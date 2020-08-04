04.08.2020 20:05:00

Walden University Hosts Online Panel on Preparing K-12 Educators for the Upcoming Academic Year

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walden University is bringing together a prestigious group of speakers for its next Talks for Good, "Online and Hybrid Instruction: Preparing K-12 Educators for the Upcoming Academic Year," on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 7 to 8 p.m. ET. With COVID-19 disrupting schools and classrooms across the U.S., educators must ensure all students continue to have the opportunity to learn. This fall, many K-12 classrooms will follow online and/or hybrid models of instruction, and Walden's panel will address how educators can be as effective as possible teaching online.

Walden University 50th Anniversary Logo (PRNewsfoto/Walden University)

"It's important to address the issues and challenges facing teachers and administrators this fall to see how we can help them provide effective instruction in online and hybrid learning environments," says Dr. Kelley Costner, dean of Walden University'sRichard W. Riley College of Education and Leadership (COEL). "Our online panel will provide a robust discussion around these challenges and provide best practices for delivering online instruction to K–12 students."

The virtual panel will feature the personal experiences of Walden alumni who serve as educators, as well as insights and best practices from COEL faculty and leadership. The event will be moderated by Dr. Darrell Luzzo, senior vice president and general manager at Walden, where he leads a new initiative to provide outreach, support and guidance to K-12 schools and districts in an increasingly online instructional world.

The esteemed group of panelists include:

  • Dr. Kelley Costner, dean of Walden's COEL
  • Dr. Stephen Canipe, associate dean of Walden's COEL
  • Dr. Kisha Walker, academic coordinator for Walden'sMaster of Arts In Teaching program
  • Dr. Suzanne Wesson, academic coordinator for Walden's COEL
  • Dr. Sharon Porter, elementary school principal
  • Tennith Scott, elementary school teacher

The Talks for Good are part of Walden'sMobilize for Good initiative, which celebrates its 50-year history of empowering the greater good by recognizing its community's passion and commitment to social change. In addition to Talks for Good, Walden is giving back to local schools across the country as part of its Acts for Good. The first set of acts took place in Tampa, Florida, Baltimore, Maryland, Houston, Texas and the Washington, D.C. area.

To learn more about Walden University's 50th anniversary and its Mobilize for Good initiative, please visit WaldenTurns50.com.

About Walden University

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020, Walden University was founded to support working professionals in achieving their academic goals and making a greater impact in their professions and communities. Students from across the U.S. and 120 countries are pursuing a certificate, bachelor's, master's or doctoral degree online at Walden. The university offers more than 80 degree programs with over 350 specializations and concentrations. Walden University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, hlcommission.org. For more information, please visit WaldenU.edu.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walden-university-hosts-online-panel-on-preparing-k-12-educators-for-the-upcoming-academic-year-301105944.html

SOURCE Walden University

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.00
0.96 %
Swisscom 493.70
0.22 %
CS Group 10.01
0.22 %
CieFinRichemont 56.78
0.18 %
The Swatch Grp 192.70
0.00 %
Swiss Re 71.76
-1.13 %
Sika 203.90
-1.35 %
Givaudan 3’780.00
-2.02 %
Lonza Grp 565.40
-2.92 %
SGS 2’384.00
-3.09 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:11
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:13
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Roche Holding AG, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Leonteq AG
10:59
Vontobel: Pfizer mit positivem Ausblick in Corona-Pandemie
08:48
SMI mit beeindruckender Reaktion
03.08.20
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV
03.08.20
Euro Rallies Amid Europe"s Pandemic Response
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:59
Schroders: Wie gehen Unternehmen mit ihren Mitarbeitern in der Covid-19-Krise um?
03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
mehr
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Optimistische Prognose: Erneuter Kursanstieg für Goldpreis erwartet
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100 - Aktie springt an
Meyer Burger-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Meyer Burger sichert sich Produktionsstandorte für Solarzellen in Ostdeutschland
Dämpfer für Euro-Stärke? Wieso der Dollar zu Franken und Euro zulegt
Roche-Aktie gesucht: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Therapie Rozlytrek in zwei Indikationen
Krisen-Profiteur: So weit kann es für den Goldpreis laut Analysten noch gehen
Studie zeigt: Nicht erst mit Negativzinsen lohnt sich Sparen nicht mehr
Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Moderate Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Gewinnmitnahmen: SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Alphabet nimmt 10 Milliarden Dollar mit Anleihen auf - Aktie dreht ins Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Moderate Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Gewinnmitnahmen: SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An der Wall Street verläuft der Handel in grün. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Dienstag Verluste. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten am zweiten Handelstag der Woche im Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB