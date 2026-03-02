Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'795 -1.6%  SPI 18'991 -1.4%  Dow 48'978 -1.1%  DAX 24'729 -2.2%  Euro 0.9107 0.7%  EStoxx50 5'998 -2.3%  Gold 5'395 2.2%  Bitcoin 51'315 1.5%  Dollar 0.7778 1.3%  Öl 79.2 9.2% 
Top News
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie in Rot: Krieg gegen den Iran - keine gestrandeten Passagiere gemeldet
Aramco-Aktie etwas schwächer: Anlage von Öl-Konzern angegriffen
Mehr Kapazitäten für GLP-1: Novo Nordisk investiert massiv in Irland - Aktie etwas schwächer
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt: Kauf der Lürssen-Marinetochter abgeschlossen - auch TKMS, HENSOLDT und RENK im Blick
Commerzbank-Portfolio: Auf diese Aktien setzt die Bank in Q4 2025
Plus500 Depot
02.03.2026 13:49:31

Wall Street Bracing For Sharp Negative Open

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures suggest that, Wall Street might be bracing for a sharp fall on Monday, in response to escalating geopolitical developments in the West Asia. It is expected that the global supply of crude oil will be severely disrupted and the price will be soaring to new highs. There are speculations that Brent could reach $100 per barrel, if the war situation continues.

The Labor Department's monthly jobs report is likely to be in the spotlight this week.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar strengthened, while gold jumped more than 2 percent to trade above $5,400 an ounce.

Oil prices were up 9 percent in view of risk to 21-mile-wide Strait of Hormuz, which handles at least 20 percent of the global oil supply.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 562.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 77.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 367.00 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Friday in negative territory. The Dow slumped 521.28 points or 1.1 percent to 48,977.92, the Nasdaq slid 210.17 points or 0.9 percent to 22,688.21 and the S&P 500 fell 29.98 points or 0.4 percent to 6,878.88.

On the economic front, the PMI Manufacturing Final for February will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 51.2, while the Flash was at 51.2.

The ISM Manufacturing Index for February will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 51.8, while it was up 52.6 in the prior month.

Six-month and 3-month Treasury bill acution will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks drifted lower on Monday. Chinese benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.47 percent to 4,182.59. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plunged 2.14 percent to 26,059.85.

Japanese markets lost ground. The Nikkei average fell 1.35 percent to 58,057.24. The broader Topix index settled 1.02 percent lower at 3,898.42.

Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer aus New York darüber, welche Berufe besonders stark vom KI-Boom betroffen sein könnten – und welche Branchen davon sogar profitieren .

Wir schauen gemeinsam auf:
Jobs mit hohem Automatisierungsrisiko (z.B. Einstiegsjobs, einfache juristische Aufgaben, Journalismus, Programmierung, Design)
Handwerksberufe als „KI-robuste“ Bereiche (Dachdecker, Elektriker, Reinigung, Bau & Infrastruktur)
️ Mögliche Profiteure an der Börse: Baustoffe, Baumärkte, Versorger, Abfallwirtschaft, Basiskonsumgüter
Luxusgüter & die Frage: Bleibt Luxus trotz möglicher Jobverluste gefragt?
⚡ Energie & Infrastruktur als KI-Treiber (Rechenzentren brauchen Strom!)
Banken & Finanzdienstleister: weiterhin wichtig trotz Fintech-Druck
Praktische Tipps: ETF-Sparplan, Schulden reduzieren, Cash-Puffer aufbauen, beruflich flexibel bleiben
KI als Tool im Alltag: Wie Tim selbst KI nutzt – ohne blind zu übernehmen

Am Ende bleibt die Kernfrage: Unterschätzen wir die Revolution durch KI immer noch? Tim Schäfer seine Einschätzung – und warum er als Investor trotz Hype lieber vorsichtig bleibt.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

12:28 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise springen nach Iran-Eskalation
09:59 SMI vor holprigem Wochenauftakt
08:06 Novo Nordisk: Preisdruck im Milliardenmarkt
07:13 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Kursverluste zum Monatsende
26.02.26 KI verändert die Arbeitswelt – welche Jobs sind in Gefahr? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
26.02.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
24.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
13:43 IAEA-Chef: Keine Anzeichen für Atomwaffen-Programm im Iran
13:38 Ministerin Reiche erwartet Preisaufschläge durch Iran-Krieg
13:37 Bundeswehr hat mehr als 500 Soldaten im Nahen Osten
13:34 ROUNDUP/Nach Kauf der Lürssen-Marinefirma: Rheinmetall steigt in Schiffbau ein
13:30 Regierung: Urlauber-Rückholung mit Bundeswehr letzte Wahl
13:29 Athen entsendet Fregatten und Kampfbomber nach Zypern
13:27 ROUNDUP: Libanon verbietet Hisbollah militärische Aktivitäten
13:24 Reisegruppe im Oman soll am Wochenende zurückkehren
13:22 Ökonomen sehen wirtschaftliche Risiken durch höhere Ölpreise
13:20 Rheinmetall schließt Kauf der Lürssen-Marinetochter ab