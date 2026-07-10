Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’273 0.4%  SPI 20’034 0.2%  Dow 52’487 0.3%  DAX 25’175 0.2%  Euro 0.9223 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’288 0.1%  Gold 4’104 -0.4%  Bitcoin 51’984 1.9%  Dollar 0.8069 0.0%  Öl 76.4 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Bayer schliesst milliardenschweren Pharma-Deal ab - Aktie im Minus
Hedgeye schlägt Alarm: Droht der Apple-Aktie trotz KI-Plänen ein Absturz um 23 Prozent?
Infineon-Aktie: Neue Chancen durch den Aufschwung im Chipmarkt?
Trendfolge mit ETFs: Das leisten die 200-Tage-Linie und Momentum-Strategien wirklich
FTSE 100-Papier Land Securities Group-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Land Securities Group Aktionären eine Freude
Suche...
10.07.2026 14:15:57

Wall Street Might Open Cautious In View Of Middle East Tensions

(RTTNews) - After a couple of days of strikes between the U.S. and Iran, global mediation talks are on to curb the situation in the Middle East. Investors are hopeful that the global supply might not be affected, despite the escalation of hostilities.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares finished broadly higher.

The U.S. dollar index was subdued at $4,110 an ounce. Oil prices were a tad lower. Brent crude prices were down 0.2 percent at $76.16 a barrel.

Gold prices traded lower, while Spot gold dipped to $4,102.31 an ounce.

In the U.K. majority of Labour MPs supported Andy Burnham to be the next Prime Minister to replace Keir Starmer. Reports said the declaration will be on next week and the new Prime Minister will assume the office by the third week of July.

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 76.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 4.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 103.25.

The U.S. major averages finished gained on Thursday. The Nasdaq jumped 336.24 points or 1.3 percent to 26,206.89. The S&P 500 advanced 60.93 points or 0.8 percent to 7,543.64, while the narrower Dow rose 139.02 points or 0.3 percent to 52,487.41.

On the economic front, the Baker Hughes rig count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 770, while the U.S. rig count was 580.

Asian stocks rallied on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1 percent to 3,996.16 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.6 percent to 24,175.12.

Japanese markets posted strong gains. The Nikkei average surged 1.20 percent to 68,557.73. The broader Topix index settled 0.39 percent higher at 4,036.08.

Australian markets ended modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose half a percent to 8,806, snapping a four-day losing streak as falling oil prices helped ease pressure on benchmark bond yields.

The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.47 percent higher at 9,003.70.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Roche: Verzögerte Wirkung

Die Teilnahme an einer Medizin-Konferenz und die Vorlage der Semesterzahlen - in den kommenden Wochen rückt der Pharmariese in den Fokus. Die Roche-Aktie könnte noch oben ausbrechen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Keine Glaskugel, keine Börsenprognosen, kein Bauchgefühl: Stefan Buck erklärt, wie Adaptivv mit einem quantitativen Sensor arbeitet, warum Nowcasting statt Forecasting im Portfolio Management helfen kann und weshalb Anleger bei Aktien und Bitcoin oft zu emotional entscheiden.

Im Gespräch mit Investment-Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) geht es um Strukturbrüche im Markt, die Grenzen von Modellen bei starken Kursschwankungen, den schwierigen Moment des Verkaufens und darum, wie ein Fintech aus der Schweiz gegenüber grossen Finanzanbietern bestehen kann.
Dazu gibt Stefan Buck Einblicke in seine zweite Welt mit Hecht, den Umgang mit Verantwortung und wie er seinen Kindern Investieren erklärt.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

13:51 BNP Paribas: Flatrates - kalkulierbares Risiko
11:22 Logo WHS Nasdaq Livetrading: 250 Dollar in Minuten – Dipper perfekt getroffen!
09:06 SG-Marktüberblick: 10.07.2026
06:04 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Weiter volatil?
09.07.26 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Adecco Group AG
09.07.26 SK hynix: Im Zentrum der KI-Revolution – der Speicherchip-Spezialist vor dem Nasdaq-Debüt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen
08.07.26 Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall
07.07.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Swiss Life
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’825.35 19.74 SGQBEU
Short 15’149.19 13.54 SX0BIU
Short 15’704.26 8.83 S4VBLU
SMI-Kurs: 14’272.63 10.07.2026 14:14:33
Long 13’665.50 19.74 SPB50U
Long 13’346.88 13.73 SVBOKU
Long 12’791.62 8.97 BSUR4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
"Fast alles ist besser" - Starinvestor rechnet gnadenlos mit US-Aktien ab
Schrillen die Alarmglocken bei der NVIDIA-Aktie? GPU-Preise sacken innerhalb weniger Wochen ab
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall verzeichnet am Nachmittag Verluste
Trotz Allzeittief bei SpaceX-Aktie: Cathie Wood greift bei Musks Raumfahrt-Konzern beherzt zu
Galderma und Sandoz neu im SMI - Kühne+Nagel und Swisscom draussen - So reagieren die Aktien
SAP-Aktie verliert: EU-Strafverfahren abgewendet
Bayer schliesst milliardenschweren Pharma-Deal ab - Aktie im Minus
VW-Aktie im Minus: CEO Blume kündigt grösste Neuausrichtung in der VW-Geschichte an
Börsen-Dämpfer für BYD: Geplatzte Renault-Deals schicken die Aktie auf Talfahrt

Top-Rankings

Aktien Empfehlungen KW 26/28: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 26/28. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Lightspring / Shutterstock.com
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
In der vergangenen Handelswoche haben wieder zahlreiche Experten zum Einstieg in Aktien geraten. ...
Bildquelle: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com
KW 27: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.