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22.07.2026 14:18:31

Wall Street Poised To Open Lower Amid Geopolitical Tensions

(RTTNews) - U.S. is going ahead with strikes on Iran and warned to attack its underground nuclear facilities. Iran has activated air defence on its capital area and retaliated against US allies in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has been hitting Russian targets. Media reports have confirmed injury to at least 15 people in an attack on a retailer warehouse of Wildberries.

In the Asian trading session, oil prices traded sharply higher to hit a seven-week high. Brent crude futures reached around $95 a barrel.

Gold prices traded higher, hitting a two-week high.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading in the positive territory.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Wednesday.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were down 120.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 25.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 258.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Tuesday firmly positive. The Nasdaq jumped 329.13 points or 1.3 percent to 25,837.21, the S&P 500 advanced 65.92 points or 0.9 percent to 7,509.20 and the Dow climbed 385.38 points or 0.7 percent to 52,224.64.

On the economic front, the Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations for July will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month the expectations were up 2.3 percent.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were down 1.7 million barrels and the gasoline inventories were down 1.5 million barrels.

The 4-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Twenty-year Treasury Bond auction will held at 1.00 pm ET.

Jobless Claims is scheduled at 8.30 am ET on Thursday, while the New Home Sales for June will be released at 10.00 am on Friday.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 3,867.03. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.95 percent to 24,892.66.

Japanese markets ended up slightly lower. The Nikkei average ended 0.18 percent lower at 66,115.60. The broader Topix index closed 0.45 percent higher at 4,033.13.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.34 percent to 8,823 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.31 percent higher at 9,004.90.

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Trading Signals: Lonza: Ausbruch nach oben

Der Pharmaauftragsfertiger hat sich an der Börse eindrucksvoll zurückgemeldet. Mit starken Semesterzahlen könnte Lonza den Rebound am morgigen Mittwoch untermauern..

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3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASML, Iberdrola & Howmet Aerospace mit François Bloch

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’903.44 19.86 S1BSHU
Short 15’220.03 13.68 SQBAIU
Short 15’792.50 8.83 SCVB9U
SMI-Kurs: 14’365.95 22.07.2026 14:24:33
Long 13’738.24 19.86 S1BOXU
Long 13’430.54 13.88 SGBWIU
Long 12’855.74 8.94 SRDBIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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