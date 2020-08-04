Walden University Hosts Online Panel on Preparing K-12 Educators for the Upcoming Academic Year

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walden University is bringing together a prestigious group of speakers for its next Talks for Good, "Online and Hybrid Instruction: Preparing K-12 Educators for the Upcoming Academic Year," on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 7 to 8 p.m. ET. With COVID-19 disrupting schools and classrooms across the U.S., educators must ensure all students continue to have the opportunity to learn. This fall, many K-12 classrooms will follow online and/or hybrid models of instruction, and Walden's panel will address how educators can be as effective as possible teaching online.

"It's important to address the issues and challenges facing teachers and administrators this fall to see how we can help them provide effective instruction in online and hybrid learning environments," says Dr. Kelley Costner, dean of Walden University'sRichard W. Riley College of Education and Leadership (COEL). "Our online panel will provide a robust discussion around these challenges and provide best practices for delivering online instruction to K–12 students."

The virtual panel will feature the personal experiences of Walden alumni who serve as educators, as well as insights and best practices from COEL faculty and leadership. The event will be moderated by Dr. Darrell Luzzo, senior vice president and general manager at Walden, where he leads a new initiative to provide outreach, support and guidance to K-12 schools and districts in an increasingly online instructional world.

The esteemed group of panelists include:

Dr. Kelley Costner, dean of Walden's COEL

Dr. Stephen Canipe, associate dean of Walden's COEL

Dr. Kisha Walker, academic coordinator for Walden's Master of Arts In Teaching program

Dr. Suzanne Wesson, academic coordinator for Walden's COEL

Dr. Sharon Porter, elementary school principal

, elementary school principal Tennith Scott, elementary school teacher

The Talks for Good are part of Walden'sMobilize for Good initiative, which celebrates its 50-year history of empowering the greater good by recognizing its community's passion and commitment to social change. In addition to Talks for Good, Walden is giving back to local schools across the country as part of its Acts for Good. The first set of acts took place in Tampa, Florida, Baltimore, Maryland, Houston, Texas and the Washington, D.C. area.

To learn more about Walden University's 50th anniversary and its Mobilize for Good initiative, please visit WaldenTurns50.com.

About Walden University

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020, Walden University was founded to support working professionals in achieving their academic goals and making a greater impact in their professions and communities. Students from across the U.S. and 120 countries are pursuing a certificate, bachelor's, master's or doctoral degree online at Walden. The university offers more than 80 degree programs with over 350 specializations and concentrations. Walden University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, hlcommission.org. For more information, please visit WaldenU.edu.

