inside Trading & Investment

12:53 Europas Rüstungssektor zwischen Rekordzahlen und Korrektur
11:22 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Luxus - Wage Hoffnungen / Alphabet - Neue Superlative
09:40 Marktüberblick: Berichtssaison setzt Akzente
08:55 SMI dank Schwergewichte fester
12.05.26 Julius Bär: 10.80% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) mit Lock-In auf Micron Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, QUALCOMM Inc
12.05.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amrize, Geberit, Sika
11.05.26 Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’699.77 19.58 SQ3B6U
Short 13’963.79 13.96 SK8B9U
Short 14’477.90 8.99 SFNBRU
SMI-Kurs: 13’155.53 13.05.2026 13:48:47
Long 11’966.96 10.01 SRKBVU
Long 11’814.08 8.99 S3JBXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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