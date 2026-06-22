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22.06.2026 14:17:15

Wall Street Might Open Broadly Up

(RTTNews) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly up on Monday. Geopolitical developments might be influencing market sentiments.

Political development in the U.K. after announcement of resignation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer is closely watched by investors in Europe. Seventh Prime Minister will be sworn in soon. Media reports said that Andy Burnham, former mayor of Greater Manchester is likely to replace Starmer.

Meanwhile, the first round of negotiations between the US and Iran ended with positive outcome, creating a roadmap to a final deal in next two-month time.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 32.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were losing 6.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slightly up 43.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 496.28 points or 1.9 percent to 26,517.93. The S&P 500 jumped 80.48 points or 1.1 percent to 7,500.58, while the narrower Dow posted a much more modest gain, inching up 72.15 points or 0.1 percent to 51,564.70.

On the economic front, the 3-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Six-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian shares finished broadly up on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite Index added 73 points or 1.78 percent to finish trading at 4,163.10. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange fell 156 points or 0.65 percent to finish trading at 23,768.52.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 added 1,104 points or 1.55 percent to close trading at 72,353.96.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 lost 13 points or 0.14 percent to close at 8,816.10.

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SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

n diesem Interview spricht @TimSchaeferMedia direkt aus New York über den bevorstehenden Börsengang von SpaceX. Die Erwartungen sind riesig, die Bewertung sorgt für Diskussionen und viele Anleger fragen sich: Ist das die nächste Jahrhundertaktie oder ein gefährlicher Hype?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’276.45 19.40 B58SLU
Short 14’550.14 13.98 SY0BOU
Short 15’106.27 8.92 SJYB2U
SMI-Kurs: 13’754.39 22.06.2026 14:09:42
Long 13’130.33 19.40 S2BJ7U
Long 12’851.97 13.98 SXEBDU
Long 12’277.24 8.89 S6IBVU
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