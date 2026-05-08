Wall Street Might Open Moderately Up, Despite Renewed Tensions In Middle East

(RTTNews) - The renewed tensions between US and Iran in the Middle East might be influencing investor sentiments on Friday, however, Wall Street might open moderately up.

U.S. President Donald Trump asked to continue the ceasefire, while Iran reportedly activated its air defense systems, raising concerns in the region.

Crude oil prices are gaining. Brent crude futures climbed toward $101 a barrel. Gold traded higher above $4,700 an ounce in as the dollar index struggled around the 98 mark.

Investors might be looking ahead to the U.S. non-farm payrolls report. Analysts expect an increase of 62,000 jobs in the month, down from 178,000 in March. Unemployment is expected at 4.3 percent.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 163.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 37.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 219.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Thursday in negative territory. The Dow slid 313.62 points or 0.6 percent to 49,596.97, the S&P 500 fell 28.01 points or 0.4 percent to 7,337.11 and the Nasdaq edged down 32.75 points or 0.1 percent to 25,806.20.

On the economic front, the Employment Situation data for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for non-farm payrolls is 63,000, while it was up 178,000 in the prior month. The unemployment rate for April is 4.3 percent, flat at March rate. Private payrolls for April is expected to be 67,000, while it was up 186,000 in the prior month. Average hourly earnings for April projected to be up 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in the prior month.

The Consumer Sentiment for May will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 49.3, while it was up 49.8 in the prior month.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee, San Francisco President Mary Daly, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman and Fed Governor Christopher Waller will participate in policy panel before the Hoover Institution Monetary Policy Conference 2026, 'Independence, Structure, and Risks Ahead for Central Banks' at 7.30 pm ET.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 670 and the U.S. rig count was 547.

Asian stocks declined on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 4,179.95. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.87 percent to 26,393.71.

Japanese markets ended lower. The Nikkei average dipped 0.19 percent to 62,713.65. The broader Topix index ended 0.29 percent lower at 3,829.48.

Australian stocks tumbled. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.51 percent to 8,744.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 1.39 percent lower at 8,980.50.