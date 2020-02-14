Walker Zanger Expands Regional Sales Teams with Addition of Three New In-Market Managers

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Walker Zanger, the leading stone and tile design resource in North America, announced today three new hires to its regional sales teams: North Hills, Calif. showroom manager, Greg Rang, Atlanta branch manager, Anita Crosby and Houston branch manager, Nova Carter.

This announcement comes after Walker Zanger's investment in local market showrooms with the expansion of its Atlanta showroom and the opening of the new Charlotte location in 2019. Each of the new managers will play a vital role in the brand's continued growth in showroom sales in their respective markets and strengthening existing client relationships.

In the new position as the North Hills showroom manager, Greg Rang brings his background in brand building, sales and team management. Rang first joined Walker Zanger as showroom sales support at the West Hollywood location and quickly excelled in the position. Prior to joining the team, Rang has 15 years of experience in entertainment and luxury brand marketing as a management executive at Warner Bros. Rang also was leading the product placement division at the public relations firm, PMK/BNC.

As Atlanta branch manager, Anita Crosby is responsible for leading the Atlanta team. Previously, Crosby was showroom manager for Robert Allen, where she optimized customer service and strengthened client relationships. Crosby was also an assistant showroom manager for Pierre Deux, where she improved design solutions to trade and retail clients, and ran a full-service interior design firm, Anita Crosby Interiors.

In her new position as Houston branch manager, Nova Carter is responsible for administering and developing sales with the Houston team. Prior to joining the Walker Zanger team, Carter held the title of store manager for Pacific Kitchen and Home, where she built a 15-person sales team and trained new associates. Carter also served as operations and specialty manager at The Home Depot, where she oversaw the sales floor and visual merchandising.

"We're thrilled to bring on such an experienced trio of new hires to the Walker Zanger team," said Jeff Lupica, Walker Zanger's Vice President of National Sales. "Their combined skills and expertise will play a large role in Walker Zanger's continued growth and evolution in the Los Angeles, Atlanta and Houston markets."

Walker Zanger owns 13 showrooms and slab galleries and partners with 200 authorized dealers across the United States.

About Walker Zanger

Walker Zanger is the leading tile and stone design resource in North America. For over 65 years, the company has helped design-trade professionals and homeowners realize their boldest design visions with the most unique, original and thought-provoking surface materials. Walker Zanger has quickly become a go-to expert in the industry, and is often the first to discover new materials, styles, innovations and specialty surface products. Rooted in natural stone slab design, the company continues to push the boundaries of possibility, including recent introductions of cutting-edge materials like recycled glass slabs and thinner-than-stone porcelain slabs that emulate natural marble veining. The company carries on the innovative spirit with equal passion today in 13 curated showrooms and slab galleries, and 200 authorized dealers nationwide. Walker Zanger also presents exclusive collections inspired and created by some of design's most influential minds today; Michael Berman, Robert A.M. Stern and Pietta Donovan have all lent their aesthetic vision to the brand. Walker Zanger is more than a destination for the world's finest stone and tile materials, it's where inspiration lives and 'Design Realized' endures. To learn more, please visit http://www.walkerzanger.com.

