15.06.2019 01:25:00
Wall Financial Corporation announces results of annual general meeting
VANCOUVER, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Wall Financial Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 13, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "AGM").
A total of 14,628,743 shares were represented at the meeting, being 43.08% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the AGM, including the appointment of auditors for the ensuing year and the authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration payable to the auditors and the election of management's nominees as directors.
Director Voting
Detailed results of the proxy votes for the election of directors are provided below:
Director Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Barton Brett Finlay
14,285,943
(100.00%)
0
(0.00%)
David Gruber
14,285,943
(100.00%)
0
(0.00%)
Robert King
14,284,943
(99.99%)
1,000
(0.01%)
Michael Redekop
14,284,943
(99.99%)
1,000
(0.01%)
Peter Ufford
14,285,943
(100.00%)
0
(0.00%)
Bruno Wall
14,284,943
(99.99%)
1,000
(0.01%)
Appointment of Mr. Sascha Voth
In addition, the board of directors have appointed Sascha Voth, the Company's General Manager and Vice President of Hotel Operations, to the Company's board of directors. Mr. Voth will hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company at which directors are elected, unless his office is earlier vacated.
SOURCE Wall Financial Corporation
