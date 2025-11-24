Waldencast Q2 Adj. EBITDA Declines; Issues Q3 Trading Update

(RTTNews) - Waldencast plc (WALD) reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million, down 47.3% from prior year. Net Revenue increased 5.6% year-over-year to $66.8 million.

Third quarter net revenue decreased 3.4% year-over-year to $67.8 million. As of September 30, 2025, the company held $14.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.

The company said it now expects fiscal 2025 net revenue to be broadly in line with 2024 and adjusted EBITDA margin in the high single digits.

