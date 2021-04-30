SMI 11’080 -0.2%  SPI 14’258 -0.2%  Dow 34’060 0.7%  DAX 15’154 -0.9%  Euro 1.1019 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’997 -0.5%  Gold 1’771 -0.6%  Bitcoin 48’390 -2.8%  Dollar 0.9087 -0.1%  Öl 68.6 2.3% 
30.04.2021 02:16:00

Waka Flocka Partners with a 100% Minority-Owned Digital Art Platform, Satoshi Art

ATLANTA, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While music is his first love, hip hop superstar, actor, and business mogul, Waka Flocka has partnered with a 100% minority-owned NFT market with his newest business venture, Satoshi Art. Waka, along with cryptocurrency genius and entrepreneur Stally, have joined together to create the NFT platform dedicated to the advancement of artists by artists. NFT stands for non-fungible token. It is essentially a digital file whose unique identity and ownership are verified on a blockchain (digital ledger).

Having recently received a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, Waka Flocka is determined to give artists a unique identity and ownership over their catalogs and one-of-a-kind arts. Satoshi Art is the go-to Global NFT marketplace. With NFT's making a grand entrance in entertainment, the public has seen the likes of Paris Hilton, Snoop Dog, and Young Jeezy and their discussions of exclusive art sales.

 "…made by the artists for the artists." - Stally of Satoshi Art.

The overall purpose of this business venture with Waka Flocka and business partner Stally is to educate the public about NFTs and provide a global platform for minority creatives to gain financially with the new future in digital one-of-a-kind art. Waka and Stally are looking to educate artists on the NFT space and provide the artists with one-of-a-kind NFT deals that will create financial freedom and two-tier ownership.

About Satoshi Art
Satoshi.Art is the brainchild of a diverse and talented group of people from both worlds of art and finance. As a team of passionate entrepreneurs and world-renowned musicians, we have come together with one goal in mind: to ensure that artists receive the recognition they deserve for their creativity.

To achieve this goal, Satoshi.Art provides the platform where artists from around the world can collaborate and showcase their artwork in a digital form that is both unique and irreplaceable, allowing fans to enjoy exclusive ownership.

For more information on how you can buy art or have your art displayed, please go to:
https://www.satoshi.art

 

Media Contact:
Derrian Perry
308905@email4pr.com 
404-360-8529

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waka-flocka-partners-with-a-100-minority-owned-digital-art-platform-satoshi-art-301280833.html

SOURCE Satoshi Art

﻿

