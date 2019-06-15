15.06.2019 01:25:00

Wall Financial Corporation announces results of annual general meeting

VANCOUVER, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Wall Financial Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 13, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "AGM").

A total of 14,628,743 shares were represented at the meeting, being 43.08% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.  Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the AGM, including the appointment of auditors for the ensuing year and the authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration payable to the auditors and the election of management's nominees as directors. 

Director Voting

Detailed results of the proxy votes for the election of directors are provided below:

Director Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Barton Brett Finlay

14,285,943

(100.00%)

0

(0.00%)

David Gruber

14,285,943

(100.00%)

0

(0.00%)

Robert King

14,284,943

(99.99%)

1,000

(0.01%)

Michael Redekop

14,284,943

(99.99%)

1,000

(0.01%)

Peter Ufford

14,285,943

(100.00%)

0

(0.00%)

Bruno Wall

14,284,943

(99.99%)

1,000

(0.01%)

Appointment of Mr. Sascha Voth

In addition, the board of directors have appointed Sascha Voth, the Company's General Manager and Vice President of Hotel Operations, to the Company's board of directors. Mr. Voth will hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company at which directors are elected, unless his office is earlier vacated.

SOURCE Wall Financial Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14.06.19
Vontobel: Beyond Meat - Veganer Fleischersatz startet an der Börse durch
14.06.19
(Geo)politische Risiken treiben Öl und Gold nach oben
14.06.19
Gold: Ein bewährtes Absicherungsinstrument
14.06.19
10.000-Punkte-Marke zum Greifen nah
11.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
07.06.19
Fiat Chrysler und Renault: Fusion geplatzt I BX Swiss TV
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-, VAT- und u-blox-Aktien stehen nach Broadcom-Warnung unter Druck
Experte: Bitcoin steigt noch dieses Jahr auf Rekordhoch
SMI geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet den Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Beyond Meat-Aktie: Kurs steigt seit IPO mehr als 400 Prozent
Straumann-Aktie leichter: Kooperation mit Align abgelehnt - Entschädigung von 16 Millionen wird fällig
Swiss Life AM schliesst Platzierung eines milliardenschweren Immofonds ab
Broadcom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Broadcom gibt Umsatzwarnung aus
KW 24: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Broker in Hongkong kündigt nach Schweine-Kommentar Geschäft mit UBS - Ökonom nimmt Auszeit
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet den Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit leichten Verlusten. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls leichter. Die Wall Street beendete den Handelstag schwächer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte schlossen ohne gemeinsame Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB