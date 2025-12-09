Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’939 -0.3%  SPI 17’776 -0.3%  Dow 47’739 -0.5%  DAX 24’131 0.4%  Euro 0.9383 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’717 -0.2%  Gold 4’203 0.3%  Bitcoin 72’983 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8064 -0.1%  Öl 62.6 0.1% 
Bitcoin nach dem Einbruch: Was historische Zyklen über die jetzige Korrektur offenbaren
Buy von Goldman Sachs Group Inc. für Heidelberg Materials-Aktie
Outperform von Bernstein Research für BMW-Aktie
BMW-Aktie gibt nach: BMW plant Vorstandwechsel - Milan Nedeljkovic folgt auf Oliver Zipse
SGS-Aktie trotzdem in Rot: Weltweit erster RSV-A-Stamm erweitert die Pipeline für Challenge-Studien
09.12.2025 13:49:27

Wall Street Aims To Bounce Back To Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - Job openings of October might be the focus on Tuesday. Investors might be following up geopolitical developments as well as Fed announcements this week.

In the Asian trading session, the U.S. dollar was under pressure, while gold traded below $4,200 per ounce. Oil prices were steady after slipping 2 percent.

Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading mixed.

As of 7.25 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 30.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 4.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were edging up 1.75 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Monday in the red. The Dow fell 215.67 points or 0.5 percent to 47,739.32, the Nasdaq edged down 32.22 points or 0.1 percent to 23,545.90 and the S&P 500 decreased 23.89 points or 0.4 percent to 6,846.51.

On the economic front, the Productivity and Costs for the third quarter will be released at 8.30 am ET. In the prior quarter, the non-farm productivity was up 3.3 percent.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS will be published at 10.00 am ET.

Ten-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Eight-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET. 6-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks declined on Tuesday.

China's Shanghai Composite index ended down 0.37 percent at 3,909.52.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.29 percent to 25,434.23.

Japanese markets ended on a positive note. The Nikkei average edged up by 0.14 percent to 50,655.10 while the broader Topix index finished little changed at 3,384.92.

Australian markets declined. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.45 percent to 8,585.90 amid a broad-based sell-off led by miners. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.44 percent lower at 8,875.80.

European shares are trading mixed. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 50.41 points or 0.62 percent. The German DAX is progressing 69.88 points or 0.29 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 4.36 points or 0.05 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is falling 42.35 points or 0.33 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 13.14 or 0.23 percent.

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall spricht Krypto-Experte Bernhard Wenger von @21shares über seinen Weg vom klassischen ETF-Geschäft in die Welt der Krypto-ETPs und erklärt, warum Bitcoin & Co. längst nicht ausgereizt sind. Er beleuchtet den Wandel von einem vorwiegend retailgetriebenen Markt hin zu immer mehr institutionellen Investoren, die über regulierte, physisch besicherte Produkte wie Bitcoin- und Krypto-ETPs investieren. Themen sind unter anderem Volatilität und „Krypto-Winter“, strenge Compliance- und Geldwäschereiregeln, Kostenstrukturen, Unterschiede im DACH-Raum sowie die Rolle des neuen US-Bitcoin-ETFs und des strategischen Investors FalconX für die nächste Wachstumsphase von 21Shares.

14:13 Julius Bär: 8.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
13:36 Emmi – englischer Käsekuchen als Kurstreiber?
10:12 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Roche, Swiss Re, Swisscom
09:50 SG-Marktüberblick: 09.12.2025
09:21 SMI kratzt an 13.000er-Marke
06:57 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – 13‘000er-Barriere im Blick
03.12.25 Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’483.37 19.38 B9GSAU
Short 13’741.81 13.96 UJ1BSU
Short 14’292.86 8.74 B62SOU
SMI-Kurs: 12’939.20 09.12.2025 14:08:26
Long 12’413.35 19.67 SAKBZU
Long 12’135.26 13.96 S0CB8U
Long 11’605.97 8.89 SYZBYU
SHIBA INU: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT höher: Deutscher Bundestag plant Genehmigung von 52-Milliarden-Euro-Rüstungsaufträgen
Helvetia Baloise-Aktie im Minus: Helvetia und Baloise schliessen Fusion zu Helvetia Baloise Holding ab
Urteil erhöht Druck auf Novo Nordisk: Semaglutid-Patentschutz wackelt - So reagiert die Aktie
Unilever-Spin-off Magnum Ice Cream-Aktie startet an der Börse - Kurs etwas über Referenzpreis
Barclays Capital: Rheinmetall-Aktie erhält Overweight
DroneShield-Aktie zieht an: Deutet die aktuelle Entwicklung auf eine Bodenbildung hin?
Helvetia und Baloise neu als Helvetia Baloise an Schweizer Börse
BAT-Aktie verliert: British American Tobacco plant Aktienrückkauf im Wert von 1,3 Milliarden Pfund
Helvetia Baloise veröffentlicht Pro-Forma-Finanzinformationen

Stanley Druckenmiller: Diese Aktien hielt er im 3. Quartal 2025
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 49/25
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
14:23 Deutsche Börse-News: Bewertungssorgen verschwunden (ETF Marktbericht)
14:23 AKTIE IM FOKUS: MBB steuern auf Rekord zu - Aktienrückkauf ab 11. Dezember
14:21 ROUNDUP 2: Friedensplan geht an USA - Selenskyj zu Gesprächen in Rom
14:19 Krise der Ost-Chemie - 'Chemiegipfel' in Böhlen geplant
14:14 GNW-News: Mavenir schärft Strategie für Mobile Core und KI-Vision und stellt erweitertes Führungsteam zur Forcierung seiner KI-nativen Netzwerkstrategie vor
14:14 AfD-Bundestagspolitiker bei US-Republikaner-Gala in New York
14:13 Formycon-Aktie stärker: Weitere Vermarktungspartnerschaft für Keytruda-Biosimilar
13:49 ROUNDUP 4: Googles KI-Antworten - EU ermittelt gegen US-Konzern
13:31 ROUNDUP 3: Einigung auf abgeschwächtes EU-Lieferkettengesetz erzielt
13:30 Weniger Hopfen geerntet - Umbruch der Branche erwartet