Wall Street Might Open Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly down on Thursday. Jobless Claims and delayed trade reports might get attention.

At the same time, investors are closely monitoring the geopolitical developments across the globe, especially the new developments in the yearlong war between Ukraine and Russia. The United States forces has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, reportedly in an effort to pressurize Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Reports suggest that the U.S. Navy along with the U.S. Coast Guard was involved in the seizure of the ship in international waters.

Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading broadly up.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were progressing 28.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 17.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 114.75 points.

The major averages finished higher on Wednesday. The Dow jumped 497.46 points or 1.1 percent to 48,057.75, the S&P 500 climbed 46.17 points or 0.7 percent to 6,886.68 and the Nasdaq rose 77.67 points or 0.3 percent to 23,654.16.

On the economic front, delayed International Trade in Goods and Services for September will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $64.1 billion.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 219K, while it was up 191K in the prior week.

Delayed Wholesale Inventories (Preliminary) for September is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.1 percent.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was down 12 bcf.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $6.536 trillion.

Thirty-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian markets finished weak, mostly in the negative territory. China's Shanghai Composite Index lost 27 points or 0.70 percent to finish trading at 3,873.32. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange edged down 10 points or 0.04 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 25,530.51.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 464 points or 0.92 percent to close trading at 50,139.00.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,592.00, gaining 13 points or 0.15 percent from the previous close of 8579.40.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is gaining 36.82 points or 0.46 percent. The German DAX is progressing 12.29 points or 0.05 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding 8.05 points or 0.08 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is down 8.22 points or 0.06 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 22.50 points or 0.39 percent.