Wall Street Aims To Open Broadly Up

(RTTNews) - Oil prices continue to fall on opening up of the Strait of Hormuz, subsequent to a fragile ceasefire in effect between Iran and the U.S. Brent crude futures traded below $72 a barrel. The oil market might experience a large oil surplus next year.

The dollar was steady near a two-week low.

Gold prices were moving lower. Spot gold fell 0.9 percent to $4,139.59 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.6 percent at $4,150.19.

Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading broadly lower.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were down 64.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 30.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 353.00 points.

On Thursday's closing, the Dow jumped 594.83 points or 1.14 percent to finish at 52,900.07, while the NASDAQ tumbled 207.36 points or 0.80 percent to end at 25,832.67 and the S&P 500 perked 0.01 point or 0.00 percent to close at 7,483.24.

On the economic front, the PMI Composite Final for June will be released at 9.45 am ET. The composite Index consensus is 52.2, while the flash was 52.2 in the prior month.

The ISM Services Index for June will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 54.1, while it was up 54.1 in the prior month.

Three-month and 6-month Treasury Bill auctions will be held at 11.30 am ET.

International Trade in Goods and Services for May is scheduled on Tuesday.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 4,041.24 after a choppy session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.14 percent to 23,616.32.

Japanese markets ended mixed. The Nikkei average finished marginally lower at 69,737.69, the broader Topix index surged 0.92 percent to 4,101.96.

Australian stocks ended slightly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.15 percent to 8,831 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.12 percent lower at 9,037.