Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’936 -0.4%  SPI 16’558 -0.6%  Dow 46’121 -0.4%  DAX 23’423 -1.0%  Euro 0.9347 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’424 -0.8%  Gold 3’740 0.1%  Bitcoin 88’950 -1.3%  Dollar 0.7987 0.5%  Öl 69.1 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Eli Lilly-Aktie im Fokus: EU erteilt Zulassung für Alzheimer-Medikament
Rheinmetall-Aktie verliert Rekord aus den Augen: Auch HENSOLDT & RENK nach Trumps möglichem Politik-Wechsel im Blick
Winklevoss-Zwillinge bullish: Bitcoin-Kurs könnte auf 1 Million US-Dollar steigen
Medizintechnik-Aktien in Rot: Zollsorgen drücken den Kurs von Siemens Healthineers & Co.
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie verliert: Was den Quantencomputing-Spezialisten belastet
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
25.09.2025 14:34:10

Wall Street Might Open Moderately Lower

(RTTNews) - The weekly jobless claims, durable goods orders and existing home sales might be the focus on Thursday. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the TikTok deal later today, according to reports.

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 52.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 23.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 123.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Wednesday moderately lower. The Dow slid 171.50 points or 0.4 percent at 46,121.28, the Nasdaq fell 75.62 points or 0.3 percent to 22,497.86 and the S&P 500 dipped 18.95 points or 0.3 percent to 6,637.97.

On the economic front, the Durable Goods Orders for August will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.5 percent, while it was down 2.8 percent in the prior month.

The Commerce Department's Gross Domestic Products or GDP for the second quarter is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 3.3 percent, while it was up 3.3 percent in the prior quarter.

The International Trade in Goods (advance) for August is expected at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $94.4 billion, while the deficit in the prior month was $103.6 billion.

The Labor Deparment's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 238K, while it was up 231k in the prior week.

The Corporate Profits for the second quarter will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. In the prior quarter, the after tax profits were up 7.0 percent.

Existing Home Sales for August will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 3.950 million, while it was up 4.01 million in the previous month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 90 bcf.

Seven-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

New York Fed President John Williams will give welcome remarks before the Fourth Annual International Roles of the U.S. Dollar Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Federal Reserve Board.

Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid will speak before the Mid-Sized Bank Coalition of America at 9.00 am ET.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman will speak on "Supervision and Regulation" before hybrid Financial Markets Quality Conference 2025 at 10.00 am ET.

Fed Governor Michael Barr will participate in "Bank Stress Testing" conversation before the Peterson Institute for International Economics at 1.00 pm ET.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will participate in conversation before the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco 2025 Western Bankers Forum at 3.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended little changed on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite Index ended at 3,853.80. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged down 0.1 percent to 26,484.68.

Japanese markets ended modestly higher. The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.3 percent to 45,754.93. The broader Topix Index settled 0.5 percent higher at 3,185.35.

Australian markets finished marginally higher.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Microsoft & Commerzbank mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Broadcom
✅ Microsoft
✅ Commerzbank

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Microsoft & Commerzbank mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:33 Julius Bär: 12.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Sonova Holding AG, Swiss Life Holding AG, Swatch Group AG, Partners Group Holding AG
13:14 Logo WHS Gold-Future: Nach Rallye in Richtung 3800 – wie geht es weiter?
11:02 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Rüstung – Zeitenwende/Ferrari/Stellantis – Gebremste E-Offensive
09:36 SMI stürzt ab unter 12.000er-Marke
09:16 Marktüberblick: Commerzbank mit Aktienrückkauf gesucht
08:06 Klarna: Erfolgreiches Börsendebüt und Wachstumspläne
24.09.25 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Microsoft & Commerzbank mit François Bloch
23.09.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amrize, Geberit, Sika
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’424.77 19.57 B26SWU
Short 12’681.30 13.72 BHDSPU
Short 13’138.67 8.98 UEBSLU
SMI-Kurs: 11’936.13 25.09.2025 14:28:59
Long 11’411.64 18.65 BK5S8U
Long 11’177.90 13.72 BMYSUU
Long 10’683.61 8.75 SSPM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie verliert Rekord aus den Augen: Auch HENSOLDT & RENK nach Trumps möglichem Politik-Wechsel im Blick
Nach SNB-Zinsentscheid: SMI im Minus klar unter 12'000 Punkten -- DAX rutscht weiter ab -- Gemischte Vorzeichen zum Handelsschlus in Asien
Winklevoss-Zwillinge bullish: Bitcoin-Kurs könnte auf 1 Million US-Dollar steigen
SAP-Aktie tiefrot: Ermittlungen durch EU-Kommission belasten
Medizintechnik-Aktien in Rot: Zollsorgen drücken den Kurs von Siemens Healthineers & Co.
SNB hat entschieden: Leitzins bleibt weiterhin bei null Prozent
Novo Nordisk-Aktie sinkt: Trendwende nicht erkennbar
Aktien von VW, BMW & Co. profitieren: US-Regierung senkt Autozölle für Europa auf 15 Prozent
Kursschwäche bei Plug Power: Warum die Aktie trotzdem im Rallymodus bleiben könnte
Erste Schätzungen: Gerresheimer legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 38: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 38: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}