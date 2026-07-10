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10.07.2026 14:15:57
Wall Street Might Open Cautious In View Of Middle East Tensions
(RTTNews) - After a couple of days of strikes between the U.S. and Iran, global mediation talks are on to curb the situation in the Middle East. Investors are hopeful that the global supply might not be affected, despite the escalation of hostilities.
Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares finished broadly higher.
The U.S. dollar index was subdued at $4,110 an ounce. Oil prices were a tad lower. Brent crude prices were down 0.2 percent at $76.16 a barrel.
Gold prices traded lower, while Spot gold dipped to $4,102.31 an ounce.
In the U.K. majority of Labour MPs supported Andy Burnham to be the next Prime Minister to replace Keir Starmer. Reports said the declaration will be on next week and the new Prime Minister will assume the office by the third week of July.
Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.
As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 76.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 4.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 103.25.
The U.S. major averages finished gained on Thursday. The Nasdaq jumped 336.24 points or 1.3 percent to 26,206.89. The S&P 500 advanced 60.93 points or 0.8 percent to 7,543.64, while the narrower Dow rose 139.02 points or 0.3 percent to 52,487.41.
On the economic front, the Baker Hughes rig count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 770, while the U.S. rig count was 580.
Asian stocks rallied on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1 percent to 3,996.16 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.6 percent to 24,175.12.
Japanese markets posted strong gains. The Nikkei average surged 1.20 percent to 68,557.73. The broader Topix index settled 0.39 percent higher at 4,036.08.
Australian markets ended modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose half a percent to 8,806, snapping a four-day losing streak as falling oil prices helped ease pressure on benchmark bond yields.
The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.47 percent higher at 9,003.70.
Trading Signals: Roche: Verzögerte Wirkung
Die Teilnahme an einer Medizin-Konferenz und die Vorlage der Semesterzahlen - in den kommenden Wochen rückt der Pharmariese in den Fokus. Die Roche-Aktie könnte noch oben ausbrechen.Weiterlesen!
Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall
Keine Glaskugel, keine Börsenprognosen, kein Bauchgefühl: Stefan Buck erklärt, wie Adaptivv mit einem quantitativen Sensor arbeitet, warum Nowcasting statt Forecasting im Portfolio Management helfen kann und weshalb Anleger bei Aktien und Bitcoin oft zu emotional entscheiden.
Im Gespräch mit Investment-Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) geht es um Strukturbrüche im Markt, die Grenzen von Modellen bei starken Kursschwankungen, den schwierigen Moment des Verkaufens und darum, wie ein Fintech aus der Schweiz gegenüber grossen Finanzanbietern bestehen kann.
Dazu gibt Stefan Buck Einblicke in seine zweite Welt mit Hecht, den Umgang mit Verantwortung und wie er seinen Kindern Investieren erklärt.
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI im Plus -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag etwas stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert dagegen seitwärts. Die Anleger in Asien griffen am Freitag mehrheitlich zu.