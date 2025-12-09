Wall Street Aims To Bounce Back To Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - Job openings of October might be the focus on Tuesday. Investors might be following up geopolitical developments as well as Fed announcements this week.

In the Asian trading session, the U.S. dollar was under pressure, while gold traded below $4,200 per ounce. Oil prices were steady after slipping 2 percent.

Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading mixed.

As of 7.25 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 30.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 4.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were edging up 1.75 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Monday in the red. The Dow fell 215.67 points or 0.5 percent to 47,739.32, the Nasdaq edged down 32.22 points or 0.1 percent to 23,545.90 and the S&P 500 decreased 23.89 points or 0.4 percent to 6,846.51.

On the economic front, the Productivity and Costs for the third quarter will be released at 8.30 am ET. In the prior quarter, the non-farm productivity was up 3.3 percent.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS will be published at 10.00 am ET.

Ten-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Eight-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET. 6-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks declined on Tuesday.

China's Shanghai Composite index ended down 0.37 percent at 3,909.52.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.29 percent to 25,434.23.

Japanese markets ended on a positive note. The Nikkei average edged up by 0.14 percent to 50,655.10 while the broader Topix index finished little changed at 3,384.92.

Australian markets declined. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.45 percent to 8,585.90 amid a broad-based sell-off led by miners. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.44 percent lower at 8,875.80.

European shares are trading mixed. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 50.41 points or 0.62 percent. The German DAX is progressing 69.88 points or 0.29 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 4.36 points or 0.05 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is falling 42.35 points or 0.33 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 13.14 or 0.23 percent.