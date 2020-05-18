Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Announces Multi-Unit Agreement Bringing Three Restaurants to Mississippi

STARKVILLE, Miss., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's, a leading full-service family sports bar that provides gourmet takes on game day favorites, has announced a new multi-unit signed franchise agreement in Mississippi. The three-unit deal will bring Walk-On's locations to Starkville, Meridian, and Tupelo over the next four years. With a determined leadership team, committed group of franchise partners, and loyal fans, the brand has recharged franchise development efforts and is poised for continued long-term success, having recently been recognized as the No. 1 brand in Entrepreneur's prestigious 2020 Top New Franchises Ranking.

Seeing the true strength of the brand, brothers Eddie and Alan Gant embarked on the development deal to bring the great taste of Walk-On's to more community members throughout the state. As Mississippi natives, having both attended Mississippi State University, the duo has been working to grow and diversify their restaurant industry portfolio. Together, they own and operate two thriving Zaxby's franchise locations in Grenada and Cleveland. Additionally, Eddie has more than 21 years' experience as a leading real estate investor and commercial real estate lender in Texas while Alan has over two decades of experience in commercial and consumer lending, real estate lending, bank management, daily retail transactions, etc. while currently serving as the President of GantGroup Properties, Inc. operating in Grenada, Montgomery, and Carroll counties. The Gant brothers are currently in site selection and aim to debut the first of their three restaurants Summer 2021.

"We have always been attracted to Walk-On's brand strength and company culture," said Alan Gant. "Even amid the pandemic, it was refreshing to see the brand quickly innovate and adapt to support its franchisees and continue to support its communities safely in a time of need. Seeing the franchise system come together and weather the storm just served as another reminder that this was the brand we wanted to invest in and grow with, and we can't wait to debut our new locations next year in Mississippi," added Eddie Gant.

This development push further ignites Walk-On's aggressive expansion across the Southeast. In addition to the one currently open location and the eight in development in Mississippi, there are over 150 restaurants sold and in development across the Southeast and Midwest regions that will open over the next five years. Additional target markets include filling key DMAs throughout the Southeast and Midwest.

"Growing our presence in Mississippi and throughout the Southeast is an exciting chapter for our growth story as we remain steadfast in our franchise development efforts," said Walk-On's President & COO, Scott Taylor. "Navigating the pandemic provided a reminder of the incredible culture we've built, our hardworking franchise office support team, and our dedicated franchisees that continue to propel this brand to greatness. As we push forward with new openings and development deals in this post-COVID era, we're committed to emerging stronger than ever before."

Today, with over 150 locations in development across 15 states, the brand is on track for continued strategic franchise expansion. Popular for being both the go-to place for game day and an eatery known for quality, scratch-made dishes, Walk-On's has carved its own vertical to best support what fans love most. Whether it be for date night, a drink, girl's-night-out or a family dinner, Walk-On's is the place for everyone – because everyone needs a little playing time.

For more information on Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux and its franchise opportunity, please visit https://walk-ons.com/franchising.

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, La., Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at Louisiana State University. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States with 37 locations currently open and operating and over 150 in development. Its Louisiana-inspired menu combines food and drinks made from scratch, daily. Walk-On's All-American team serves up a game day experience in a fun, welcoming family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit www.walkons.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit www.walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, Director of Franchise Sales & Real Estate, at 225-330-4533.

