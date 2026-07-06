|
06.07.2026 14:14:35
Wall Street Aims To Open Broadly Up
(RTTNews) - Oil prices continue to fall on opening up of the Strait of Hormuz, subsequent to a fragile ceasefire in effect between Iran and the U.S. Brent crude futures traded below $72 a barrel. The oil market might experience a large oil surplus next year.
The dollar was steady near a two-week low.
Gold prices were moving lower. Spot gold fell 0.9 percent to $4,139.59 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.6 percent at $4,150.19.
Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading broadly lower.
As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were down 64.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 30.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 353.00 points.
On Thursday's closing, the Dow jumped 594.83 points or 1.14 percent to finish at 52,900.07, while the NASDAQ tumbled 207.36 points or 0.80 percent to end at 25,832.67 and the S&P 500 perked 0.01 point or 0.00 percent to close at 7,483.24.
On the economic front, the PMI Composite Final for June will be released at 9.45 am ET. The composite Index consensus is 52.2, while the flash was 52.2 in the prior month.
The ISM Services Index for June will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 54.1, while it was up 54.1 in the prior month.
Three-month and 6-month Treasury Bill auctions will be held at 11.30 am ET.
International Trade in Goods and Services for May is scheduled on Tuesday.
Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 4,041.24 after a choppy session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.14 percent to 23,616.32.
Japanese markets ended mixed. The Nikkei average finished marginally lower at 69,737.69, the broader Topix index surged 0.92 percent to 4,101.96.
Australian stocks ended slightly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.15 percent to 8,831 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.12 percent lower at 9,037.
Trading Signals: Nestlé: Neuer Appetit
Der weltgrösste Lebensmittelkonzern hat an der Börse einen starken Juni erlebt. Mit Blick auf die Vorlage der Semesterbilanz könnte sich bei Nestlé noch mehr Fantasie aufbauen.Weiterlesen!
SpaceX, KI, Quantencomputing: Welche Hypes Anleger meiden sollten – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
SpaceX, künstliche Intelligenz, Tech-Aktien und Quantencomputing: Viele Börsenthemen lösen bei Privatanlegern derzeit FOMO aus. Doch wann ist ein Trend wirklich eine Investmentchance und wann nur übertriebene Euphorie?
In der aktuellen Folge von «Wall Street Live» spricht Olivia Hähnel mit Tim Schäfer über den SpaceX-Hype, FOMO bei IPOs und die Frage, warum Geduld an der Börse oft wichtiger ist als der Einstieg in den neuesten Trend. Dabei geht es um hohe Bewertungen, Tech-Konzentration im Depot, KI-Aktien wie Nvidia und Microsoft, Dividendenaktien, langfristiges Investieren und das Zukunftsthema Quantencomputing.
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI rutscht in die Verlustzone -- DAX nach neuen Rekorden auf Richtungssuche -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Markt sind am Montag deutlichere Verluste zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt verläuft der Handel durchwachsen, es werden aber neue Rekorde markiert. An den Börsen in Fernost finden die Indizes keine einheitliche Richtung.