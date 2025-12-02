Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’933 0.6%  SPI 17’747 0.5%  Dow 47’289 -0.9%  DAX 23’705 0.5%  Euro 0.9345 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’699 0.6%  Gold 4’214 -0.4%  Bitcoin 70’202 1.1%  Dollar 0.8045 0.0%  Öl 63.0 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Alternative zu NVIDIA-Investment? - Deshalb könnte sich der SoundHound AI-Aktienkurs bis 2026 verdoppeln
Bayer-Aktie schnellt hoch: Bayer erhält wichtige Rückendeckung im Glyphosat-Verfahren
Apple-Aktie etwas leichter: iKonzern setzt bei KI wieder auf Google-Manager - EuGH genehmigt Klage in Niederlanden
Ethereum bereitet sich auf die Quanten-Ära vor: Vitalik Buterin präsentiert Roadmap bis 2028
Roche-Aktie gesucht: In USA und Europa Zulassungen für einen Diagnosetest erhalten
Suche...
eToro entdecken
02.12.2025 13:48:40

Wall Street Aims To Open Slightly Up

(RTTNews) - Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open marginally higher on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump's special envoy will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday to discuss ending war in Ukraine. Meanwhile fighting for a major eastern city in Ukraine is continuing.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly higher.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar index was around two-month low. Oil gained, while gold prices eased.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 26.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 14.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 84.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished lower on Monday. The Dow slumped 427.09 points or 0.9 percent to 47,289.33, the Nasdaq fell 89.76 points or 0.4 percent to 23,275.92 and the S&P 500 slid 36.46 points or 0.5 percent to 6,812.63.

On the economic front, the six-week Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Four-week and 8-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Four-month and Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman will testify before the House Financial Services Committee hearing on Oversight of Financial Regulators at 10.00 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.42 percent to 3,897.71.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up by 0.24 percent to 26,095.95.

Japanese markets finished marginally higher.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up by 0.17 percent to 8,579.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.13 percent higher at 8,877.50.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is gaining 20.64 points or 0.25 percent. The German DAX is progressing 130.60 points or 0.55 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is climbing 27.93 points or 0.29 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 88.79 points or 0.69 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 37.13 points or 0.63 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Um 18 Uhr live: Wie Du mit der Umland-Methode hochprofitable Aktien entdeckst

Carsten Umland zeigt im Webinar ab 18 Uhr, wie Du mit System Aktien findest, die kurz vor dem Ausbruch stehen - fernab von Hypes, mit klarer Struktur und echtem Fokus auf nachhaltige Rendite.

Schnell Plätze sichern!

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Broadcom
✅ Quanta Services
✅ ING Group

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:44 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Logitech, Nestlé
10:28 SMI bleibt auf Kurs
07:12 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Weiter aufwärts
27.11.25 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (85%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
26.11.25 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
26.11.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 12’933.32 02.12.2025 13:46:34
Long 10’692.13 8.57 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Bayer-Aktie schnellt hoch: Bayer erhält wichtige Rückendeckung im Glyphosat-Verfahren
Jahresendrally noch möglich? Darum befindet sich die TKMS-Aktie im Abwärtstrend
Swissquote-Aktie knickt ein: Postfinance verkauft Paket von 3,5 Prozent
Kursrückgang am Kryptomarkt belastet Strategy-Aktie - Kommt es zum Zwangsverkauf von Bitcoin?
Bitcoin Supply Shock 2025: Ist eine Angebotsverknappung realistisch?
Analysten sehen für Roche-Aktie schwarz
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 48: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Was Analysten von der DEUTZ-Aktie erwarten
DroneShield-Aktie: Kursrutsch und Ursachen - was hinter dem November-Einbruch steckt

Top-Rankings

Auf diese Aktien setzte Bill Ackman im dritten Quartal 2025
Depot aufgedeckt
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
So hat Michael Burry im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
Burrys Portfolio in Q3 2025
Bildquelle: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images
Rohstoffe im November 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
13:55 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Übernahmefantaise schiebt Wacker Neuson zeitweise zweistellig an
13:47 Kretschmann: Probleme bei Stuttgart 21 schaden deutschem Image
13:46 Drohnenabwehreinheit der Bundespolizei in Dienst gestellt
13:33 Bundesregierung will Rüstungsproduktion breiter aufstellen
13:25 GNW-News: Die ROCKWOOL Group startet eine inspirierende neue Markenkampagne unter dem Motto "If it's worth building" (Dafür bauen wir)
13:25 ROUNDUP: Firmen wollen wegen Mindestlohnerhöhung Jobs abbauen
13:19 POLITIK/Papst mit eindringlichem Friedensappell: 'Waffen töten'
13:17 Wadephul: Putin sucht immer neue Ausreden
13:13 Drohnenbauer Helsing und Schaeffler wollen zusammenarbeiten
13:12 ROUNDUP: Prada übernimmt Versace komplett