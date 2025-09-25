Wall Street Might Open Moderately Lower

(RTTNews) - The weekly jobless claims, durable goods orders and existing home sales might be the focus on Thursday. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the TikTok deal later today, according to reports.

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 52.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 23.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 123.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Wednesday moderately lower. The Dow slid 171.50 points or 0.4 percent at 46,121.28, the Nasdaq fell 75.62 points or 0.3 percent to 22,497.86 and the S&P 500 dipped 18.95 points or 0.3 percent to 6,637.97.

On the economic front, the Durable Goods Orders for August will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.5 percent, while it was down 2.8 percent in the prior month.

The Commerce Department's Gross Domestic Products or GDP for the second quarter is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 3.3 percent, while it was up 3.3 percent in the prior quarter.

The International Trade in Goods (advance) for August is expected at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $94.4 billion, while the deficit in the prior month was $103.6 billion.

The Labor Deparment's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 238K, while it was up 231k in the prior week.

The Corporate Profits for the second quarter will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. In the prior quarter, the after tax profits were up 7.0 percent.

Existing Home Sales for August will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 3.950 million, while it was up 4.01 million in the previous month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 90 bcf.

Seven-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

New York Fed President John Williams will give welcome remarks before the Fourth Annual International Roles of the U.S. Dollar Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Federal Reserve Board.

Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid will speak before the Mid-Sized Bank Coalition of America at 9.00 am ET.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman will speak on "Supervision and Regulation" before hybrid Financial Markets Quality Conference 2025 at 10.00 am ET.

Fed Governor Michael Barr will participate in "Bank Stress Testing" conversation before the Peterson Institute for International Economics at 1.00 pm ET.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will participate in conversation before the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco 2025 Western Bankers Forum at 3.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended little changed on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite Index ended at 3,853.80. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged down 0.1 percent to 26,484.68.

Japanese markets ended modestly higher. The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.3 percent to 45,754.93. The broader Topix Index settled 0.5 percent higher at 3,185.35.

Australian markets finished marginally higher.