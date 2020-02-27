Wake Up World - Get Tested Today for Coronavirus COVID-19

RENO, Nev., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Dx encourages all local communities globally to have their diagnostic clinics test immediately for COVID-19 to contain the spread into the general population.

Rapid Dx for Life is currently selling the CE-IVD Logix Smart™ Coronavirus Disease COVID-19 qPCR detection kit to diagnostic labs, hospitals, governments, and companies in areas that accept a CE marking as valid regulatory approval to test for COVID-19.

We encourage everyone to speak with their local doctors, nurses, and health leadership today to order these test kits and isolate those who are tested positive into self-quarantine at home to slow the advancement of this global pandemic.

We believe thousands of people are already infected globally with COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) who have not been tested and are asymptomatic (no external symptoms) yet are highly contagious.

The majority of people after exposure to COVID-19 have only mild symptoms (coughing, fever, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing). 1 to 3% of those aged 40 and older may die without proper treatment. Children and those under 40 years old present mild symptoms, but are bringing the virus home to infect their parents and grandparents.

The management of Rapid Dx suggests countries limit air travel between cities and internationally, along with regular COVID-19 testing of flight crews, plus airport, hospital, and public service and transit staff.

Rapid Dx is implementing a proactive deployment plan for 300 mobile diagnostic labs globally to test for COVID-19.

There is currently no vaccine. A vaccine may take several months to a year to develop and will not be available to over 80% of the world population in the next 6 months.

The world experienced a previous pandemic called the Spanish Flu (1918 to 1920) with 500 million infections that killed over 650,000 Americans - 40 to 50 million people died globally.

Over 5 million people fly daily worldwide potentially spreading COVID-19 to all corners of the globe.

The virus does not sleep. We all need to take action today to contain this global outbreak from spreading to every village in every country, potentially infecting hundreds of millions of people.

The Logix Smart COVID-19 Test Kit is not available for sale within the United States.

Rapid Dx LLC Suite 203, 401 Ryland Street, Reno, Nevada 89502 USA

www.rapiddxforlife.com

Rapid Dx LLC is a licensed global distributor of Co-Diagnostics www.codiagnostics.com

Media Contact: Richard Moore, (775) 319-7800

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wake-up-world--get-tested-today-for-coronavirus-covid-19-301012245.html

SOURCE Rapid Dx, LLC