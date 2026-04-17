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17.04.2026 14:17:37
Wall Street Aims To Open Positive
(RTTNews) - President Donald Trump expressed optimism about a permanent truce, the Wall Street is moving to a positive zone on Friday. Early trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.
As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 246.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 24.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 78.25 points.
In the Asian trading session, the dollar headed for its second weekly loss. Gold fluctuated in a narrow range, while global crude benchmark Brent slipped nearly 1 percent toward $98 a barrel.
The U.S. major averages finished on Thursday in positive territory. The Nasdaq climbed 86.69 points or 0.4 percent to 24,102.70, the S&P 500 rose 18.33 points or 0.3 percent to 7,041.28 and the Dow increased 115.00 points or 0.2 percent to 48,578.72.
On the economic front, the Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 680, while the U.S. rig count was 545.
San Francisco Fed Bank President Mary Daly will participate in a moderated conversation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before the University of California at Berkeley Fisher Center for Real Estate & Urban Economics Spring 2026 Policy Advisory Board meeting at 11.30 am ET.
Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin will speak before the 2026 CDI Citadel Directors Institute hosted by the Tommy and Victoria Baker School of Business at The Citadel at 12.15 pm ET.
Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook before the Auburn University Department of Economics David Kaserman Memorial Lecture event.
Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent to 4,051.43, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.9 percent to 26,160.33.
Japanese markets fell sharply. The Nikkei 225 Index slumped 1.8 percent to 58,475.90. The broader Topix Index settled 1.4 percent lower at 3,760.81.
Australian markets ended marginally lower.
Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
Diese Aktien & Themen stehen im Fokus:
Tech-Giganten unter Druck
– Microsoft: Rücksetzer trotz starker Marktposition – Chance durch niedrigere Bewertung?
– SAP: KI als Risiko für das Geschäftsmodell?
– Oracle: Deutlicher Kursverlust bei gleichzeitig attraktiver Bewertung
– Meta Platforms: Hohe KI-Investitionen & neue Monetarisierungsmöglichkeiten (z. B. WhatsApp)
️ Konsum & Marken unter Druck
– Nike: Sinkende Nachfrage, steigende Konkurrenz aber starke Marke
– Amazon: Hohe Investitionen drücken Gewinne langfristig trotzdem spannend?
Weitere Value-Kandidaten
– PayPal: Stark gefallen – Turnaround möglich?
– Constellation Software: Hidden Champion mit einzigartigem Geschäftsmodell
Das grosse Thema:
Viele dieser Unternehmen investieren massiv in KI, Cloud und Zukunftstechnologien, was kurzfristig die Gewinne belastet, aber langfristig enorme Chancen bieten kann.
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