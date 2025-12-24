Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Bullenmarkt 2026: Warum Tech-Aktien an der NASDAQ vor einem Rekordjahr stehen
Anthropic-Aktie voraus? ChatGPT-Konkurrent bereitet sich wohl auf Mega-IPO vor
Erste Group Bank-Aktie: Santander-Deal in Polen steht kurz vor dem Abschluss
Saxo Predictions 2026: Zündet der SpaceX-Börsengang die nächste Stufe der Weltraumwirtschaft?
Anleihen-Anlagestrategien: Die wesentlichen Unterschiede zwischen Rentenfonds und Anleihen-ETFs
Plus500 Depot
24.12.2025 14:13:18

Wall Street Poised To Open Marginally Down

(RTTNews) - Report on weekly jobless claims might be on spotlight on Wednesday. Activities are likely to be subdued ahead of the Christmas Day holiday on Thursday.

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open marginally lower.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly higher.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were down 35.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 1.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly up. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended the day just off their highs of the session. The S&P 500 climbed 31.30 points or 0.5 percent to 6,909.79 and the Nasdaq advanced 133.02 points or 0.6 percent to 23,561.84, while the Dow rose 79.73 points or 0.2 percent to 48,442.41.

On the economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 225K, while it was up 224K in the prior week.

Seven-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 727, while the U.S. rig count was 542.

Asian stocks closed mixed on Wednesday. Chines stocks closed modestly higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 20.97 points or 0.53%, settling at 3,940.95.

Hong Kong's Hang Sensex settled with a gain of 44.79 points or 0.17% at 25,818.94.

Most of the markets in the region closed early today.

The Japanese market's Nikkei 225 ended down by 54.87 points or 0.11% at 50,358.00.

In the Australian market, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index settled down by 33 points or 0.38% at 8,762.70. The broader All Ordinaries index closed lower by 27.20 points or 0.3% at 9,069.00.

European shares are trading broadly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 8.59 points or 0.11 percent. The German DAX is progressing 56.09 points or 0.23 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 18.54 points or 0.19 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is gaining 79.14 points or 0.60 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 5.06 points or 0.088 percent.

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Top-Rankings

KW 51: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 51: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings.

