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Plus500 Depot
19.05.2026 14:19:33

Wall Street Poised To Open In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - Oil prices eased as U.S. postponed a planned attack on Iran at the request of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Gold fell toward $4,550 an ounce.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Tuesday.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 127.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 33.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 229.75 points.

The U.S. major averages climbed at the close on Monday. The Dow climbed 159.95 points or 0.3 percent to 49,686.12, the S&P 500 edged down 5.45 points or 0.1 percent to 7,403.05 and the Nasdaq slid 134.41 points or 0.5 percent to 26,090.73.

On the economic front, the Housing Starts and Permits for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The Starts consensus is 1.410 million, while it was up 1.502 million last year.

The Permits consensus is 1.380 million. In March, the Permits were up 1.372 million.

The Pending Home Sales Index for April is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 0.9 percent, while it was up 1.5 percent in the prior month.

Four month and 8-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Six-week Treausry bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson will speak before a dinner at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta 2026 Financial Markets Conference: 'Technology's Transformative Role in Finance and Central Banking.' at 7.00 pm ET. Atlanta Fed First Vice President Cheryl Venable will give closing remarks at 7.45 pm ET.

Asian markets finished mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.92 percent to 4,169.54 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.48 percent at 25,797.85.

Japanese markets ended slightly lower. The Nikkei average gave up early gains to close 0.44 percent lower at 60,550.59. The broader Topix index rose by 0.63 percent to 3,850.67.

Australian markets bounced back from a more-than-one-month low. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rallied 1.17 percent to 8,604.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 1.08 percent higher at 8,829.50.

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Auf der grössten Anlegermesse Europas sprechen wir mit Lisa Osada über ihren Weg als Finfluencerin, die Bedeutung von finanzieller Bildung und ihre persönliche Investmentstrategie. Frisch ausgezeichnet als Finfluencerin des Jahres gibt sie spannende Einblicke in ihr Depot und ihre Herangehensweise an den Vermögensaufbau.

Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’946.80 19.76 SY6B1U
Short 14’234.27 13.79 SIDBIU
Short 14’769.16 8.83 SLPB9U
SMI-Kurs: 13’388.01 19.05.2026 14:22:38
Long 12’849.81 19.91 SDFBZU
Long 12’577.68 13.79 SQ6BJU
Long 12’039.32 8.86 SZHBKU
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