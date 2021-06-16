SMI 11’953 0.3%  SPI 15’344 0.2%  Dow 34’299 -0.3%  DAX 15’745 0.1%  Euro 1.0894 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’152 0.2%  Gold 1’860 0.1%  Bitcoin 36’177 0.1%  Dollar 0.8983 0.0%  Öl 74.4 0.1% 

WalkMe Aktie [Valor: 111719646 / ISIN: IL0011765851]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.06.2021 09:14:00

WalkMe Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

WalkMe
0.00 USD 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,250,000 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $31.00 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,387,500 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts.

WalkMe Logo (PRNewsfoto/WalkMe)

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol "WKME." The offering is expected to close on June 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering. JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Needham & Company are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146 or by email at prospectus@citi.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

Media Contact:

Emma Pearce 
PR & Communications
press@walkme.com  

Investor Contact:
The Blueshirt Group for WalkMe
investors@walkme.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walkme-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-301313418.html

SOURCE WalkMe

﻿

Nachrichten zu WalkMe Ltd. Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu WalkMe Ltd. Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Heute ist BX Swiss TV zu Gast bei Daubenthaler & Cie. in Stuttgart. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst, erklärt, welche Rolle ein Indexberater übernimmt. Neben bekannten Aktienindizes, wie SMI, DAX und S&P500 gibt es auch spezialisierte Indizes. Eine Innovation am Indexmarkt sind die BeneFaktor Indizes von Daubenthaler und Cie. Was es damit auf sich hat und wie man mit diesen sogar gemeinnützige Organisationen unterstützen kann erläutert Alexander Berger im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

 

Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

08:19 SMI - Luft wird immer dünner
05:53 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Direkt im Widerstandsbereich / Swisscom – Durchbruch über Widerstand?
15.06.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Fussball EM - Zählen Sponsoren und Ausstattern zu den Gewinnern?
15.06.21 Marktüberblick: Nordex mit Großauftrag gesucht
15.06.21 Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
11.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando, Zur Rose
10.06.21 Lyxor: Weshalb Unternehmensanleihen mit ESG-Filter eine attraktive Wahl sind
10.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

TUI verzeichnet deutlichen Nachfrageschub für Sommer und Herbst - TUI-Aktie verliert
Unterschätzung der Inflationsrisiken: Deutsche Bank warnt vor globaler "Zeitbombe"
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie legt zu: Relief-Partner NRx bestätigt frühere Erfolge zu COVID-Mittel
Studie untersucht Korrelation: Aktienmärkte haben Einfluss auf Bitcoin und Co. - und umgekehrt
Wall Street beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Leonteq erwartet Rekordgewinn für erstes Halbjahr 2021 - Aktie springt hoch
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche kündigt für Fachkongress EAN Vielzahl an Daten aus Neuro-Portfolio an
Zur Rose ernennt Madhu Nutakki zum Chief Technology Officer - Aktie im Plus
Coinbase-Rivale: Kraken launcht Krypto-App in den USA
CS-Aktie fester: Credit Suisse will offenbar erste Versicherungsansprüche wegen Greensill einfordern

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit