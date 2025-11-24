Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’645 0.1%  SPI 17’356 0.1%  Dow 46’245 1.1%  DAX 23’209 0.5%  Euro 0.9314 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’516 0.0%  Gold 4’068 0.1%  Bitcoin 69’436 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8073 -0.1%  Öl 62.5 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Top News
Universal-Music-Aktie: EU-Kommission stellt sich gegen geplante Downtown-Übernahme
Goldpreis, Gaspreis, Ölpreis und Co. im Überblick
Analyse: Jefferies & Company Inc. bewertet ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)-Aktie mit Hold in neuer Analyse
Keine Anpassungen: So sieht NVIDIAs Aktien-Portfolio im dritten Quartal aus
Ausblick: HP legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Waldencast Acquisition a Aktie 110207811 / KYG9460C1006

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

24.11.2025 13:19:53

Waldencast Q2 Adj. EBITDA Declines; Issues Q3 Trading Update

(RTTNews) - Waldencast plc (WALD) reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million, down 47.3% from prior year. Net Revenue increased 5.6% year-over-year to $66.8 million.

Third quarter net revenue decreased 3.4% year-over-year to $67.8 million. As of September 30, 2025, the company held $14.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.

The company said it now expects fiscal 2025 net revenue to be broadly in line with 2024 and adjusted EBITDA margin in the high single digits.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Nachrichten zu Waldencast Acquisition Corporation Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten