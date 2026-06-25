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25.06.2026 22:58:43

Wall Street Finishes Mixed On Thursday

(RTTNews) - U.S. stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday with investors digesting a slew of crucial economic data and some corporate news, including earnings update from Micron.

The focus is also on reports about the ongoing U.S.-Iran peace efforts.

The Dow added 71.72 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 51,920.62, while the NASDAQ slumped 118.03 points or 0.46 percent to end at 25,358.60 and the S&P 500 dipped 0.73 points or 0.01 percent to close at 7,357/49/

Shares of Micron Technology soared 15 percent thanks to stronger-than-expected earnings and an upward revision in revenue forecast. The company expects a revenue of $50 billion in the quarter to August, which is well above expectations.

Another stock to move up sharply was Qualcomm, which gained more than 5% after raising its projection two-fold with regard to non-handset revenue for the next three years.

Meanwhile, shares of Amazon, Nvidia, Oracle, Alphabet and Microsoft declined sharply. Apple dropped by about 6 percent. Intel, Dell, JP Morgan Chase, Caterpillar, GE Aerospace, Morgan Stanley, Merck, Citigroup, Linde, Seagate Technology Holdings, Analog Devices and Honeywell International all rose sharply.

In economic news, the Labor Department showed the core PCE price index in the U.S. - which is the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of underlying inflation - rose 3.4 percent on year in May, the most since October 2023 and well above the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target.

Also, the Commerce Department said new orders for US-manufactured durable goods dropped by 4.5 percent on month to $332 billion in May, after an upwardly revised 8.5% jump in April. The Labor Department said seasonally adjusted initial jobless claims were at 215,000 last week, down from the previous week's 227,000.

Finally, U.S. GDP rose 2.1 percent in the first quarter, compared to a revised 0.5 percent increase a quarter earlier. Year-on-year, GDP increased 3.6 percent in the first quarter of this year, compared to a revised 3.7 percent growth a year earlier.

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Trading Signals: Nike: In der Abseitsfalle

Kommende Woche präsentiert der weltgrösste Sportartikelkonzern Quartals- und Jahreszahlen. Zwar sprechen die Erfolge der von Nike an der Fussball-WM ausgestatteten Mannschaften dafür, dass der Branchenriese optimistische Töne anschlägt. Der Dow Jones Titel droht dennoch nach unten auszubrechen.

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