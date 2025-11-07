Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.11.2025 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
07.11.2025 13:39:41

Wall Street Might Continue In Negative Zone At Open

(RTTNews) - The U.S. shutdown might continue to influence investor sentiments on Friday. The U.S. consumer sentiment in November might be the spotlight today.

Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading in negative territory.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

As of 7.20 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 110.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 16.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 90.25 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Thursday just off their lows of the session. The Nasdaq tumbled 445.80 points or 1.9 percent to 23,053.99, the S&P 500 slumped 75.97 points or 1.1 percent to 6,720.32 and the Dow slid 398.70 points or 0.8 percent to 46,912.30.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Employment Situation for October scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for non-farm payrolls is an increase of 32,000, while unemployment rate is expected to be up 4.4 percent.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 733 and the U.S. rig count was 546.

The Fed Consumer Credit for September will be issued at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is $10.5 billion, while it was up $0.4 billion in the prior month.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran will speak on 'Stablecoins and Monetary Policy' before the BCVC Summit 2025 at 3.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks declined on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended down 0.25 percent at 3,997.56. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.92 percent to 26,241.83.

Japanese markets retreated. The Nikkei average fell 1.19 percent to 50,276.37. The broader Topix index settled 0.44 percent lower at 3,298.85.

Australian markets ended at a six-week low. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.66 percent to 8,769.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.74 percent at 9,031.70.

In the Asia trading hours, gold climbed above $4,000 per ounce, while the dollar weakened. Oil prices were up nearly 1 percent.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 37.21 points or 0.47 percent. The German DAX is losing 191.95 points or 0.81 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is sliding 68.54 points or 0.70 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is down 51.46 points or 0.42 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.65 percent.

