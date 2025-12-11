Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’913 -0.1%  SPI 17’744 -0.1%  Dow 48’058 1.1%  DAX 24’169 0.2%  Euro 0.9328 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’737 0.5%  Gold 4’218 -0.3%  Bitcoin 71’953 -2.2%  Dollar 0.7961 -0.5%  Öl 61.5 -1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Idorsia36346343
Top News
Goldmarkt im Fokus: US-Institute sehen den Höhenflug 2026 fortgesetzt
Palantir-Mitgründer Peter Thiel steigt aus: Die Hintergründe zum Verkauf der NVIDIA-Aktie
Alcon-Aktie tiefer: Grossaktionär Broadwood lehnt erhöhte Staar-Offerte weiterhin ab
Carl Zeiss Meditec-Aktie zieht dennoch kräftig an: Dividende nach gemischten Zahlen gesenkt
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co.
Suche...
eToro entdecken
11.12.2025 13:50:00

Wall Street Might Open Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly down on Thursday. Jobless Claims and delayed trade reports might get attention.

At the same time, investors are closely monitoring the geopolitical developments across the globe, especially the new developments in the yearlong war between Ukraine and Russia. The United States forces has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, reportedly in an effort to pressurize Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Reports suggest that the U.S. Navy along with the U.S. Coast Guard was involved in the seizure of the ship in international waters.

Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading broadly up.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were progressing 28.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 17.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 114.75 points.

The major averages finished higher on Wednesday. The Dow jumped 497.46 points or 1.1 percent to 48,057.75, the S&P 500 climbed 46.17 points or 0.7 percent to 6,886.68 and the Nasdaq rose 77.67 points or 0.3 percent to 23,654.16.

On the economic front, delayed International Trade in Goods and Services for September will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $64.1 billion.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 219K, while it was up 191K in the prior week.

Delayed Wholesale Inventories (Preliminary) for September is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.1 percent.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was down 12 bcf.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $6.536 trillion.

Thirty-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian markets finished weak, mostly in the negative territory. China's Shanghai Composite Index lost 27 points or 0.70 percent to finish trading at 3,873.32. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange edged down 10 points or 0.04 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 25,530.51.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 464 points or 0.92 percent to close trading at 50,139.00.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,592.00, gaining 13 points or 0.15 percent from the previous close of 8579.40.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is gaining 36.82 points or 0.46 percent. The German DAX is progressing 12.29 points or 0.05 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding 8.05 points or 0.08 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is down 8.22 points or 0.06 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 22.50 points or 0.39 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: Eli Lilly and Co, Alphabet & Woodward mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Eli Lilly and Co.
NEU✅ Alphabet A
NEU✅ Woodward Inc

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Palo Alto Networks
❌ Microsoft
❌ Interactive Brokers

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: Eli Lilly and Co, Alphabet & Woodward mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:39 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Aryzta AG
11:59 Wer bringt Europas Autoindustrie wieder ins Rollen?
10:23 Roche-Papiere halten SMI in der Spur
10:04 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold  und Silber – Ein positives Jahr/Holcim – An der Spitze
09:31 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero gesucht
10.12.25 3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: Eli Lilly and Co, Alphabet & Woodward mit François Bloch
09.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Roche, Swiss Re, Swisscom
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’445.44 19.29 BWCSGU
Short 13’698.42 13.97 S3TBGU
Short 14’228.09 8.85 BC7SLU
SMI-Kurs: 12’912.81 11.12.2025 13:34:07
Long 12’384.65 19.88 SO3BSU
Long 12’087.88 13.75 SZEBLU
Long 11’586.30 8.97 BO0SVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

TUI-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Nach starken Zahlen kehrt die Dividende zurück
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nach Anstieg vom Vortag: So schlagen sich die Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS am Mittwoch
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI zum Handelsende knapp im Minus -- DAX schliesst etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Marktturbulenzen: Warum die Oracle-Zahlen auch Aktien von SAP, Softbank und NVIDIA treffen unter Druck setzen
Goldsensation in China entfacht neues Interesse in der Bitcoin-Community
Goldpreis: Fed-Pressekonferenz sorgt für Hochspannung
Altcoin-Sektor mit kräftigem Plus: Das schiebt Ethereum, Solana & Co. aktuell an
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: SMI und DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Analyst rät: Diese Tipps sollten Anleger beim Traden mit Bitcoin & Co. beherzigen

Top-Rankings

Stanley Druckenmiller: Diese Aktien hielt er im 3. Quartal 2025
Stanley Druckenmiller hat im dritten Quartal 2025 einige Veränderungen im Depot seines Duquesne ...
Bildquelle: TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 49/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
13:49 ROUNDUP/Richtungsstreit bei 'SZ': Chefredakteur Krach geht
13:48 Nato-Generalsekretär: 'Wir sind Russlands nächstes Ziel'
13:42 Silberpreis steigt auf neues Rekordhoch
13:40 OTS: vbw - Vereinigung der Bayerischen Wirtschaft e. V. / Stabwechsel der vbm ...
13:28 'Generalangriff' auf Natur - Verbände gegen Infrastrukturpläne
13:14 ROUNDUP: Carl Zeiss Meditec wächst - Doch China bleibt schwierig
13:09 ROUNDUP: Oracle enttäuscht trotz hohen Wachstums im KI-Geschäft - Aktie fällt
12:56 ROUNDUP 2: EU billigt Förderung für Chipfabriken in Erfurt und Dresden
12:55 ROUNDUP: Schott Pharma setzt auf 'intakte Trends' - USA und China im Visier
12:54 GNW-News: Der slowenische Tourismusverband veröffentlichte einen Artikel, in dem die Höhepunkte Sloweniens im Jahr 2026 vorgestellt werden