26.01.2026 13:41:19

Wall Street Might Open In Negative Zone

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Monday. This week's trading may be impacted by reaction to earnings, especially quarterly results from major corporates such as Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Tesla (TSLA) and Apple (AAPL).

In the Asian trading session, the dollar fell, while gold prices jumped more than 2 percent. Spot gold last traded at $5,091 an ounce. Oil prices were narrowly mixed.

Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading broadly higher.

As of 7.20 am ET, the Dow futures were down 00.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 3.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 43.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Friday on opposite sides of the unchanged line. The Dow slid 285.30 points or 0.6 percent to 49,098.71, but the S&P 500 inched up 2.26 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,915.61 and the Nasdaq rose 65.22 points or 0.3 percent to 23,501.24.

On the economic front, the Durable Good Orders for November will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 3 percent, while it was down 2.2 percent in the prior month.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index will be released at 8.30 am ET.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index is scheduled at 8.30 am ET.

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for January will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior month, the general activity index was down 10.9, while production index was down 3.2.

The two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET. Six-month and 3-month Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed in cautious trade on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 4,132.60 after a choppy session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended little changed with a positive bias at 26,765.52.

Australian markets were closed for Australia Day and Indian stock exchanges closed for Republic Day.

Japanese markets tumbled. The Nikkei average fell 1.79 percent to 52,885.25 while the broader Topix index settled 2.13 percent lower at 3,552.49.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index ended marginally higher at 13,460.74.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 16.94 points or 0.21 percent. The German DAX is falling 25.43 points or 0.10 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 15.43 points or 0.15 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is sliding 27.07 points or 0.21 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 1.39 points or 0.23 percent.

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Zum Jahresauftakt 2026 meldet sich Tim Schäfer wie gewohnt mit aktuellen Einschätzungen aus den USA. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz von BX Swiss TV spricht er über politische und wirtschaftliche Brennpunkte, die die Märkte prägen – allen voran die Entwicklungen rund um Donald Trump, Venezuela und den Ölmarkt.

Themen dieser Ausgabe:

Maduro-Festnahme: Chaos oder Schachzug?
Gewinner: Chevron im Fokus, Exxon setzt auf Guyana
Was machen BP und Shell?
Grönland-Zölle: Druckmittel oder Show?
US-Stimmung & Midterms: was droht politisch?
Fed & Zinsen: kommt die Senkung?
KI, Inflation, Davos: die grossen 2026-Themen

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

