Wajax Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results

Additional information, including Wajax's Annual Report, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Wajax Corporation

Management's Discussion and Analysis – Q3 2019

The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") discusses the consolidated financial condition and results of operations of Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the information contained in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the annual audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the year ended December 31, 2018 that are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the associated MD&A. Information contained in this MD&A is based on information available to management as of November 4, 2019.

Management is responsible for the information disclosed in this MD&A and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes, and has in place appropriate information systems, procedures and controls to ensure that information used internally by management and disclosed externally is materially complete and reliable. Wajax's Board of Directors has approved this MD&A and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes. In addition, Wajax's Audit Committee, on behalf of the Board of Directors, provides an oversight role with respect to all public financial disclosures made by Wajax and has reviewed this MD&A and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes.

Unless otherwise indicated, all financial information within this MD&A is in millions of Canadian dollars, except ratio calculations, share, share rights and per share data. Additional information, including Wajax's Annual Report and Annual Information Form, are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Wajax Corporation Overview

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

Strategic Direction and Outlook

The focus of the One Wajax strategy is to provide customers with access to the Corporation's full range of products and services while delivering a consistently excellent level of customer service. The strategy builds on the Corporation's strengths of a well-trained and dedicated team of professionals, a broad range of products and services, deep experience in a wide range of markets, strong relationships with leading manufacturers and a national branch network. The Corporation is focused on delivering a strong experience for its team, customers and investors by executing clear plans in six important areas:

Investing in the Wajax team - The safety, well-being and engagement of the Corporation's team of 2,800 technicians, sales professionals, support staff and leaders is the foundation of the Corporation. The Corporation is very proud of the team's accomplishments in workplace safety, progress on personal wellness programs and enhanced training and professional development.





Investing in Wajax customers - The Corporation has the privilege of supporting 32,000 individual customers across Canada , ranging from small local contractors to the country's largest industrial and resource companies. Wajax continues to expand its Voice of the Customer (VoC) program which evaluates detailed customer service levels for each location and shares customer feedback openly with all parts of the Corporation. For an increasing number of large customers, the VoC program also uses analytical systems and dedicated teams to explore opportunities to increase the Corporation's share-of-wallet with individual customers.





, ranging from small local contractors to the country's largest industrial and resource companies. Wajax continues to expand its Voice of the Customer (VoC) program which evaluates detailed customer service levels for each location and shares customer feedback openly with all parts of the Corporation. For an increasing number of large customers, the VoC program also uses analytical systems and dedicated teams to explore opportunities to increase the Corporation's share-of-wallet with individual customers. Executing a clear organic growth strategy - The Corporation has classified each of its ten current product and service categories based on the category's contribution to sustainable growth. While Wajax is competitive in all of the categories it participates in, these classifications ensure that resources (such as inventory, personnel and marketing) are allocated appropriately. The Corporation's classifications are Targeted Growth (which includes the Construction, Material Handling and Engineered Repair Services categories), Core Strength (which includes the Industrial Parts, Forestry, On-Highway and Power and Marine categories) and Cyclical and Major Projects (which includes the Mining, Engines and Transmissions and Crane/Utility categories). The majority of the Corporation's strategic plan's organic growth is expected to result from Targeted Growth categories due to the relatively high opportunity for market share increases, resilient aftermarkets, the strength of the Corporation's product and service range and related manufacturer relationships. In 2018, 55% of the Corporation's revenue growth was driven by Targeted Growth categories.





Accretive acquisitions strategy - Wajax has developed clear acquisition criteria for the Canadian and U.S. markets. In Canada , the focus is primarily on acquisitions that add to the Corporation's scale in its Engineered Repair Services ("ERS") business and secondarily to extensions to the Corporation's existing distribution businesses. In the U.S. market, the focus is on reviewing growth opportunities related to distribution businesses that provide a long-term growth platform for the One Wajax multi-category model. Acquisitions are considered when they can be achieved within acceptable leverage parameters, are consistent with the Corporation's product and service strategy, accretive to EBITDA margin, provide scale and have effective management teams.





, the focus is primarily on acquisitions that add to the Corporation's scale in its Engineered Repair Services ("ERS") business and secondarily to extensions to the Corporation's existing distribution businesses. In the U.S. market, the focus is on reviewing growth opportunities related to distribution businesses that provide a long-term growth platform for the One Wajax multi-category model. Acquisitions are considered when they can be achieved within acceptable leverage parameters, are consistent with the Corporation's product and service strategy, accretive to EBITDA margin, provide scale and have effective management teams. Investing in the Wajax infrastructure - The Corporation is making major changes to its infrastructure to improve the consistency of customer service, lower fixed costs and add new sales channels in an increasingly technology-enabled industry. The Corporation's current infrastructure programs include the ongoing consolidation of its branch network to improve customer service and to lower the cost of its physical footprint. In addition, the Corporation is investing in new information systems and capabilities to replace legacy systems and provide a platform for new customer-facing capabilities. In 2018, the Corporation completed the majority of the configuration and testing of a new ERP system. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter of 2019, the Corporation began operational testing of the ERP system - additional commentary is included in the Highlights for the Quarter section of this report.





Ongoing refinements to the One Wajax organizational model - In 2016, Wajax made major changes to how its team is organized in order to improve growth, drive consistency and to lower fixed costs. The changes reduced costs by approximately $20 million at the time of the change, primarily through the reduction of administrative personnel costs. As the business has grown, the Corporation has reinvested those savings, primarily in revenue generating roles, such as sales professionals and technicians. Wajax continues to refine its organizational model and expects additional improvements in cost productivity, due in part to technology investments.

Outlook

Market conditions declined in the third quarter, most significantly in western Canada, resulting in a deceleration in revenue momentum as the quarter progressed. While recognizing the effect of possible weaker conditions, the Corporation has not changed its operational plans and it continues to expect 2019 full year adjusted net earnings to increase over 2018 based on consolidated revenue improvements and the full year effect of the acquisition of Groupe Delom Inc. ("Delom"). The Corporation continues to focus closely on margin rates, costs and inventory management while it pursues its growth plans. Leverage is expected to remain within acceptable boundaries and the Corporation believes that it maintains sufficient financial flexibility to execute its 2019 business plan. See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures and Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information sections.

Highlights for the Quarter

Revenue in the third quarter of 2019 decreased $2.0 million or 0.5%, to $365.1 million , from $367.1 million in the third quarter of 2018. (1) Regionally:





or 0.5%, to , from in the third quarter of 2018. Regionally: Revenue in western Canada of $141.8 million decreased 19.8% over the prior year due primarily to lower mining equipment, construction, and engines and transmissions sales.

of decreased 19.8% over the prior year due primarily to lower mining equipment, construction, and engines and transmissions sales.

Revenue in central Canada of $71.5 million increased 0.6% over the prior year mainly due to strong forestry equipment sales and higher ERS sales resulting primarily from the acquisition of Delom in the fourth quarter of 2018. This was partially offset by lower power generation and construction equipment sales.

of increased 0.6% over the prior year mainly due to strong forestry equipment sales and higher ERS sales resulting primarily from the acquisition of Delom in the fourth quarter of 2018. This was partially offset by lower power generation and construction equipment sales.

Revenue in eastern Canada of $151.8 million increased 27.3% over the prior year due to sales gains in a majority of product categories, including higher ERS sales resulting primarily from the acquisition of Delom and higher forestry and industrial parts sales.





of increased 27.3% over the prior year due to sales gains in a majority of product categories, including higher ERS sales resulting primarily from the acquisition of Delom and higher forestry and industrial parts sales. Gross profit margin of 19.0% remained unchanged from the same period of 2018. (1) Gross profit in the third quarter of 2019 includes a one-time, pre-tax charge of $1.2 million in engineering project losses (approximately equivalent to 0.3% in gross profit and $0.04 basic earnings per share). These costs have been deemed to be unrecoverable from sub-contractors or manufacturers and the Corporation has elected to complete the relevant projects at its own cost due to the importance of its relationships with the customers involved.





Gross profit in the third quarter of 2019 includes a one-time, pre-tax charge of in engineering project losses (approximately equivalent to 0.3% in gross profit and basic earnings per share). These costs have been deemed to be unrecoverable from sub-contractors or manufacturers and the Corporation has elected to complete the relevant projects at its own cost due to the importance of its relationships with the customers involved. Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased 120 bps to 13.6% in the third quarter of 2019 from 14.8% in the same period of 2018. (1) Selling and administrative expenses decreased by $4.7 million compared to the third quarter of 2018 due mainly to lower personnel costs. (1) The Corporation incurred lower personnel costs due mainly to lower variable incentive accruals.





Selling and administrative expenses decreased by compared to the third quarter of 2018 due mainly to lower personnel costs. The Corporation incurred lower personnel costs due mainly to lower variable incentive accruals. EBIT increased $0.8 million , or 5.1%, to $15.6 million in the third quarter of 2019 versus $14.9 million in the same period of 2018. (1)(2) The year-over-year improvement is primarily attributable to lower selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue, offset partially by higher restructuring and other related costs.





, or 5.1%, to in the third quarter of 2019 versus in the same period of 2018. The year-over-year improvement is primarily attributable to lower selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue, offset partially by higher restructuring and other related costs. The Corporation generated net earnings of $7.6 million , or $0.38 per share, in the third quarter of 2019 versus $9.1 million , or $0.46 per share, in the same period of 2018. (1)(2) The Corporation generated adjusted net earnings of $10.3 million , or $0.52 per share, in the third quarter of 2019 versus $9.5 million , or $0.48 per share, in the same period of 2018. (1)(2)





, or per share, in the third quarter of 2019 versus , or per share, in the same period of 2018. The Corporation generated adjusted net earnings of , or per share, in the third quarter of 2019 versus , or per share, in the same period of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 9.0% in the third quarter of 2019 from 6.1% in the same period of 2018. (1)(2) Adjusted EBITDA margin includes the positive impact related to the adoption of IFRS 16. (1)(2) See the Changes in Accounting Policies section.





Adjusted EBITDA margin includes the positive impact related to the adoption of IFRS 16. See the Changes in Accounting Policies section. The Corporation's backlog at September 30, 2019 of $287.9 million decreased $8.6 million , or 2.9%, compared to June 30, 2019 due primarily to lower forestry, power generation and construction orders offset partially by higher mining orders. Compared to the third quarter of 2018, backlog increased $47.7 million , or 19.9%, due primarily to higher mining and marine orders offset partially by lower material handling and power generation orders. (2)





of decreased , or 2.9%, compared to due primarily to lower forestry, power generation and construction orders offset partially by higher mining orders. Compared to the third quarter of 2018, backlog increased , or 19.9%, due primarily to higher mining and marine orders offset partially by lower material handling and power generation orders. Inventory of $435.1 million at September 30, 2019 increased $18.8 million from June 30, 2019 due to higher new equipment and parts inventory. New equipment inventory levels are elevated as a result of lower sales in the quarter but are expected to decline over the balance of the year. Increases in parts inventory supports sales plans in industrial parts and ongoing efforts to improve customer service levels.





at increased from due to higher new equipment and parts inventory. New equipment inventory levels are elevated as a result of lower sales in the quarter but are expected to decline over the balance of the year. Increases in parts inventory supports sales plans in industrial parts and ongoing efforts to improve customer service levels. Working capital of $402.4 million at September 30, 2019 increased $21.9 million from June 30, 2019 due primarily to higher inventory and deposits on inventory and lower accounts payable and accrued liabilities. These working capital increases were partially offset by lower trade and other receivables and higher contract liabilities.





at increased from due primarily to higher inventory and deposits on inventory and lower accounts payable and accrued liabilities. These working capital increases were partially offset by lower trade and other receivables and higher contract liabilities. The Corporation's leverage ratio increased to 2.81 times at September 30, 2019 compared to 2.71 times at June 30, 2019 . The increase in the leverage ratio was due to the higher debt level associated with the increase in working capital, partially offset by the higher trailing 12-month pro-forma adjusted EBITDA. (2)





compared to 2.71 times at . The increase in the leverage ratio was due to the higher debt level associated with the increase in working capital, partially offset by the higher trailing 12-month pro-forma adjusted EBITDA. On July 2, 2019 , the Corporation began the implementation of its new ERP system. Integrity and effectiveness of the system will be confirmed through testing in a limited number of branches until the end of 2019. To ensure sufficient testing is completed, the Corporation will not proceed with broad system implementation before the first quarter of 2020.





, the Corporation began the implementation of its new ERP system. Integrity and effectiveness of the system will be confirmed through testing in a limited number of branches until the end of 2019. To ensure sufficient testing is completed, the Corporation will not proceed with broad system implementation before the first quarter of 2020. In the third quarter of 2019, the Corporation commenced a planned management realignment (the "Management Realignment"), resulting in a pre-tax restructuring charge of $3.9M recognized in the quarter relating primarily to expected severance costs. The Management Realignment simplifies the Corporation's regional management structure, further enhances the collaboration between sales and product support, and integrates Delom with the Corporation's legacy ERS business. These changes are expected to result in pre-tax annual savings of $5.0 million , $0.5 million of which is expected to be realized in 2019. Prior to the commencement of the Management Realignment, Thomas Plain , Senior Vice President, Service Operations, left the Corporation.





recognized in the quarter relating primarily to expected severance costs. The Management Realignment simplifies the Corporation's regional management structure, further enhances the collaboration between sales and product support, and integrates Delom with the Corporation's legacy ERS business. These changes are expected to result in pre-tax annual savings of , of which is expected to be realized in 2019. Prior to the commencement of the Management Realignment, , Senior Vice President, Service Operations, left the Corporation. In furtherance of its stated network rationalization plans, the Corporation has completed a market value assessment of its owned real estate holdings. Opportunities to sell redundant real estate, as well as sale and leaseback opportunities, have been identified. Proceeds from any real estate sales will be used primarily for debt reduction. The earnings impact from any sale and leaseback transactions is not expected to be material as any gains are expected to be approximately offset by the incremental lease costs over the term of the lease.

Notes:



(1) As disclosed in the Corporation's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, a correction of

non-material errors in prior periods ("Other adjustments") was recorded impacting the prior year comparative periods. See the

Adjustments to Prior Period Comparative Financial Statements section. (2) "Backlog", "Leverage ratio", "Adjusted net earnings", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA margin" and "Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA"

do not have standardized meanings prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). "EBIT" and "Working capital"

are additional GAAP measures. See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section.

Summary of Operating Results



Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 Statement of earnings highlights 2019 2018 (As adjusted)(6) 2019 2018 (As adjusted)(6) Revenue $ 365.1 $ 367.1 $ 1,149.1 $ 1,091.8 Gross profit $ 69.2 $ 69.7 $ 220.7 $ 205.3 Selling and administrative expenses $ 49.5 $ 54.3 $ 163.2 $ 154.7 Restructuring and other related costs $ 4.1 $ 0.6 $ 5.4 $ 3.5 Earnings before finance costs and income taxes(1) $ 15.6 $ 14.9 $ 52.1 $ 47.1 Finance costs $ 5.2 $ 2.2 $ 14.3 $ 5.9 Earnings before income taxes(1) $ 10.4 $ 12.6 $ 37.8 $ 41.1 Income tax expense $ 2.9 $ 3.5 $ 10.5 $ 11.4 Net earnings $ 7.6 $ 9.1 $ 27.3 $ 29.8 - Basic earnings per share(2)(3) $ 0.38 $ 0.46 $ 1.37 $ 1.52 - Diluted earnings per share(2)(3) $ 0.37 $ 0.45 $ 1.34 $ 1.48 Adjusted net earnings(1)(4) $ 10.3 $ 9.5 $ 31.7 $ 31.4 - Adjusted basic earnings per share(1)(2)(3)(4) $ 0.52 $ 0.48 $ 1.59 $ 1.60 - Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1)(2)(3)(4) $ 0.51 $ 0.47 $ 1.55 $ 1.56 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 32.9 $ 22.6 $ 98.4 $ 67.8 Key ratios:







Gross profit margin 19.0% 19.0% 19.2% 18.8% Selling and administrative expenses as a

percentage of revenue 13.6% 14.8% 14.2% 14.2% EBIT margin(1) 4.3% 4.0% 4.5% 4.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 9.0% 6.1% 8.6% 6.2% Effective income tax rate 27.7% 27.7% 27.7% 27.7%

Statement of financial position highlights

As at September 30,

2019 June 30, 2019 December 31,

2018 Trade and other receivables $ 197.8 $ 210.1 $ 206.3 Inventory $ 435.1 $ 416.3 $ 366.0 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ (257.2) $ (268.0) $ (253.0) Other working capital amounts(1) $ 26.7 $ 22.1 $ 15.4 Working capital(1) $ 402.4 $ 380.5 $ 334.7 Rental equipment $ 73.4 $ 74.3 $ 73.7 Property, plant and equipment $ 156.6 $ 160.6 $ 59.0 Funded net debt(1)(5) $ 287.8 $ 265.7 $ 222.0 Key ratio:





Leverage ratio(1)(5) 2.81 2.71 2.45

(1) These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section. (2) Weighted average shares, net of shares held in trust, outstanding for calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months

ended September 30, 2019 was 20,003,554 (2018 – 19,769,733) and 20,409,514 (2018 – 20,241,986), respectively (3) Weighted average shares, net of shares held in trust, outstanding for calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the nine months

ended September 30, 2019 was 19,995,004 (2018 – 19,598,065) and 20,398,075 (2018 – 20,069,441), respectively. (4) Net earnings excluding the following:

a. after-tax restructuring and other related costs of $2.9 million (2018 – $0.4 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of

$0.15 and $0.14 respectively (2018 – basic and diluted earnings of $0.02 per share) for the three months ended September 30,

2019.

b. after-tax restructuring and other related costs of $3.9 million (2018 – $2.5 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of

$0.20 and $0.19 respectively (2018 – basic and diluted earnings of $0.13 per share) for the nine months ended September 30,

2019.

c. after-tax gain recorded on sales of properties of $0.9 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $(0.05) for the nine

months ended September 30, 2018.

d. after-tax non-cash gains on mark to market of derivative instruments of $0.2 million (2018 – nil), or basic and diluted earnings

per share of $(0.01) (2018 – nil) for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

e. after-tax non-cash gains on mark to market of derivative instruments of $0.4 million (2018 – nil), or basic and diluted earnings

per share of $(0.02) (2018 – nil) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

f. after-tax Customer Support Centre ("CSC") project costs of $0.8 million (2018 – nil), or basic and diluted earnings per share of

$0.04 (2018 – nil) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. (5)

Effective with the reporting period beginning on January 1, 2019 and the adoption of IFRS 16, the Corporation has amended the definition

of Funded net debt to exclude lease liabilities not considered part of debt. For comparison purposes, the pro-forma funded net debt and

leverage ratio for December 31, 2018 using the amended definition of funded net debt is shown in the table above. (6)

As disclosed in the Corporation's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, a correction of non-

material errors in prior periods ("Other adjustments") was recorded impacting the prior year comparative periods. See the Adjustments to

Prior Period Comparative Financial Statements section.

Results of Operations

Revenue Sources



Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30

2019 2018 2019 2018



(As adjusted)(1)

(As adjusted)(1) Equipment sales $ 109.7 $ 135.7 $ 367.4 $ 403.8 Equipment rental $ 9.3 $ 8.8 $ 27.4 $ 25.7 Industrial parts $ 90.7 $ 88.6 $ 278.1 $ 271.2 Product support $ 117.1 $ 117.4 $ 365.9 $ 343.3 ERS/Other $ 38.3 $ 16.6 $ 110.4 $ 47.8 Total revenue $ 365.1 $ 367.1 $ 1,149.1 $ 1,091.8

(1) As disclosed in the Corporation's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, a correction of non-

material errors in prior periods ("Other adjustments") was recorded impacting the prior year comparative periods. See the Adjustments to

Prior Period Comparative Financial Statements section.

Revenue in the third quarter of 2019 decreased 0.5% or $2.0 million, to $365.1 million, from $367.1 million in the third quarter of 2018. In addition to regional revenue commentary provided previously herein, the following factors contributed to the decrease in revenue:

Equipment sales have decreased due to lower construction sales in western and central Canada and lower mining sales in western Canada . These decreases were partially offset by higher forestry sales in central and eastern Canada .





and lower mining sales in western . These decreases were partially offset by higher forestry sales in central and eastern . ERS/Other sales have increased due to higher ERS revenues in central and eastern Canada resulting primarily from the acquisition of Delom in the fourth quarter of 2018.





For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, revenue increased 5.2%, or $57.3 million, to $1,149.1 million, from $1,091.8 million in 2018. The following factors contributed to the increase in revenue:



ERS/Other sales have increased due to higher ERS revenues in central and eastern Canada due primarily to the acquisition of Delom in the fourth quarter of 2018.





due primarily to the acquisition of Delom in the fourth quarter of 2018. Product support sales have increased on strength in mining parts and service sales in western Canada and higher material handling sales in all regions. These increases were partially offset by lower construction sales in western and central Canada and lower on-highway sales in all regions.





and higher material handling sales in all regions. These increases were partially offset by lower construction sales in western and central and lower on-highway sales in all regions. Revenue from industrial parts has increased due primarily to increased bearings, fluid power and hydraulics sales in eastern Canada offset partially by lower sales in western Canada .





offset partially by lower sales in western . Equipment sales have decreased due to lower construction sales in western and central Canada and lower mining sales in western and eastern Canada . These decreases were partially offset by higher forestry sales in all regions.

Backlog

Backlog of $287.9 million at September 30, 2019 decreased $8.6 million compared to June 30, 2019 due primarily to lower forestry, power generation and construction orders offset partially by higher mining orders. Backlog of $287.9 million at September 30, 2019 increased $47.7 million compared to September 30, 2018 due primarily to higher mining and marine orders offset partially by lower material handling and power generation orders.

Gross profit

Gross profit decreased $0.5 million, or 0.7%, in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter last year. Gross profit margin of 19.0% in the third quarter of 2019 remained unchanged from the same quarter last year. Gross profit in the third quarter of 2019 includes a one-time, pre-tax charge of $1.2 million in engineering project losses (approximately equivalent to 0.3% in gross profit and $0.04 basic EPS). As stated above, these costs have been deemed to be unrecoverable from sub-contractors or manufacturers and the Corporation has elected to complete the relevant projects at its own cost due to the importance of its relationships with the customers involved.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, gross profit increased $15.4 million, or 7.5%, compared to the same period last year, due to increased volumes and higher gross profit margins. Gross profit margin of 19.2% increased from 18.8% in the prior year due mainly to a higher proportion of parts and service volumes in the current year.

Selling and administrative expenses

Selling and administrative expenses decreased $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter last year. This decrease was primarily due to lower personnel costs. The Corporation incurred lower personnel costs due mainly to lower variable incentive accruals. Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 13.6% in the third quarter of 2019 from 14.8% in the third quarter of 2018.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, selling and administrative expenses increased $8.5 million compared to the same period last year. This increase was primarily due to higher personnel costs as a result of the acquisition of Delom, higher sales-related expenses, CSC project costs of $1.2 million in the current year and a $1.1 million gain recorded on sales of properties in 2018. Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue of 14.2% in 2019 remained unchanged from 2018.

Restructuring and other related costs

In the first quarter of 2018, the Corporation commenced the redesign of its finance function (the "Finance Reorganization Plan"). The cost of the Finance Reorganization Plan is expected to be approximately $5.6 million in severance, project management and interim duplicate labour costs, of which $1.5 million has been recognized in 2019 and $3.8 million recognized in 2018. The remaining $0.3 million in anticipated costs, primarily relating to interim duplicate labour costs, will be expensed as incurred over the remaining project period. Management anticipates that the majority of the remaining project work will be completed by the end of 2019.

In the third quarter of 2019, the Corporation commenced the Management Realignment resulting in a pre-tax restructuring charge of $3.9M recognized in the quarter relating primarily to expected severance costs. The realignment simplifies the Corporation's regional management structure, further enhances the collaboration between sales and product support, and integrates Delom with the Corporation's legacy ERS business. These changes are expected to result in pre-tax annual savings of $5.0 million, $0.5 million of which is expected to be realized in 2019.

Finance costs

Finance costs of $5.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 increased $2.9 million compared to the same quarter last year due primarily to higher average debt levels, due in part to the acquisition of Delom in the fourth quarter of 2018, and interest on lease liabilities of $1.6 million related to right-of-use assets as a result of the adoption of IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019. See the Liquidity and Capital Resources section.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, finance costs of $14.3 million increased $8.4 million compared to the same period in 2018 due primarily to higher average debt levels, due in part to the acquisition of Delom in the fourth quarter of 2018, and interest on lease liabilities of $4.0 million related to right-of-use assets as a result of the adoption of IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019. See the Liquidity and Capital Resources section.

Income tax expense

The Corporation's effective income tax rate in the third quarter of 2019 was 27.7% (2018 – 27.7%) compared to the statutory rate of 26.8% (2018 – 26.9%) due to the impact of expenses not deductible for tax purposes.

The Corporation's effective income tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 27.7% (2018 – 27.7%) compared to the statutory rate of 26.8% (2018 – 26.9%) due to the impact of expenses not deductible for tax purposes.

Net earnings

In the third quarter of 2019, the Corporation generated net earnings of $7.6 million, or $0.38 per share, compared to $9.1 million, or $0.46 per share, in the third quarter of 2018. The $1.6 million decrease in net earnings resulted primarily from higher restructuring and other related costs of $2.5 million after-tax and higher finance costs, offset partially by lower operating expenses.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Corporation generated net earnings of $27.3 million, or $1.37 per share, compared to $29.8 million, or $1.52 per share, in the same period of 2018. The $2.4 million decrease in net earnings resulted primarily from higher operating expenses, higher restructuring and other related costs of $1.4 million after-tax, and higher finance costs partially offset by increased revenue and gross profit.

Adjusted net earnings (See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section)

Adjusted net earnings in the third quarter of 2019 excludes restructuring and other related costs of $2.9 million after-tax, or $0.15 per share (2018 – $0.4 million after-tax, or $0.02 per share), and non-cash gains on mark to market of derivative instruments of $0.2 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share (2018 – nil).

As such, adjusted net earnings increased $0.8 million to $10.3 million, or $0.52 per share, in the third quarter of 2019, from $9.5 million, or $0.48 per share, in the same period of 2018.

Adjusted net earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 excludes restructuring and other related costs of $3.9 million after-tax, or $0.20 per share (2018 – $2.5 million after-tax, or $0.13 per share), certain non-recurring CSC project costs of $0.8 million after-tax, or $0.04 per share (2018 – nil) and non-cash gains on mark to market of derivative instruments of $0.4 million after-tax, or $0.02 per share (2018 – nil).

As such, adjusted net earnings increased $0.3 million to $31.7 million, or $1.59 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 from $31.4 million, or $1.60 per share, in the same period of 2018.

Comprehensive income

In the third quarter of 2019, the total comprehensive income of $8.2 million included net earnings of $7.6 million and an other comprehensive gain of $0.6 million. The other comprehensive gain of $0.6 million in the current period resulted primarily from $0.3 million of gains on derivative instruments outstanding at the end of the period designated as cash flow hedges and $0.3 million of losses on derivative instruments designated as cash flow hedges in prior periods reclassified to net earnings during the current period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the total comprehensive income of $25.8 million included net earnings of $27.3 million and an other comprehensive loss of $1.6 million. The other comprehensive loss of $1.6 million in the current year resulted primarily from $1.9 million of losses on derivative instruments outstanding at the end of the period designated as cash flow hedges.

Selected Quarterly Information

The following table summarizes unaudited quarterly consolidated financial data for the eight most recently completed quarters.



2019 2018 2017 (As adjusted)(2)

Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3(1) Q2(1) Q1(1) Q4 Revenue $ 365.1 $ 409.4 $ 374.6 $ 389.8 $ 367.1 $ 382.3 $ 342.4 $ 375.5 Net earnings $ 7.6 $ 11.9 $ 7.9 $ 6.1 $ 9.1 $ 11.4 $ 9.3 $ 6.1 Net earnings per share















- Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.59 $ 0.39 $ 0.31 $ 0.46 $ 0.58 $ 0.48 $ 0.31 - Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.58 $ 0.39 $ 0.30 $ 0.45 $ 0.56 $ 0.46 $ 0.30 Adjusted earnings per share(3)















- Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.63 $ 0.43 $ 0.42 $ 0.48 $ 0.63 $ 0.49 $ 0.47 - Diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.62 $ 0.43 $ 0.41 $ 0.47 $ 0.60 $ 0.47 $ 0.45

(1) As disclosed in the Corporation's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, a correction of non-

material errors in prior periods ("Other adjustments") was recorded impacting the prior year comparative periods. See the Adjustments to

Prior Period Comparative Financial Statements section. (2) The Corporation has adjusted its comparative 2017 earnings and financial position as a result of the adoption on January 1, 2018 of IFRS

15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers and as a result of a correction of non-material errors in prior periods ("Other adjustments") as

disclosed in the Corporation's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018. See the Adjustments to

Prior Period Financial Statements section of the Corporation's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2018. (3) These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section.

Although quarterly fluctuations in revenue and net earnings are difficult to predict, during times of weak resource sector activity, the first quarter will tend to have seasonally lower revenues. As well, large deliveries of mining trucks and shovels and power generation packages can shift the revenue and net earnings throughout the year.

First quarter 2018 net earnings of $9.3 million included after-tax restructuring and other related costs of $1.2 million and after-tax gain recorded on sales of properties of $0.9 million. Excluding the restructuring and other related costs and gain recorded on sales of properties, first quarter 2018 adjusted net earnings were $9.6 million. Second quarter 2018 net earnings of $11.4 million included after-tax restructuring and other related costs of $0.9 million. Excluding the restructuring and other related costs, second quarter 2018 adjusted net earnings were $12.3 million. Third quarter 2018 net earnings of $9.1 million included after-tax restructuring and other related costs of $0.4 million. Excluding the restructuring and other related costs, third quarter 2018 adjusted net earnings were $9.5 million. Fourth quarter 2018 net earnings of $6.1 million included after-tax restructuring and other related costs of $0.5 million, after-tax non-cash losses on mark to market of derivative instruments of $1.5 million and after-tax Delom transaction costs of $0.3 million. Excluding the restructuring and other related costs, non-cash losses on mark to market of derivative instruments and Delom transaction costs, fourth quarter 2018 adjusted net earnings were $8.3 million.

First quarter 2019 net earnings of $7.9 million included after-tax restructuring and other related costs of $0.7 million, certain non-recurring after-tax CSC project costs of $0.5 million and after-tax non-cash gains on mark to market of derivative instruments of $0.4 million. Excluding the restructuring and other related costs, CSC project costs and non-cash gains on mark to market of derivative instruments, first quarter 2019 adjusted net earnings were $8.7 million. Second quarter 2019 net earnings of $11.9 million included after-tax restructuring and other related costs of $0.3 million, certain non-recurring after-tax CSC project costs of $0.3 million and after-tax non-cash losses on mark to market of derivative instruments of $0.2 million. Excluding the restructuring and other related costs, CSC project costs and non-cash losses on mark to market of derivative instruments, second quarter 2019 adjusted net earnings were $12.6 million. Third quarter 2019 net earnings of $7.6 million included after-tax restructuring and other related costs of $2.9 million, and after-tax non-cash gains on mark to market of derivative instruments of $0.2 million. Excluding the restructuring and other related costs and non-cash gains on mark to market of derivative instruments, third quarter 2019 adjusted net earnings were $10.3 million. See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section.

A discussion of Wajax's previous quarterly results can be found in Wajax's quarterly MD&A available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Consolidated Financial Condition

Capital Structure and Key Financial Condition Measures



September 30

2019 June 30

2019 December 31

2018 Shareholders' equity $ 308.5 $ 305.1 $ 297.0 Funded net debt(1)(2) 287.8 265.7 222.0 Total capital $ 596.4 $ 570.8 $ 519.0 Funded net debt to total capital(1)(2) 48.3% 46.6% 42.8% Leverage ratio(1)(2) 2.81 2.71 2.45

(1) See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section. (2) Effective with the reporting period beginning on January 1, 2019 and the adoption of IFRS 16, the Corporation has amended the definition of Funded net debt to exclude lease liabilities not considered part of debt. For comparison purposes, the pro-forma funded net debt, funded net debt to total capital and leverage ratio for December 31, 2018 using the amended definition of funded net debt is shown in the table above. See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section.

The Corporation's objective is to maintain a leverage ratio between 1.5 times and 2.0 times. However, there may be instances where the Corporation is willing to maintain a leverage ratio outside this range to support key growth initiatives, acquisitions and fluctuations in working capital levels during changes in economic cycles. The Corporation's current leverage ratio is currently above the target range primarily due to the acquisition of Delom and investments made in working capital. See the Funded Net Debt section below.

Shareholders' Equity

The Corporation's shareholders' equity at September 30, 2019 of $308.5 million increased $3.4 million from June 30, 2019, as earnings of $7.6 million exceeded dividends declared of $5.0 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Corporation's shareholders' equity increased $11.6 million, as earnings of $27.3 million exceeded dividends declared of $15.0 million.

The Corporation's share capital, included in shareholders' equity on the statements of financial position, consists of:



Number of

Common Shares

Amount Issued and outstanding, December 31, 2018 20,132,194

$ 182.0 Common shares issued to settle share-based compensation plans 27,473

$ 0.5 Issued and outstanding, September 30, 2019 20,159,667

$ 182.4 Shares held in trust, December 31, 2018 (175,680)

$ (1.6) Released for settlement of certain share-based compensation plans 19,567

$ 0.2 Shares held in trust, September 30, 2019 (156,113)

$ (1.4) Issued and outstanding, net of shares held in trust, September 30, 2019 20,003,554

$ 181.0

At the date of this MD&A, the Corporation had 20,003,554 common shares issued and outstanding, net of shares held in trust.

At September 30, 2019, Wajax had four share-based compensation plans; the Wajax Share Ownership Plan ("SOP"), the Directors' Deferred Share Unit Plan ("DDSUP"), the Mid-Term Incentive Plan for Senior Executives ("MTIP") (with MTIP awards being composed of performance share units ("PSUs") and restricted share units ("RSUs")) and the Deferred Share Unit Plan ("DSUP").

As of September 30, 2019, there were 353,432 (2018 – 377,045) SOP and DDSUP (treasury share rights plans) rights outstanding, 219,315 (2018 – 283,422) MTIP PSUs and equity-settled DSUP (market-purchased share rights plans) rights outstanding and 357,903 (2018 – 388,950) MTIP RSUs and cash-settled DSUP (cash-settled rights plans) rights outstanding. At September 30, 2019, 340,479 SOP and DDSUP rights were vested (September 30, 2018 – all SOP and DDSUP rights were vested), 15,190 equity-settled DSUP rights were vested (September 30, 2018 - nil), and 8,987 cash-settled DSUP rights were vested (September 30, 2018 - 8,496). Depending on the actual level of achievement of the performance targets associated with the outstanding MTIP PSUs, the number of market-purchased shares required to satisfy the Corporation's obligations could be higher or lower.

Wajax recorded compensation expense of $0.5 million for the quarter (2018 – $0.8 million) and $2.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (2018 – $2.8 million) in respect of these plans.

Funded Net Debt (See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section)



September 30

2019 June 30

2019 December 31

2018





(Pro-forma)(1) Bank indebtedness (cash) $ 0.4 $ (4.6) $ 3.9 Long-term debt 287.4 270.3 218.1 Funded net debt $ 287.8 $ 265.7 $ 222.0

(1) Effective with the reporting period beginning on January 1, 2019 and the adoption of IFRS 16, the Corporation has amended the definition of Funded net debt to exclude lease liabilities not considered part of debt. See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section.

Funded net debt of $287.8 million at September 30, 2019 increased $22.1 million compared to $265.7 million at June 30, 2019. The increase during the quarter was due primarily to cash used in operating activities of $9.3 million, payment of lease liabilities of $4.9 million, dividends paid of $5.0 million and cash used in investing activities of $2.8 million.

Funded net debt of $287.8 million at September 30, 2019 increased $65.8 million compared to $222.0 million at December 31, 2018.(1) The increase during the period was due primarily to cash used in operating activities of $26.0 million, payment of lease liabilities of $16.3 million, dividends paid of $15.0 million and cash used in investing activities of $7.7 million.

The Corporation's ratio of funded net debt to total capital increased to 48.3% at September 30, 2019 from 46.6% at June 30, 2019.

The Corporation's leverage ratio of 2.81 times at September 30, 2019 increased from the June 30, 2019 ratio of 2.71 times due to the higher debt level associated with the increase in working capital, partially offset by the higher trailing 12-month pro-forma adjusted EBITDA.(1) See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section.

See the Liquidity and Capital Resources section.

(1) Effective with the reporting period beginning on January 1, 2019 and the adoption of IFRS 16, the Corporation has amended the definition of Funded net debt to exclude lease liabilities not considered part of debt. See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section.

Financial Instruments

Wajax uses derivative financial instruments in the management of its foreign currency, interest rate and share-based compensation exposures. Wajax policy restricts the use of derivative financial instruments for trading or speculative purposes.

Wajax monitors the proportion of variable rate debt to its total debt portfolio and may enter into interest rate hedge contracts to mitigate a portion of the interest rate risk on its variable rate debt. A change in interest rates, in particular related to the Corporation's unhedged variable rate debt, is not expected to have a material impact on the Corporation's results of operations or financial condition over the long term.

Wajax has entered into interest rate hedge contracts to minimize exposure to interest rate fluctuations on its variable rate debt. All interest rate hedge contracts are recorded in the consolidated financial statements at fair value. As at September 30, 2019, Wajax had the following interest rate hedge contracts outstanding:

$104.0 million , expiring in November 2023 , with a weighted average interest rate of 2.70%.

Wajax enters into foreign exchange forward contracts to hedge the exchange risk associated with the cost of certain inbound inventory and foreign currency-denominated sales to customers along with the associated receivables as part of its normal course of business. As at September 30, 2019, Wajax had the following contracts outstanding:

to buy U.S. $40.3 million (December 31, 2018 – to buy U.S. $34.3 million ),

(December 31, 2018 – to buy U.S. ), to sell U.S. $29.4 million (December 31, 2018 – to sell U.S. $20.9 million ), and

(December 31, 2018 – to sell U.S. ), and to sell Euro €1.2 million (December 31, 2018 – €2.8 million).

The U.S. dollar contracts expire between October 2019 and March 2021, with an average U.S./Canadian dollar rate of 1.3171.

The Euro contracts expire between January 2020 and November 2020, with an average Euro/Canadian dollar rate of 1.4903.

Wajax has entered into total return swap contracts to hedge the exposure to share price market risk on a class of MTIP rights that are cash-settled. All total return swap contracts are recorded in the consolidated financial statements at fair value. As at September 30, 2019, Wajax had the following total return swap contracts outstanding:

contracts totaling 365,000 shares at an initial share value of $8.3 million , expiring between March 2020 and March 2022 .

Contractual Obligations

There have been no material changes to the Corporation's contractual obligations since December 31, 2018. See the Liquidity and Capital Resources section.

Off Balance Sheet Financing

The Corporation implemented IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019 and recorded right-of-use assets and lease liabilities in the amount of $81.2 million and $82.5 million, respectively. See Notes 3, 9 and 11 of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes for the period ended September 30, 2019.

It is likely but not reasonably certain that existing leases will be renewed or replaced, resulting in lease commitments being sustained at current levels. In the alternative, Wajax may incur capital expenditures to acquire equivalent capacity.

The Corporation had $140.3 million (June 30, 2019 – $162.3 million) of consigned inventory on hand from a major manufacturer at September 30, 2019, net of deposits of $21.6 million (June 30, 2019 – $12.3 million). In the normal course of business, Wajax receives inventory on consignment from this manufacturer which is generally sold or rented to customers or purchased by Wajax. Under the terms of the consignment program, Wajax is required to make periodic deposits to the manufacturer on the consigned inventory that is rented to Wajax customers or on-hand for greater than nine months. This consigned inventory is not included in Wajax's inventory as the manufacturer retains title to the goods. In the event the inventory consignment program was terminated, Wajax would utilize interest free financing, if any, made available by the manufacturer and/or utilize capacity under its credit facility to finance the purchase of inventory.

Although management currently believes Wajax has adequate debt capacity, Wajax would have to access the equity or debt capital markets, or reduce dividends to accommodate any shortfalls in Wajax's credit facility. See the Liquidity and Capital Resources section.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Corporation's liquidity is maintained through various sources, including bank and non-bank credit facilities and cash generated from operations.

Bank and Non-bank Credit Facilities

At September 30, 2019, Wajax had borrowed $289.0 million and issued $5.4 million of letters of credit for a total utilization of $294.4 million of its $400 million bank credit facility. Borrowing capacity under the bank credit facility is dependent on the level of inventories on-hand and outstanding trade accounts receivables. At September 30, 2019, borrowing capacity under the bank credit facility was equal to $370 million.

The bank credit facility contains customary restrictive covenants, including limitations on the payment of cash dividends and an interest coverage maintenance ratio, all of which were met as at September 30, 2019. In particular, the Corporation is restricted from declaring dividends in the event the Corporation's leverage ratio, as defined in the bank credit facility agreement, exceeds 4.0 times.

Under the terms of the bank credit facility, Wajax is permitted to have additional interest bearing debt of $25 million. As such, Wajax has up to $25 million of demand inventory equipment financing capacity with two non-bank lenders. At September 30, 2019, Wajax had no utilization of the interest bearing equipment financing facilities.

In addition, the Corporation has an agreement with a financial institution to sell 100% of selected accounts receivable on a recurring, non-recourse basis. Under this facility, up to $20 million of accounts receivable is permitted to be sold to the financial institution and can remain outstanding at any point in time. After the sale, Wajax does not retain any interests in the accounts receivable, but continues to service and collect the outstanding accounts receivable on behalf of the financial institution. At September 30, 2019, the Corporation continues to service and collect $13.7 million in accounts receivable on behalf of the financial institution.

As at September 30, 2019, $105.6 million was unutilized under the bank facility and $25 million was unutilized under the non-bank facilities. As of November 4, 2019, Wajax continues to maintain its $400 million bank credit facility and an additional $25 million in credit facilities with non-bank lenders. Wajax maintains sufficient liquidity to meet short-term normal course working capital and maintenance capital requirements and certain strategic investments. However, Wajax may be required to access the equity or debt capital markets to fund significant acquisitions.

The Corporation's tolerance to interest rate risk decreases/increases as the Corporation's leverage ratio increases/decreases. At September 30, 2019, $104 million of the Corporation's funded net debt, or 36.1%, was at a fixed interest rate which is within the Corporation's interest rate risk policy.

Cash Flow

The following table highlights the major components of cash flow as reflected in the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018:



Three months ended

September 30

Nine months ended

September 30

2019 2018 Change

2019 2018 Change



(As adjusted)(1)





(As adjusted)(1)

Net earnings $ 7.6 $ 9.1 $ (1.5)

$ 27.3 $ 29.8 $ (2.5) Items not affecting cash flow 21.8 14.0 7.8

67.7 37.5 30.2 Changes in non-cash operating

working capital (20.1) (15.7) (4.4)

(53.9) (57.8) 3.9 Finance costs paid (4.5) (2.1) (2.4)

(13.3) (5.8) (7.5) Income taxes paid (6.2) (1.5) (4.7)

(27.6) (4.8) (22.8) Rental equipment additions (7.8) (11.3) 3.5

(23.3) (27.3) 4.0 Other non-current liabilities 0.0 (2.0) 2.0

(1.4) (1.0) (0.4) Cash paid on settlement of total return

swaps — — —

(1.5) — (1.5) Cash used in operating activities $ (9.3) $ (9.5) $ 0.2

$ (26.0) $ (29.5) $ 3.5 Cash used in investing activities $ (2.8) $ (2.2) $ (0.6)

$ (7.7) $ (4.8) $ (2.9) Cash generated from financing activities $ 7.0 $ 11.5 $ (4.5)

$ 37.2 $ 24.8 $ 12.4

(1) As disclosed in the Corporation's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, a correction of non-material errors in prior periods ("Other adjustments") was recorded impacting the prior year comparative periods. See the Adjustments to Prior Period Comparative Financial Statements section.

Cash Used In Operating Activities

Cash flows used in operating activities amounted to $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $9.5 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Rental equipment additions in the third quarter of 2019 of $7.8 million (2018 – $11.3 million) related primarily to material handling lift trucks and construction excavators.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, cash flows used in operating activities amounted to $26.0 million, compared to $29.5 million for the same period in the previous year. The decrease in cash flows used in operating activities was mainly attributable to an increase in items not affecting cash flow of $30.2 million and a decrease in rental equipment additions of $4.0 million, partially offset by higher income taxes paid of $22.8 million and higher finance costs paid of $7.5 million.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, rental equipment additions of $23.3 million (2018 – $27.3 million) related primarily to material handling lift trucks and construction excavators.

Significant components of non-cash operating working capital, along with changes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018 include the following:

Changes in Non-cash Operating Working Capital(1) Three months ended

September 30

Nine months ended

September 30

2019 2018

2019 2018



(As adjusted)(2)



(As adjusted)(2) Trade and other receivables $ 12.3 $ (3.0)

$ 8.3 $ (16.9) Contract assets (0.8) (0.2)

(0.3) (2.6) Inventory (15.3) (12.3)

(61.0) (47.1) Deposits on inventory (8.7) (4.3)

(9.7) (6.8) Prepaid expenses 1.2 (1.9)

1.7 (3.2) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (11.3) 4.9

2.8 20.2 Contract liabilities 2.3 1.1

4.4 (1.4) Total Changes in Non-cash Operating Working Capital $ (20.1) $ (15.7)

$ (53.9) $ (57.8)

(1) Increase (decrease) in cash flow (2) As disclosed in the Corporation's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, a correction of non-material errors in prior periods ("Other adjustments") was recorded impacting the prior year comparative periods. See the Adjustments to Prior Period Comparative Financial Statements section.

Significant components of the changes in non-cash operating working capital for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018 are as follows:

Trade and other receivables decreased $12.3 million in 2019 compared to an increase of $3.0 million in 2018. The decrease in 2019 resulted primarily from lower trade receivables mainly due to strong collections and the sale of selected trade accounts receivable in the current period compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in 2018 resulted primarily from higher sales activity in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter.





in 2019 compared to an increase of in 2018. The decrease in 2019 resulted primarily from lower trade receivables mainly due to strong collections and the sale of selected trade accounts receivable in the current period compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in 2018 resulted primarily from higher sales activity in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter. Inventory increased $15.3 million in 2019 compared to an increase of $12.3 million in 2018. The increase in 2019 was due mainly to higher construction and material handling equipment inventory and higher parts inventory. The increase in 2018 was due mainly to higher material handling and forestry equipment inventory and higher parts inventory.





in 2019 compared to an increase of in 2018. The increase in 2019 was due mainly to higher construction and material handling equipment inventory and higher parts inventory. The increase in 2018 was due mainly to higher material handling and forestry equipment inventory and higher parts inventory. Deposits on inventory increased $8.7 million in 2019 compared to an increase of $4.3 million in 2018. The increase in both years was due primarily to consignment inventory being held in excess of nine months before being sold.





in 2019 compared to an increase of in 2018. The increase in both years was due primarily to consignment inventory being held in excess of nine months before being sold. Accounts payable and accrued liabilities decreased $11.3 million in 2019 compared to an increase of $4.9 million in 2018. The decrease in 2019 resulted from both lower trade payables and lower accrued liabilities. The increase in 2018 was primarily due to higher accrued liabilities.

Significant components of the changes in non-cash operating working capital for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018 are as follows:

Trade and other receivables decreased $8.3 million in 2019 compared to an increase of $16.9 million in 2018. The decrease in 2019 resulted primarily from lower trade receivables mainly due to strong collections and the sale of selected trade accounts receivable in the current period compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in 2018 resulted primarily from higher sales activity in the current year compared to the same period in 2017.





in 2019 compared to an increase of in 2018. The decrease in 2019 resulted primarily from lower trade receivables mainly due to strong collections and the sale of selected trade accounts receivable in the current period compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in 2018 resulted primarily from higher sales activity in the current year compared to the same period in 2017. Inventory increased $61.0 million in 2019 compared to an increase of $47.1 million in 2018. The increase in 2019 was due mainly to higher new equipment inventory, parts inventory and work-in-process. The increase in 2018 was due mainly to higher construction and forestry equipment inventory and higher parts inventory partially offset by lower mining equipment inventory.





in 2019 compared to an increase of in 2018. The increase in 2019 was due mainly to higher new equipment inventory, parts inventory and work-in-process. The increase in 2018 was due mainly to higher construction and forestry equipment inventory and higher parts inventory partially offset by lower mining equipment inventory. Deposits on inventory increased $9.7 million in 2019 compared to an increase of $6.8 million in 2018. The increase in both years was due primarily to consignment inventory being held in excess of nine months before being sold.

Investing Activities

During the third quarter of 2019, Wajax invested $1.8 million in property, plant and equipment additions, compared to $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Intangible assets additions of $1.0 million (2018 – $1.2 million) in the third quarter of 2019 resulted primarily from software additions relating to the new ERP system currently being implemented.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Wajax invested $5.1 million in property, plant and equipment additions, compared to $3.0 million in the same period of 2018. Intangible assets additions of $3.1 million (2018 – $3.8 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 resulted primarily from software additions relating to the new ERP system currently being implemented.

Financing Activities

The Corporation generated $7.0 million of cash from financing activities in the third quarter of 2019 compared to cash generated of $11.5 million in the same quarter of 2018. Financing activities in the quarter included a net bank credit facility borrowing of $17.0 million (2018 – $6.0 million), the sale of shares held in trust of nil (2018 - $11.5 million), the payment of lease liabilities of $4.9 million (2018 – $1.0 million) and dividends paid to shareholders of $5.0 million (2018 – $4.9 million).

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Corporation generated $37.2 million of cash from financing activities compared to $24.8 million in the same period of 2018. Financing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 included a net bank credit facility borrowing of $69.0 million (2018 – $31.0 million), the sale of shares held in trust of nil (2018 - $11.5 million), partially offset by the payment of lease liabilities of $16.3 million (2018 – $3.1 million) and dividends paid to shareholders of $15.0 million (2018 – $14.6 million).

Dividends

Dividends to shareholders were declared and payable to shareholders of record as follows:

Record Date

Payment Date

Per Share

Amount March 29, 2019

April 2, 2019

$ 0.25

$ 5.0 June 14, 2019

July 3, 2019

$ 0.25

$ 5.0 September 16, 2019

October 2, 2019

$ 0.25

$ 5.0 Nine months ended September 30, 2019





$ 0.75

$ 15.0

On November 4, 2019, the Corporation declared a dividend of $0.25 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019 payable on January 3, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 16, 2019.

Critical Accounting Estimates

The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenue and expenses. Actual results could differ from those judgements, estimates and assumptions. The Corporation bases its estimates on historical experience and various other assumptions that are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances.

The areas where significant judgements and assumptions are used to determine the amounts recognized in the financial statements include the allowance for credit losses, inventory obsolescence, goodwill and intangible assets and the lease term of contracts with renewal options.

The key assumptions concerning the future and other key sources of estimation uncertainty that have a significant risk of resulting in a material adjustment to the carrying amount of assets and liabilities within the next fiscal year are as follows:

Allowance for credit losses

The Corporation is exposed to credit risk with respect to its trade and other receivables. However, this is partially mitigated by the Corporation's diversified customer base of over 32,000 customers, with no one customer accounting for more than 10% of the Corporation's annual consolidated sales, which covers many business sectors across Canada. In addition, the Corporation's customer base spans large public companies, small independent contractors, original equipment manufacturers and various levels of government. The Corporation follows a program of credit evaluations of customers and limits the amount of credit extended when deemed necessary. The Corporation maintains an allowance for possible credit losses, and any such losses to date have been within management's expectations. The allowance for credit losses is determined by estimating the lifetime expected credit losses, taking into account the Corporation's past experience of collecting payments as well as observable changes in and forecasts of future economic conditions that correlate with default on receivables. At the point when the Corporation is satisfied that no recovery of the amount owing is possible, the amount is considered not recoverable and the financial asset is written off. The $2.2 million allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2019 increased $1.2 million from $1.0 million at December 31, 2018. As economic conditions change, there is risk that the Corporation could experience a greater number of defaults compared to 2018 which would result in an increased charge to earnings.

Inventory obsolescence

The value of the Corporation's new and used equipment and high value parts are evaluated by management throughout the year, on a unit-by-unit basis. When required, provisions are recorded to ensure that the book value of equipment and parts are valued at the lower of cost or estimated net realizable value. The Corporation performs an aging analysis to identify slow moving or obsolete lower value parts inventory and estimates appropriate obsolescence provisions related thereto. The Corporation takes advantage of supplier programs that allow for the return of eligible parts for credit within specified time periods. The inventory obsolescence charged to earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $1.1 million (2018 – $0.9 million) and for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $3.3 million (2018 – $3.7 million). As economic conditions change, there is risk that the Corporation could have an increase in inventory obsolescence compared to prior periods which would result in an increased charge to earnings.

Goodwill and intangible assets

The value in use of goodwill and intangible assets has been estimated using the forecasts prepared by management for the next five years. The key assumptions for the estimate are those regarding revenue growth, gross margin, discount rate and the level of working capital required to support the business. These estimates are based on past experience and management's expectations of future changes in the market and forecasted growth initiatives.

The Corporation performs an annual impairment test of its goodwill and intangible assets unless there is an early indication that the assets may be impaired in which case the impairment tests would occur earlier. There was no early indication of impairment in the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Lease term of contracts with renewal options

The lease term is defined as the non-cancellable term of the lease, including any periods covered by a renewal option to extend the lease if it is reasonably certain that the renewal option will be exercised, or any periods covered by an option to terminate the lease, if it is reasonably certain that the termination option will not be exercised.

Significant judgement is used when evaluating whether the Corporation is reasonably certain that the lease renewal option will be exercised, including examining any factors that may provide an economic advantage for renewal. In the event of a significant event within the Corporation's control that could affect it's ability to exercise the renewal option, the lease term will be reassessed.

Changes in Accounting Policies

Accounting standards adopted during the period

IFRS 16 Leases

On January 1, 2019, the Corporation adopted IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective transition method.

As a lessee

Assets and liabilities from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. The lease liabilities are measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable, variable payments that are based on an index or a rate, amounts expected to be payable by the lessor under residual value guarantees, the exercise price of a purchase option if the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise that option, and payments of penalties for early termination of a lease unless the Corporation is reasonably certain not to terminate early. The lease payments are discounted using the implicit interest rate in the lease or, if that rate is not readily determinable, the Corporation's incremental borrowing rate. The associated right-of-use assets are measured at the amount equal to the lease liability on January 1, 2019, adjusted for any prepaid and accrued lease payments relating to the lease recognized in the statement of financial position immediately before the date of transition, with no impact on retained earnings.

The lease liability is measured at amortized cost using the effective interest rate method and is remeasured if there is a change in the future lease payments, if there is a change in the Corporation's estimate of the amounts expected to be payable or if the Corporation changes its assessments of whether it will exercise a purchase, renewal, or termination option. The right-of-use asset is subsequently depreciated using the straight-line method from the commencement to the earlier of the date of the useful life of the right-of-use asset or to the end of the lease term. If a lease liability is remeasured, the corresponding adjustments are made to the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset, or in profit or loss if the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset has been reduced to zero.

Short-term leases and leases of low value assets

The Corporation has elected not to recognize right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for short-term leases, defined as a lease having a term of 12 months or less and leases of low-value assets. The respective lease payments associated with these leases are recognized in the statement of earnings on a straight-line basis, unless a different basis is deemed to be more appropriate.

As a lessor

There was no significant impact to lessor accounting from the adoption of IFRS 16.

The impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 as at January 1, 2019 is as follows:



As reported as at

December 31, 2018 Impact of adoption

of IFRS 16 Adjusted opening

balance as at

January 1, 2019 Property, plant and equipment $ 59.0 $ 81.2 $ 140.2 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 253.0 (1.3) 251.6 Lease liabilities - current 4.6 14.0 18.6 Lease liabilities - non-current 9.1 68.5 77.6

Adjustments to Prior Period Comparative Financial Statements

As disclosed in the Corporation's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, a correction of non-material errors in prior periods ("Other adjustments") was recorded impacting the prior year comparative periods.

The Corporation's prior period condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position have been impacted as follows by the Other adjustments:

As at September 30, 2018 As previously

reported Other

adjustments As adjusted Inventory $ 370.0 $ (0.2) $ 369.8 Rental equipment 67.1 (0.8) 66.2 Deferred tax liabilities 0.7 (1.1) (0.4) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 243.7 16.0 259.7 Income taxes payable 10.1 (2.3) 7.8 Other liabilities 3.3 (0.4) 2.9 Retained earnings 124.1 (13.3) 110.8

The Corporation's prior period condensed consolidated interim statement of earnings has been impacted as follows by the Other adjustments:

For the three months ended September 30, 2018 As previously

reported Other

adjustments As adjusted Revenue $ 367.4 $ (0.3) $ 367.1 Cost of sales 296.1 1.3 297.4 Income tax expense 3.9 (0.4) 3.5 Net earnings 10.3 (1.2) 9.1 Basic earnings per share $ 0.52 $ (0.06) $ 0.46 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.51 $ (0.06) $ 0.45

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 As previously

reported Other

adjustments As adjusted Revenue $ 1,092.9 $ (1.0) $ 1,091.8 Cost of sales 883.5 3.1 886.6 Selling and administrative expenses 154.9 (0.2) 154.7 Restructuring and other related costs 3.8 (0.3) 3.5 Income tax expense 12.3 (1.0) 11.4 Net earnings 32.4 (2.6) 29.8 Basic earnings per share $ 1.65 $ (0.13) $ 1.52 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.61 $ (0.13) $ 1.48

The Corporation's prior period condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows has been impacted as follows by the Other adjustments:

For the three months ended September 30, 2018 As previously

reported Other

adjustments As adjusted Operating activities:





Net earnings $ 10.3 $ (1.2) $ 9.1 Income tax expense 3.9 (0.4) 3.5 Changes in non-cash operating working capital (17.4) 1.7 (15.7) Cash used in operating activities (9.5) — (9.5)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 As previously

reported Other

adjustments As adjusted Operating activities:





Net earnings $ 32.4 $ (2.6) $ 29.8 Intangible assets amortization 0.7 (0.2) 0.5 Income tax expense 12.3 (1.0) 11.4 Changes in non-cash operating working capital (62.0) 4.1 (57.8) Cash used in operating activities (29.8) 0.3 (29.5) Investing activities:





Property, plant and equipment additions (2.7) (0.3) (3.0)

Risk Management and Uncertainties

As with most businesses, Wajax is subject to a number of marketplace and industry related risks and uncertainties which could have a material impact on operating results and Wajax's ability to pay cash dividends to shareholders. Wajax attempts to minimize many of these risks through diversification of core businesses and through the geographic diversity of its operations. In addition, Wajax has adopted an annual enterprise risk management assessment which is prepared by the Corporation's senior management and overseen by the Board of Directors and committees of the Board of Directors. The enterprise risk management framework sets out principles and tools for identifying, evaluating, prioritizing and managing risk effectively and consistently across Wajax. There are however, a number of risks that deserve particular comment which are discussed in detail in the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2018 which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There have been no material changes to the business of Wajax that require an update to the discussion of the applicable risks discussed in the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Disclosure Controls and Procedures and Internal Control over Financial Reporting

Wajax's management, under the supervision of its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), is responsible for establishing and maintaining disclosure controls and procedures ("DC&P") and internal control over financial reporting ("ICFR").

As at September 30, 2019, Wajax's management, under the supervision of its CEO and CFO, had designed DC&P to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by Wajax in annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under applicable securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in such securities legislation. DC&P are designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed by Wajax in annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under applicable securities legislation is accumulated and communicated to Wajax's management, including its CEO and CFO, as appropriate, to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure.

As at September 30, 2019, Wajax's management, under the supervision of its CEO and CFO, had designed ICFR to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with IFRS. In completing the design, management used the criteria set forth by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission in its 2013 version of Internal Control – Integrated Framework. With regard to general controls over information technology, management also used the set of practices of Control Objectives for Information and related Technology created by the IT Governance Institute. The Corporation has excluded from its evaluation the ICFR of Delom, which was acquired on October 16, 2018, as discussed in Note 6 of the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the year ended December 31, 2018. The total revenue subject to Delom's ICFR represented 5% of the Corporation's consolidated total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The total assets subject to Delom's ICFR represented 5% of the Corporation's consolidated total assets as at September 30, 2019.

There was no change in Wajax's ICFR that occurred during the three months ended September 30, 2019 that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, Wajax's ICFR.

Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures

The MD&A contains certain non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures that do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Therefore, these financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings or to cash flow from operating, investing, and financing activities determined in accordance with GAAP as indicators of the Corporation's performance. The Corporation's management believes that:

(i) these measures are commonly reported and widely used by investors and management; (ii) the non-GAAP measures are commonly used as an indicator of a company's cash operating performance, profitability and ability to raise and service debt; (iii) the additional GAAP measures are commonly used to assess a company's earnings performance excluding its capital and tax structures; and (iv) "Adjusted net earnings" and "Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share" provide indications of the results by the Corporation's principal business activities prior to recognizing non-recurring costs (recoveries) and losses (gains) from non-hedged derivative instruments and the MTIP share-based compensation plans. These adjustments to net earnings and basic and diluted earnings per share allow the Corporation's management to consistently compare periods by removing infrequent charges incurred outside of the Corporation's principal business activities and the impact of fluctuations in interest rates and the Corporation's share price. (v) "Adjusted EBITDA" provides an indication of the results by the Corporation's principal business activities prior to recognizing non-recurring costs (recoveries) and losses (gains) from non-hedged derivative instruments and the MTIP share-based compensation plans. These adjustments to EBITDA allow the Corporation's management to consistently compare periods by removing infrequent charges incurred outside of the Corporation's principal business activities and the impact of fluctuations in finance costs related to the Corporation's capital structure, tax rates, long-term assets and the Corporation's share price. (vi) "Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA" used in calculating the Leverage Ratio provides an indication of the results by the Corporation's principal business activities adjusted for the EBITDA of business acquisitions made during the period as if they were made at the beginning of the trailing 12-month period pursuant to the terms of the bank credit facility and prior to recognizing non-recurring costs (recoveries), losses (gains) from derivative instruments and share-based compensation plans.

Non-GAAP financial measures are identified and defined below:

Funded net debt Funded net debt includes bank indebtedness and total long-term debt, net of cash. Funded net debt is relevant in calculating the Corporation's Funded Net Debt to Total Capital, which is a non-GAAP measure commonly used as an indicator of a company's ability to raise and service debt.



Debt Debt is funded net debt plus letters of credit. Debt is relevant in calculating the Corporation's Leverage Ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure commonly used as an indicator of a company's ability to raise and service debt.



EBITDA Net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization.



EBITDA margin Defined as EBITDA divided by revenue, as presented on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings.



Adjusted net earnings (loss) Net earnings (loss) before after-tax restructuring and other related costs (recoveries), (gain) loss recorded on sales of properties, non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of derivative instruments and CSC project costs.



Adjusted basic and diluted

earnings (loss) per share Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share before after-tax restructuring and other related costs (recoveries), (gain) loss recorded on sales of properties, non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of derivative instruments and CSC project costs.



Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA before restructuring and other related costs (recoveries), (gain) loss recorded on sales of properties, non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of derivative instruments, Delom transaction costs and CSC project costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin Defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue, as presented on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings.



Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA Defined as Adjusted EBITDA adjusted for the EBITDA of business acquisitions made during the period as if they were made at the beginning of the trailing 12-month period pursuant to the terms of the bank credit facility and the deduction of payments of lease liabilities.



Leverage ratio The leverage ratio is defined as Debt at the end of a particular quarter divided by trailing 12-month Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA. The Corporation's objective is to maintain this ratio between 1.5 times and 2.0 times.



Funded net debt to total

capital Defined as funded net debt divided by total capital. Total capital is the funded net debt plus shareholder's equity.



Backlog Backlog is a management measure which includes the total sales value of customer purchase commitments for future delivery or commissioning of equipment, parts and related services. This differs from the remaining performance obligations as defined by IFRS 15.

Additional GAAP measures are identified and defined below:

Earnings (loss) before

finance costs and income

taxes (EBIT) Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes, as presented on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings.



EBIT margin Defined as EBIT divided by revenue, as presented on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings.



Earnings (loss) before

income taxes (EBT) Earnings (loss) before income taxes, as presented on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings.



Working capital Defined as current assets less current liabilities, as presented on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position.



Other working capital

amounts Defined as working capital less trade and other receivables and inventory plus accounts payable and accrued liabilities, as presented on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position.

Reconciliation of the Corporation's net earnings to adjusted net earnings and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share is as follows:



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30 September 30

2019 2018 2019 2018



(As adjusted)(3)

(As adjusted)(3) Net earnings $ 7.6 $ 9.1 $ 27.3 $ 29.8 Restructuring and other related costs, after-tax 2.9 0.4 3.9 2.5 Gain recorded on sales of properties, after-tax — — — (0.9) Non-cash gains on mark to market of derivative instruments, after-tax (0.2) — (0.4) — CSC project costs, after-tax — — 0.8 — Adjusted net earnings $ 10.3 $ 9.5 $ 31.7 $ 31.4 Adjusted basic earnings per share(1)(2) $ 0.52 $ 0.48 $ 1.59 $ 1.60 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1)(2) $ 0.51 $ 0.47 $ 1.55 $ 1.56

(1) At September 30, 2019, the numbers of basic and diluted shares outstanding were 20,003,554 and 20,409,514, respectively for the three months ended and 19,995,004 and 20,398,075, respectively for the nine months ended. (2) At September 30, 2018, the numbers of basic and diluted shares outstanding were 19,769,733 and 20,241,986, respectively for the three months ended and 19,598,065 and 20,069,441, respectively for the nine months ended. (3) As disclosed in the Corporation's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, a correction of non-material errors in prior periods ("Other adjustments") was recorded impacting the prior year comparative periods. See the Adjustments to Prior Period Comparative Financial Statements section.

Reconciliation of the Corporation's net earnings to EBT, EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA is as follows:



For the three months

ended For the nine months

ended For the twelve months

ended

September 30

2019 September 30

2018 September 30

2019 September 30

2018 September 30

2019 June 30

2019 December 31

2018



(As adjusted)(9)

(As adjusted)(9)





Net earnings $ 7.6 $ 9.1 $ 27.3 $ 29.8 $ 33.4 $ 35.0 $ 35.9 Income tax expense 2.9 3.5 10.5 11.4 13.1 13.7 14.0 EBT 10.4 12.6 37.8 41.1 46.5 48.7 49.8 Finance costs(1) 5.2 2.2 14.3 5.9 17.2 14.2 8.8 EBIT 15.6 14.9 52.1 47.1 63.6 62.9 58.6 Depreciation and amortization(2) 13.4 7.1 40.2 18.3 48.8 42.5 27.0 EBITDA 29.1 22.0 92.3 65.4 112.5 105.4 85.6 Restructuring and other related costs(3) 4.1 0.6 5.4 3.5 6.1 2.6 4.1 Gain recorded on sales of properties — — — (1.1) — — (1.2) Non-cash (gains) losses on mark to

market of derivative instruments(4) (0.2) — (0.5) — 1.6 1.9 2.2 Delom transaction costs(5) — — — — 0.5 0.5 0.5 CSC project costs(6) — — 1.2 — 1.2 1.1 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 32.9 $ 22.6 $ 98.4 $ 67.8 $ 121.8 $ 111.4 $ 91.2 Delom acquisition pro-forma adjusted EBITDA(7) — 2.1 — 6.3 — 2.1 6.3 Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA, as previously reported $ 32.9 $ 24.7 $ 98.4 $ 74.1 $ 121.8 $ 113.5 $ 97.5 Payment of lease liabilities(8) (4.9) (1.0) (16.3) (3.1) (17.5) (13.6) (4.2) Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA $ 28.0 $ 23.6 $ 82.0 $ 71.0 $ 104.3 $ 100.0 $ 93.3

(1) As a result of the adoption of IFRS 16, the Corporation incurred interest costs that are included in finance costs of $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $3.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. (2) As a result of the adoption of IFRS 16, the Corporation incurred depreciation expense that is included in depreciation and amortization of $4.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $13.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. (3) For 2019, restructuring and other related costs includes costs relating to the Finance Reorganization Plan and the Management Realignment. The Finance Reorganization Plan commenced in the first quarter of 2018 and consists of severance, project management and interim duplicate labour costs as the Corporation redesigns its finance function. The Management Realignment commenced in the third quarter of 2019 and consists primarily of severance costs as the Corporation simplifies its regional management structure, strengthens the partnership between sales and product support, and integrates the Corporation's legacy ERS business with Delom.

For 2018, restructuring and other related costs includes costs relating to the Finance Reorganization Plan, a leadership realignment within the Corporation's ERS business, and the 2016 strategic reorganization. The leadership realignment within the ERS business was intended to better align such business with the One Wajax model. The 2016 strategic reorganization costs in 2018 related to additional severance costs as part of the Corporation's transition to the One Wajax model. (4) Non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of non-hedged derivative instruments. (5) In 2018, the Corporation incurred transaction costs in order to acquire Delom. These costs were primarily for advisory services. (6) In 2019, the Corporation incurred professional fees relating to the CSC project. (7) Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA for Delom for pre-acquisition periods, to adjust for the EBITDA of business acquisitions made during the period as if they were made at the beginning of the trailing 12-month period pursuant to the terms of the bank credit facility. (8) Effective with the reporting period beginning on January 1, 2019 and the adoption of IFRS 16, the Corporation has amended the definition of Funded net debt to exclude lease liabilities not considered part of debt. As a result, the corresponding lease costs must also be deducted from EBITDA for the purpose of calculating the leverage ratio. (9) As disclosed in the Corporation's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, a correction of non-material errors in prior periods ("Other adjustments") was recorded impacting the prior year comparative periods. See the Adjustments to Prior Period Comparative Financial Statements section.

Calculation of the Corporation's funded net debt, debt and leverage ratio is as follows:



September 30 June 30 December 31 December 31

2019 2019 2018 2018





(Pro-forma)(1) (As previously

reported) Bank indebtedness (cash) $ 0.4 $ (4.6) $ 3.9 $ 3.9 Obligations under finance leases — — — 13.7 Long-term debt 287.4 270.3 218.1 218.1 Funded net debt(1) $ 287.8 $ 265.7 $ 222.0 $ 235.8 Letters of credit 5.4 5.4 6.1 6.1 Debt $ 293.3 $ 271.2 $ 228.1 $ 241.9 Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 104.3 $ 100.0 $ 93.3 $ 97.5 Leverage ratio(3) 2.81 2.71 2.45 2.48

(1) Effective with the reporting period beginning on January 1, 2019 and the adoption of IFRS 16, the Corporation has amended the definition of Funded net debt to exclude lease liabilities not considered part of debt. For comparison purposes, the pro-forma funded net debt and leverage ratio for December 31, 2018 using the amended definition of funded net debt is shown in the table above. (2) For the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018. (3) Calculation uses trailing four-quarter Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA.

This leverage ratio is calculated for purposes of monitoring the Corporation's objective target leverage ratio of between 1.5 times and 2.0 times. The calculation contains some differences from the leverage ratio calculated under the Corporation's bank credit facility agreement. The resulting leverage ratio under the bank credit facility agreement is not significantly different. See the Liquidity and Capital Resources section.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This MD&A contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Corporation's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "anticipates", "intends", "predicts", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "believes", "estimates", "projects" or "forecasts", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Corporation's ability to predict or control which may cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such forward looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward looking statement will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The forward looking statements in this MD&A are made as of the date of this MD&A, reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Specifically, this MD&A includes forward looking statements regarding, among other things, the main elements of our updated Strategic Plan, including our focus on executing clear plans in six important areas: investments in our team, investments in our customers, our organic growth strategy, our acquisition strategy, investments in our infrastructure and refinements to the One Wajax organizational model; our expectation that the majority of our Strategic Plan growth will originate from our Targeted Growth categories; our expectation of additional improvements in cost productivity as we continue to refine our organizational model; our expectation that our 2019 adjusted net earnings will increase over 2018 based on revenue improvements and the full year effect of the Delom acquisition; our continued close focus on margin rates, costs and inventory management while we pursue our growth plans; our expectation that leverage will remain within acceptable boundaries and that Wajax maintains sufficient financial flexibility to execute its 2019 business plan; our expectation that new inventory equipment levels will decline over the balance of the year; the expected cost of the redesign of our finance function and our expectation that the majority of the remaining project work will be completed by the end of 2019; the expected costs and benefits of the management realignment commenced in Q3 2019, including pre-tax annual savings and savings expected to be realized in 2019; our plans to use proceeds from any real estate sales primarily for debt reduction and our expectation that the earnings impact from any real estate sale and leaseback transaction will not be material; our objective of maintaining a leverage ratio between 1.5 - 2.0 times; our expectation that the impact of changes in interest rates (in particular, related to unhedged variable rate debt) will not have a material impact on our results of operations or financial condition over the longer term; our financing, working and maintenance capital requirements, as well as our capital structure and leverage ratio; our estimate of the number of shares required to settle our obligations under certain share-based compensation plans; the adequacy of our debt capacity and sufficiency of our debt facilities; our intention and ability to access debt and equity markets or reduce dividends should additional capital be required, including the potential that we may access equity or debt markets to fund significant acquisitions, growth related capital and capital expenditures; and the adequacy of our debt facilities. These statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions; the supply and demand for, and the level and volatility of prices for, oil, natural gas and other commodities; financial market conditions, including interest rates; our ability to execute our updated Strategic Plan, including our ability to develop our core capabilities, execute our organic growth priorities, complete and effectively integrate acquisitions, such as Delom, and to successfully implement new information technology platforms, systems and software; the future financial performance of the Corporation; our costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain skilled staff; our ability to procure quality products and inventory; and our ongoing relations with suppliers, employees and customers. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, a deterioration in general business and economic conditions; volatility in the supply and demand for, and the level of prices for, oil, natural gas and other commodities; a continued or prolonged decrease in the price of oil or natural gas; fluctuations in financial market conditions, including interest rates; the level of demand for, and prices of, the products and services we offer; levels of customer confidence and spending; market acceptance of the products we offer; termination of distribution or original equipment manufacturer agreements; unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, our inability to reduce costs in response to slow-downs in market activity, unavailability of quality products or inventory, supply disruptions, job action and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); our ability to attract and retain skilled staff and our ability to maintain our relationships with suppliers, employees and customers. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Further information concerning the risks and uncertainties associated with these forward looking statements and the Corporation's business may be found in this MD&A under the heading "Risk Management and Uncertainties" and in our Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed on SEDAR. The forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Additional information, including Wajax's Annual Report, are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

WAJAX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF

FINANCIAL POSITION

As at (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) Note September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS





CURRENT





Trade and other receivables 6 $ 197,760 $ 206,257 Contract assets 7 30,644 30,307 Inventory 8 435,130 365,997 Deposits on inventory 8 23,171 13,445 Income taxes receivable

6,590 — Prepaid expenses

5,512 7,190 Derivative financial assets 13 361 1,635



699,168 624,831 NON-CURRENT





Rental equipment 9 73,442 73,716 Property, plant and equipment 9 156,648 59,017 Goodwill and intangible assets

76,133 73,685 Derivative financial assets 13 16 —



306,239 206,418 Total assets

$ 1,005,407 $ 831,249







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT





Bank indebtedness

$ 446 $ 3,932 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 10 257,151 252,958 Contract liabilities 7 12,653 8,291 Dividends payable 14 5,001 4,989 Income taxes payable

— 12,173 Lease liabilities 11 19,661 4,622 Derivative financial liabilities 13 1,862 3,167



296,774 290,132 NON-CURRENT





Deferred tax liabilities

3,242 1,209 Employee benefits

8,680 8,445 Derivative financial liabilities 13 5,370 5,036 Other liabilities

1,573 2,214 Lease liabilities 11 93,841 9,127 Long-term debt 12 287,385 218,116



400,091 244,147 Total liabilities

696,865 534,279 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Share capital 14 $ 181,032 $ 180,369 Contributed surplus

6,904 7,360 Retained earnings

123,769 110,842 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,163) (1,601) Total shareholders' equity

308,542 296,970 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,005,407 $ 831,249

WAJAX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF

EARNINGS





Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars,

except per share data)

2019 2018 2019 2018 Note

As adjusted (Note 4)





As adjusted

(Note 4)











Revenue 16 $ 365,128 $ 367,095 $ 1,149,109 $ 1,091,836 Cost of sales

295,929 297,410 928,426 886,583 Gross profit

69,199 69,685 220,683 205,253 Selling and administrative expenses

49,521 54,255 163,166 154,715 Restructuring and other related costs 17 4,062 567 5,426 3,487 Earnings before finance costs and income taxes

15,616 14,863 52,091 47,051 Finance costs 18 5,171 2,236 14,300 5,916 Earnings before income taxes

10,445 12,627 37,791 41,135 Income tax expense 19 2,892 3,498 10,468 11,383 Net earnings

$ 7,553 $ 9,129 $ 27,323 $ 29,752











Basic earnings per share 14 $ 0.38 $ 0.46 $ 1.37 $ 1.52 Diluted earnings per share 14 0.37 0.45 1.34 1.48

WAJAX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30

2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As adjusted (Note 4)

As adjusted (Note 4) Net earnings $ 7,553 $ 9,129 $ 27,323 $ 29,752 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to earnings







Losses (gains) on derivative instruments designated as

cash flow hedges in prior periods reclassified to net

earnings during the period, net of tax recovery of $114

(2018 - expense of $42) and year to date, net of tax

recovery of $122 (2018 - expense of $25) 310 (114) 331 (69) Gains (losses) on derivative instruments outstanding at

the end of the period designated as cash flow hedges,

net of tax expense of $124 (2018 - recovery of $42) and

year to date, net of tax recovery of $697 (2018 -

expense of $250) 338 (114) (1,893) 679 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 648 (228) (1,562) 610 Total comprehensive income $ 8,201 $ 8,901 $ 25,761 $ 30,362

WAJAX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF

CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) Note Share capital Contributed

surplus Retained

earnings Cash flow

hedges Total













December 31, 2018

$ 180,369 $ 7,360 $ 110,842 $ (1,601) $ 296,970 Net earnings

— — 27,323 — 27,323 Other comprehensive loss

— — — (1,562) (1,562) Total comprehensive income

— — 27,323 (1,562) 25,761 Shares issued to settle share-based compensation plans 14 487 (487) — — — Shares released from trust to settle share-based compensation

plans 14 176 (1,215) 607 — (432) Share-based compensation expense 15 — 1,246 — — 1,246 Dividends declared 14 — — (15,003) — (15,003) September 30, 2019

$ 181,032 $ 6,904 $ 123,769 $ (3,163) $ 308,542

WAJAX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF

CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) Note Share capital Contributed

surplus Retained

earnings Cash flow

hedges Total













December 31, 2017

$ 175,863 $ 10,455 $ 88,643 $ (294) $ 274,667 Net earnings (as adjusted)

— — 29,752 — 29,752 Other comprehensive income

— — — 610 610 Total comprehensive income (as adjusted)

— — 29,752 610 30,362 Shares issued to settle share-based compensation plans 14 366 (366) — — — Sale of shares held in trust (net of tax) 14 3,964 — 7,184 — 11,148 Change from equity to cash settled RSUs

— (4,578) — — (4,578) Share-based compensation expense 15 — 2,297 — — 2,297 Dividends declared 14 — — (14,758) — (14,758) September 30, 2018 (as adjusted)

$ 180,193 $ 7,808 $ 110,821 $ 316 $ 299,138

WAJAX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF

CASH FLOWS





Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30



2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) Note

As adjusted (Note 4)

As adjusted (Note 4) OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net earnings

$ 7,553 $ 9,129 $ 27,323 $ 29,752 Items not affecting cash flow:









Depreciation and amortization:









Rental equipment

5,091 4,785 15,442 11,835 Property, plant and equipment

7,539 2,183 22,286 6,031 Intangible assets

814 169 2,489 483 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 9 (8) 15 (111) (1,180) Share-based compensation expense 15 477 812 2,919 2,789 Employee benefits expense, net of payments

78 136 235 254 (Gain) loss on derivative financial instruments 13 (241) 118 (369) (36) Finance costs 18 5,171 2,236 14,300 5,916 Income tax expense 19 2,892 3,498 10,468 11,383



29,366 23,081 94,982 67,227 Changes in non-cash operating working capital 20 (20,141) (15,724) (53,851) (57,847) Rental equipment additions 9 (7,787) (11,334) (23,345) (27,324) Other non-current liabilities

(18) (1,999) (1,362) (1,000) Cash paid on settlement of total return swaps 13 — — (1,479) — Finance costs paid

(4,531) (2,065) (13,309) (5,774) Income taxes paid

(6,177) (1,485) (27,645) (4,758) Cash used in operating activities

(9,288) (9,526) (26,009) (29,476) INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Property, plant and equipment additions 9 (1,785) (1,306) (5,076) (3,041) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 9 44 259 458 2,004 Intangible assets additions

(1,044) (1,193) (3,108) (3,811) Cash used in investing activities

(2,785) (2,240) (7,726) (4,848) FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Net increase in bank debt 12 16,970 6,000 68,970 31,000 Net sale of shares held in trust

— 11,475 — 11,475 Payment of lease liabilities 11 (4,922) (1,040) (16,326) (3,081) Payment of tax withholding for share-based compensation

— — (432) — Dividends paid

(5,001) (4,886) (14,991) (14,638) Cash generated from financing activities

7,047 11,549 37,221 24,756 Change in cash and bank indebtedness

(5,026) (217) 3,486 (9,568) Cash (bank indebtedness) - beginning of period

4,580 (11,075) (3,932) (1,724) Bank indebtedness - end of period

$ (446) $ (11,292) $ (446) $ (11,292)

W A J A X C O R P O R A T I O N

N O T E S T O C O N D E N S E D C O N S O L I D A T E D I N T E R I M

F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S

SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

(unaudited, amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share data)

1. COMPANY PROFILE

Wajax Corporation (the "Corporation") is incorporated in Canada. The address of the Corporation's registered head office is 2250 Argentia Road, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diversified sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

Statement of compliance

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting and do not include all of the disclosures required for annual consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2018. The significant accounting policies follow those disclosed in the most recently reported audited consolidated financial statements, except as disclosed in Note 3.

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on November 4, 2019.

3. CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Accounting standards adopted during the period

IFRS 16 Leases ("IFRS 16")

On January 1, 2019, the Corporation adopted IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective transition method.

As a lessee

Assets and liabilities from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. The lease liabilities are measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments (including in-substance fixed payments), adjusted for any lease incentives receivable, variable payments that are based on an index or a rate, amounts expected to be payable under residual value guarantees, the exercise price of a purchase option if the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise that option, and payments of penalties for early termination of a lease unless the Corporation is reasonably certain not to terminate early. The lease payments are discounted using the implicit interest rate in the lease or, if that rate is not readily determinable, the Corporation's incremental borrowing rate. The associated right-of-use assets are measured at the amount equal to the lease liability on January 1, 2019, adjusted for any prepaid and accrued lease payments relating to the leases recognized in the statement of financial position immediately before the date of transition, with no impact on retained earnings.

The lease liability is measured at amortized cost using the effective interest rate method and is remeasured if there is a change in the future lease payments, if there is a change in the Corporation's estimate of the amounts expected to be payable or if the Corporation changes its assessments of whether it will exercise a purchase, renewal, or termination option. The right-of-use asset is subsequently depreciated using the straight-line method from the commencement to the earlier of the date of the useful life of the right-of-use asset or to the end of the lease term. If a lease liability is remeasured, the corresponding adjustments are made to the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset, or in profit or loss if the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset has been reduced to zero.

Short-term leases and leases of low value assets

The Corporation has elected not to recognize right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for short-term leases, defined as a lease having a term of 12 months or less and leases of low-value assets. The respective lease payments associated with these leases are recognized in the statement of earnings on a straight-line basis, unless a different basis is deemed to be more appropriate.

As a lessor

There was no significant impact to lessor accounting from the adoption of IFRS 16.

The impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 as at January 1, 2019 was as follows:



As reported as at

December 31, 2018 Impact of adoption

of IFRS 16 Adjusted opening

balance as at

January 1, 2019 Property, plant and equipment $ 59,017 $ 81,222 $ 140,239 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 252,958 (1,322) 251,636 Lease liabilities - current 4,622 14,024 18,646 Lease liabilities - non-current 9,127 68,520 77,647

4. ADJUSTMENTS TO PRIOR PERIOD COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As disclosed in the Corporation's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, a correction of non-material errors in prior periods ("Other adjustments") was recorded impacting the prior year comparative periods.

The Corporation's prior period condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position have been impacted as follows by the Other adjustments:

As at September 30, 2018 As previously

reported

Other

adjustments

As adjusted

Inventory $ 369,951

$ (176)

$ 369,775

Rental equipment 67,070

(838)

66,232

Deferred tax liabilities 711

(1,108)

(397)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 243,742

16,001

259,743

Income taxes payable 10,102

(2,281)

7,821

Other liabilities 3,276

(350)

2,926

Retained earnings 124,098

(13,277)

110,821



The Corporation's prior period condensed consolidated interim statement of earnings has been impacted as follows by the Other adjustments:

For the three months ended September 30, 2018 As previously

reported

Other a

djustments

As adjusted

Revenue $ 367,416

$ (321)

$ 367,095

Cost of sales 296,079

1,331

297,410

Income tax expense 3,942

(444)

3,498

Net earnings 10,337

(1,208)

9,129

Basic earnings per share $ 0.52

$ (0.06)

$ 0.46

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.51

$ (0.06)

$ 0.45



For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 As previously

reported

Other

adjustments

As adjusted

Revenue $ 1,092,869

$ (1,033)

$ 1,091,836

Cost of sales 883,511

3,072

886,583

Selling and administrative expenses 154,916

(201)

154,715

Restructuring and other related costs 3,823

(336)

3,487

Income tax expense 12,343

(960)

11,383

Net earnings 32,360

(2,608)

29,752

Basic earnings per share $ 1.65

$ (0.13)

$ 1.52

Diluted earnings per share $ 1.61

$ (0.13)

$ 1.48



The Corporation's prior period condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows has been impacted as follows by the Other adjustments:

For the three months ended September 30, 2018 As previously

reported

Other

adjustments

As adjusted

Operating activities:





Net earnings $ 10,337

$ (1,208)

$ 9,129

Income tax expense 3,942

(444)

3,498

Changes in non-cash operating working capital (17,376)

1,652

(15,724)

Cash used in operating activities (9,526)

—

(9,526)



For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 As previously

reported

Other

adjustments

As adjusted

Operating activities:





Net earnings $ 32,360

$ (2,608)

$ 29,752

Intangible assets amortization 684

(201)

483

Income tax expense 12,343

(960)

11,383

Changes in non-cash operating working capital (61,952)

4,105

(57,847)

Cash used in operating activities (29,812)

336

(29,476)

Investing activities:





Property, plant and equipment additions (2,705)

(336)

(3,041)



5. ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS

Groupe Delom Inc. ("Delom")

On October 16, 2018, the Corporation acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Montreal, Quebec-based Delom. The aggregate purchase price for the shares was $52,936 cash.

Valuations of certain items are not yet complete due to the inherent complexity associated with valuations and the timing of the acquisition. Therefore, the purchase price allocation is preliminary and subject to adjustment on completion of the valuation process. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Corporation booked adjustments to increase goodwill by $2,186, of which $1,022 related to an increase in deferred tax liabilities, $369 related to the valuation of intangible assets, and the remaining $795 related to an increase in the overall purchase price. The Corporation determined the preliminary fair values based on discounted cash flows, market information, independent valuations and management's estimates.

Recognized amounts of identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed for the acquisition are as follows:

Cash $ 1,080

Trade and other receivables 14,532

Contract assets 8,010

Inventory 6,481

Prepaid expenses 899

Property, plant and equipment 11,521

Deferred tax liabilities (6,162)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (10,880)

Contract liabilities (1,792)

Income taxes payable (629)

Derivative financial liabilities (70)

Other liabilities (204)

Tangible net assets acquired 22,786

Intangible assets 16,696

Goodwill 13,454

Total Purchase Price $ 52,936



Net cash outflow for the acquisition was $51,856, as $1,080 of cash was acquired as part of Delom's net assets.

Trade and other receivables represents gross contractual amounts receivable of $14,582 less management's best estimate of the allowance for credit losses of $50.

Goodwill arises principally from the ability to leverage customer relationships, the established trade names, assembled workforce and industry knowledge, future growth and the potential to realize synergies in the form of cost savings. The goodwill recorded on the acquisition of Delom is not deductible for income tax purposes.

6. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

The Corporation's trade and other receivables consist of trade accounts receivable from customers and other accounts receivable, generally from suppliers for warranty and rebates. Trade and other receivables as at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 are comprised of the following:



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Trade accounts receivable $ 178,159

$ 182,587

Less: allowance for credit losses (2,172)

(953)

Net trade accounts receivable 175,987

181,634

Other receivables 21,773

24,623

Total trade and other receivables $ 197,760

$ 206,257



The Corporation has two agreements with financial institutions to sell 100% of selected trade accounts receivable on a recurring, non-recourse basis. Under the first agreement, up to $20,000 of accounts receivable may be sold to the financial institution and can remain outstanding at any point in time, while the second has no limit. After the sale, the Corporation does not retain any interests in the accounts receivable and removes them from its consolidated statement of financial position. For the first agreement, the Corporation continues to service and collect the outstanding accounts receivable on behalf of the financial institution. As at September 30, 2019, the Corporation continues to service and collect $13,747 in accounts receivable on behalf of this financial institution (December 31, 2018 - $9,877). For the second agreement, after the sale of accounts receivable to the financial institution, the Corporation does not continue to service and collect the outstanding accounts receivable on behalf of the financial institution. Net proceeds from these programs are classified in operating activities in the consolidated statements of cash flows.

7. CONTRACT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

The following table provides information about contract assets and contract liabilities from contracts with customers:



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Contract assets $ 30,644

$ 30,307 Contract liabilities 12,653

8,291

The contract assets primarily relate to the Corporation's rights to consideration for work completed but not billed at the reporting date on product support and engineered repair services ("ERS") revenue. The contract assets are transferred to receivables when billed upon completion of significant milestones. The contract liabilities primarily relate to the advance consideration received from customers on equipment sales, industrial parts, and ERS revenue, for which revenue is recognized when control transfers to the customer.

8. INVENTORY

The Corporation's inventory balances as at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 consisted of the following:



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Equipment $ 263,305

$ 221,081 Parts 144,824

127,026 Work-in-process 27,001

17,890 Total inventory $ 435,130

$ 365,997

All amounts shown are net of obsolescence reserves of $26,802 (2018 - $26,014).

As at September 30, 2019, the Corporation has included $43,981 (December 31, 2018 - $47,281) in Equipment inventory related to short term rental contracts that are expected to convert to Equipment sales within a six to twelve month period.

Substantially all of the Corporation's inventory is pledged as security for the bank credit facility.

Deposits on inventory in the statements of financial position, amounting to $23,171 as at September 30, 2019 (December 31, 2018 - $13,445), represents deposits and other required periodic payments on equipment held on consignment. These payments reduce the collateral value of the equipment and therefore the ultimate amount owing to the supplier upon eventual purchase. Upon sale of the equipment to a customer, the Corporation is required to purchase the equipment in full from the supplier.

9. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT & RENTAL EQUIPMENT

On transition to IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019, the Corporation recognized $81,222 of additional right-of-use assets primarily related to property leases for the Corporation's branch network. As a result of the adoption of IFRS 16, the Corporation incurred additional depreciation expense related to the additional right-of-use assets of $4,521 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $13,618 for the year to date.

The Corporation acquired property, plant and equipment, net of lease assets, with a cost of $1,785 during the quarter (2018 - $1,306) and $5,076 year to date (2018 - $3,041). Assets with a carrying amount of $36 during the quarter (2018 - $274) and $347 year to date (2018 - $824) were disposed of, resulting in a gain on disposal of $8 during the quarter (2018 - loss of $15) and a gain on disposal of $111 year to date (2018 - gain of $1,180).

The Corporation acquired rental equipment with a cost of $7,787 during the quarter (2018 - $11,334) and $23,345 year to date (2018 - $27,324). Equipment with a carrying amount of $2,318 during the quarter (2018 - $779) and $3,147 year to date (2018 - $1,352) was transferred from inventory to rental equipment. Equipment with a carrying amount of $5,899 during the quarter (2018 - $4,450) and $11,324 year to date (2018 - $11,028) was transferred from rental equipment to inventory.

10. ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AND ACCRUED LIABILITIES

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 are comprised of the following:



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Trade payables $ 147,603

$ 142,818 Deferred income – other 899

1,053 Supplier payables with extended terms 44,955

34,672 Payroll, bonuses and incentives 24,904

32,223 Restructuring accrual 4,354

817 Accrued liabilities 32,805

39,193 Provisions 1,631

2,182 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 257,151

$ 252,958

Supplier payables with extended terms relate to equipment purchases from suppliers with payment terms ranging anywhere from approximately 60 days to 8 months.

11. LEASES

On transition to IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019, the Corporation recognized $82,544 of additional lease liabilities primarily related to property leases for the Corporation's branch network. The Corporation also leases certain vehicles, machinery and IT equipment. The vehicle leases have a minimum one year term and are extended on a monthly basis thereafter until terminated. On termination, the Corporation has an option to purchase the vehicles at their residual value, or the difference between the lessor's proceeds of disposal and the residual value is charged or refunded to the Corporation as a rental adjustment. The lease liabilities are measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments discounted using the implicit interest rate in the lease or, if that rate is not readily determinable, the Corporation's incremental borrowing rate.

As a result of the adoption of IFRS 16, the Corporation incurred additional interest costs of $1,428 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $3,490 for the year to date.

Operating lease commitments at December 31, 2018

Less than one year $ 20,189 Between one and five years 52,347 More than five years 27,124 Operating lease commitments at December 31, 2018 99,660 Discounted using incremental borrowing rate (22,420)

77,240 New leases/extensions reasonably certain to be exercised 6,611 Short term, low value exclusions or items grandfathered (1,307) Lease liabilities recognized on January 1, 2019 82,544 Current 14,024 Non-Current 68,520

The change in lease liabilities is as follows:





Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30

Note 2019

2018

2019

2018 Balance at beginning of period

$ 116,623

$ 8,677

$ 13,749

$ 9,511 Changes from operating cash flows









Interest paid

(1,589)

(107)

(3,990)

(298) Changes from financing cash flows









Payment of lease liabilities

(4,922)

(1,040)

(16,326)

(3,081) Other changes









Lease liabilities recognized on January 1, 2019 per IFRS 16

—

—

82,544

— Interest expense 18

1,589

107

3,990

298 New leases, net of disposals

1,801

3,248

33,535

4,455 Balance at end of period

$ 113,502

$ 10,885

$ 113,502

$ 10,885 Current

$ 19,661

$ 4,111

$ 19,661

$ 4,111 Non-Current

$ 93,841

$ 6,774

$ 93,841

$ 6,774





























12. LONG-TERM DEBT

Borrowings under the bank credit facility bear floating rates of interest at margins over Canadian dollar bankers' acceptance yields, U.S. dollar LIBOR rates or prime. Margins on the facility depend on the Corporation's leverage ratio at the time of borrowing and range between 1.5% and 3.0% for Canadian dollar bankers' acceptances and U.S. dollar LIBOR borrowings, and 0.5% and 2.0% for prime rate borrowings.

Borrowing capacity under the bank credit facility is dependent upon the level of the Corporation's inventory on hand and the outstanding trade accounts receivable. In addition, the bank credit facility contains customary restrictive covenants including limitations on the declaration of cash dividends and an interest coverage maintenance ratio, all of which were met as at September 30, 2019.

As at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, the following balances were outstanding:



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Bank credit facility



Non-revolving term portion $ 50,000

$ 50,000 Revolving term portion 238,970

170,000

288,970

220,000 Deferred financing costs, net of accumulated amortization (1,585)

(1,884) Total long-term debt $ 287,385

$ 218,116

The Corporation had $5,436 (2018 - $6,101) letters of credit outstanding at the end of the period.

Interest on long-term debt amounted to $3,582 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 (2018 - $2,129) and $10,310 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (2018 - $5,618).

Movements in the long-term debt balance are as follows:



Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30

2019

2018

2019

2018

Balance at beginning of period $ 270,314

$ 168,845

$ 218,116

$ 143,667

Changes from financing cash flows







Net proceeds of borrowings 16,970

6,000

68,970

31,000

Other changes







Amortization of capitalized transaction costs 101

90

299

268

Balance at end of period $ 287,385

$ 174,935

$ 287,385

$ 174,935



13. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT

At September 30, 2019, the Corporation's financial instruments consisted of cash/bank indebtedness, trade and other receivables, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange forwards, total return swaps, trade and other payables, lease liabilities and long-term debt.

The Corporation uses the following fair value hierarchy for determining and disclosing the fair value of financial instruments:

Level 1 - unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

- unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. Level 2 - other techniques for which all inputs that have a significant effect on the recorded fair value are observable, either directly or indirectly.

- other techniques for which all inputs that have a significant effect on the recorded fair value are observable, either directly or indirectly. Level 3 - techniques that use inputs that have a significant effect on the recorded fair value that are not based on observable market data.

The Corporation categorizes its financial assets and financial liabilities as follows:



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018





Financial assets measured at amortized cost:



Bank indebtedness $ (446)

$ (3,932) Trade and other receivables 197,760

206,257 Contract assets 30,644

30,307





Financial liabilities measured at amortized cost:



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (257,151)

(252,958) Contract liabilities (12,653)

(8,291) Dividends payable (5,001)

(4,989) Other liabilities (1,573)

(2,214) Lease liabilities (113,502)

(13,749) Long-term debt (287,385)

(218,116)





Net derivative financial assets (liabilities) measured at fair value:



Foreign exchange forwards (352)

(67) Total return swaps (2,471)

(4,265) Interest rate swaps (4,032)

(2,236)

The Corporation measures non-derivative financial assets and financial liabilities at amortized cost. Derivative financial assets/liabilities are recorded on the consolidated statements of financial position at fair value. Changes in fair value are recognized in the consolidated statements of earnings except for changes in fair value related to derivative financial assets/liabilities which are effectively designated as hedging instruments which are recognized in other comprehensive income. The Corporation's derivative financial assets/liabilities are held with major Canadian chartered banks and are deemed to be Level 2 financial instruments. The fair values of financial assets/liabilities measured at amortized cost, excluding long-term debt and cash-settled share-based compensation liabilities, approximate their recorded values due to the short-term maturities of these instruments. The cash-settled share-based compensation liability is recorded at fair value based on the Corporation's share price and deemed to be a Level 1 financial instrument. The fair value of long-term debt approximates its recorded value due to its floating interest rate.

Derivative financial instruments and hedges

The interest rate swaps are designated as effective hedges and are measured at fair value with subsequent changes in fair value recorded in other comprehensive income. Amounts in accumulated other comprehensive income are reclassified to net earnings in the periods when the hedged item affects profit or loss. The Corporation recognized a gain of $330 (2018 - gain of $274) during the quarter and a loss of $1,312 (2018 - gain of $369) year to date, net of tax in other comprehensive income associated with its interest rate swaps.

The Corporation's interest rate swaps outstanding are summarized as follows:

Interest rate swaps Notional

Amount

Weighted

Average

Interest Rate Maturity September 30, 2019 $ 104,000

2.70 % November 2023 December 31, 2018 $ 104,000

2.70 % November 2023 September 30, 2018 $ 64,000

2.15 % November 2019 - January 2023

The Corporation enters into short-term foreign exchange forwards to hedge the exchange risk associated with the cost of certain inbound inventory and certain foreign currency-denominated sales to customers along with the associated receivables as part of its normal course of business. Foreign exchange forwards are initially recognized on the date the derivative contract is entered into and are subsequently re-measured at their fair values. The method of recognizing the resulting gain or loss depends on whether the derivative is designated as a hedging instrument. In a cash flow hedging relationship, the effective portion of the change in the fair value of the hedging derivative, net of taxes, is recognized in other comprehensive income while the ineffective portion is recognized within net earnings. Amounts in accumulated other comprehensive income are reclassified to net earnings in the periods when the hedged item affects profit or loss. The Corporation recognized a gain of $97 (2018 - loss of $205) in the quarter and a gain of $54 (2018 - loss of $51) year to date associated with its foreign exchange forwards in the consolidated statements of earnings, and a gain of $309 (2018 - loss of $603) in the quarter and a loss of $249 (2018 - gain of $170) year to date, net of tax in other comprehensive income.

The Corporation's contracts to buy and sell foreign currencies are summarized as follows:

September 30, 2019 Notional

Amount

Average

Exchange

Rate

Maturity Purchase contracts US$ 40,266

1.3231

October 2019 - October 2020 Sales contracts US$ 29,440

1.3089

October 2019 - March 2021

€ 1,218

1.4903

January 2020 - November 2020

December 31, 2018 Notional

Amount

Average

Exchange

Rate

Maturity Purchase contracts US$ 34,313

1.3146

January 2019 to December 2019

€ 200

1.5575

January 2019 to March 2019 Sales contracts US$ 20,934

1.2856

January 2019 to August 2020

€ 2,772

1.5288

January 2019 to November 2019

September 30, 2018 Notional

Amount

Average

Exchange

Rate

Maturity Purchase contracts US$ 51,505

1.2915

October 2018 - December 2019 Sales contracts US$ 19,991

1.2732

October 2018 - January 2020

The Corporation has certain total return swaps to hedge the exposure associated with increases in its share price on its outstanding restricted share units ("RSUs"). The Corporation does not apply hedge accounting to these relationships and as such, gains and losses arising from marking these derivatives to market are recognized in earnings in the period in which they arise. As at September 30, 2019, the Corporation's total return swaps cover 365,000 of the Corporation's underlying common shares (December 31, 2018 - 440,000). During the year, the Corporation settled a total return swap contract for 205,000 shares, resulting in a cash payout of $1,479. The Corporation recognized a gain of $144 (2018 - gain of $87) in the quarter and a gain of $315 (2018 - gain of $87) year to date associated with its total return swaps.

Derivative financial assets consist of:



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Foreign exchange forwards $ 377

$ 1,635 Total derivative financial assets $ 377

$ 1,635





Current portion $ 361

$ 1,635 Long-term portion $ 16

$ —

Derivative financial liabilities consist of:



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Interest rate swaps $ 4,032

$ 2,236 Foreign exchange forwards 729

1,702 Total return swaps 2,471

4,265 Total derivative financial liabilities $ 7,232

$ 8,203





Current portion $ 1,862

$ 3,167 Long-term portion $ 5,370

$ 5,036

(Gains) losses on derivative financial assets/liabilities are as follows:



Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30

2019

2018

2019

2018 Opening net derivative financial liability (asset) $ 7,971

$ (946)

$ 6,568

$ 396 (Gain) loss recognized in net earnings (241)

118

(369)

(36) (Gain) loss recognized in other comprehensive income - net of tax (639)

329

1,561

(539) Tax on (gain) loss recognized in other comprehensive income (236)

121

574

(199) Cash paid on settlement of total return swaps —

—

(1,479)

— Ending net derivative financial liability (asset) $ 6,855

$ (378)

$ 6,855

$ (378)

The balance in accumulated other comprehensive income relates to changes in the value of the Corporation's various interest rate swaps and foreign exchange forwards. These accumulated amounts will be continuously released to the consolidated statements of earnings within finance costs and gross profit, respectively.

During the periods presented and cumulatively to date, changes in counterparty credit risk have not significantly contributed to the overall changes in the fair value of these derivative instruments.

14. SHARE CAPITAL AND EARNINGS PER SHARE

The Corporation is authorized to issue an unlimited number of no par value common shares and an unlimited number of no par value preferred shares. Each common share entitles the holder of record to one vote at all meetings of shareholders. All issued common shares are fully paid. There were no preferred shares outstanding as at September 30, 2019 (2018 - nil). Each common share represents an equal beneficial interest in any distributions of the Corporation and in the net assets of the Corporation in the event of its termination or winding-up.



Note Number of

Common Shares

Amount Issued and outstanding, December 31, 2018

20,132,194

$ 181,952 Common shares issued to settle share-based compensation plans 15 27,473

487 Issued and outstanding, September 30, 2019

20,159,667

182,439 Shares held in trust, December 31, 2018

(175,680)

(1,583) Released for settlement of certain share-based compensation plans

19,567

176 Shares held in trust, September 30, 2019

(156,113)

(1,407) Issued and outstanding, net of shares held in trust, September 30, 2019

20,003,554

$ 181,032



Note Number of

Common Shares

Amount Issued and outstanding, December 31, 2017

20,026,819

$ 180,572 Common shares issued to settle share-based compensation plans

40,843

366 Issued and outstanding, September 30, 2018

20,067,662

180,938 Shares held in trust, December 31, 2017

(522,712)

(4,709) Sale of shares held in trust

440,000

3,964 Shares held in trust, September 30, 2018

(82,712)

(745) Issued and outstanding, net of shares held in trust, September 30, 2018

19,984,950

$ 180,193













Dividends declared

During the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Corporation declared cash dividends of $0.25 per share or $5,001 (2018 – dividends of $0.25 per share or $4,996). During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Corporation declared cash dividends of $0.75 per share or $15,003 (2018 - dividends of $0.75 per share or $14,758).

As at September 30, 2019, the Corporation had $5,001 (December 31, 2018 - $4,989) dividends outstanding to be paid on October 2, 2019.

On November 4, 2019, the Corporation declared a fourth quarter 2019 dividend of $0.25 per share or $5,001.

Earnings per share

The following table sets forth the computation of basic and diluted earnings per share:



Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30

2019

2018

2019

2018



As adjusted (Note 4)



As adjusted (Note 4) Numerator for basic and diluted earnings per share:







– net earnings $ 7,553

$ 9,129

$ 27,323

$ 29,752 Denominator for basic earnings per share: – weighted average shares, net of shares held in trust 20,003,554

19,769,733

19,995,004

19,598,065 Denominator for diluted earnings per share:







– weighted average shares, net of shares held in trust 20,003,554

19,769,733

19,995,004

19,598,065 – effect of dilutive share rights 405,960

472,253

403,071

471,376 Denominator for diluted earnings per share 20,409,514

20,241,986

20,398,075

20,069,441 Basic earnings per share $ 0.38

$ 0.46

$ 1.37

$ 1.52 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.37

$ 0.45

$ 1.34

$ 1.48

For the quarter, 67,086 anti-dilutive share rights were excluded from the above calculation (2018 - nil). For the year to date, 65,517 anti-dilutive share rights were excluded from the above calculation (2018 – 3,310).

15. SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION PLANS

The Corporation has four share-based compensation plans: the Wajax Share Ownership Plan ("SOP"), the Directors' Deferred Share Unit Plan ("DDSUP"), the Mid-Term Incentive Plan for Senior Executives ("MTIP") and the Deferred Share Unit Plan ("DSUP"). The following table provides the share-based compensation expense for awards under all plans:



Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30

2019

2018

2019

2018 Treasury share rights plans







SOP equity-settled $ 17

$ —

$ 35

$ — DDSUP equity-settled 145

137

446

426 Total treasury share rights plans expense $ 162

$ 137

$ 481

$ 426 Market-purchased share rights plans







MTIP equity-settled $ 139

$ 104

$ 801

$ 1,727 DSUP equity-settled (74)

53

(36)

144 Total market-purchased share rights plans expense $ 65

$ 157

$ 765

$ 1,871 Cash-settled rights plans







MTIP cash-settled $ 235

$ 506

$ 1,659

$ 464 DSUP cash-settled 15

12

14

28 Total cash-settled rights plans expense $ 250

$ 518

$ 1,673

$ 492 Total share-based compensation expense $ 477

$ 812

$ 2,919

$ 2,789

a) Treasury share rights plans

Under the SOP and the DDSUP, rights are issued to the participants which, upon satisfaction of time vesting conditions, are settled by issuing Wajax Corporation shares for no cash consideration. Vested rights are settled when the participant is no longer employed by the Corporation or one of its subsidiary entities or no longer sits on its Board. Whenever dividends are paid on the Corporation's shares, additional rights (dividend equivalents) with a value equal to the dividends are credited to the participants' accounts.

The following rights under these plans are outstanding:



Number of rights

Fair value at time of

grant

Outstanding at December 31, 2018 325,171

$ 5,715

Grants – new grants 40,277

653

– dividend equivalents 15,457

—

Settlements (27,473)

(487)

Outstanding at September 30, 2019 353,432

$ 5,881



At September 30, 2019, 340,479 share rights were vested (December 31, 2018, all share rights were vested).

The outstanding aggregate number of shares issuable to satisfy entitlements under these plans is as follows:



Number of Shares Approved by shareholders 1,050,000 Exercised to date (380,137) Rights outstanding (353,432) Available for future grants at September 30, 2019 316,431

b) Market-purchased share rights plans

The MTIP plan consists of cash-settled restricted share units ("RSUs") and equity-settled performance share units ("PSUs"), and the equity-settled DSUP plan consists of deferred share units ("DSUs").

Market-purchased share rights plans consist of PSUs under the MTIP plan and DSUs, which vest over three years and are settled in common shares of the Corporation on a one-for-one basis. DSUs are only subject to time-vesting, whereas PSUs are also subject to performance vesting. PSUs are comprised of two components: return on net assets ("RONA") PSUs and total shareholder return ("TSR") PSUs as described below:

RONA PSUs vest dependent upon the attainment of a target level of return on net assets. Such performance vesting criteria results in a performance vesting factor that ranges from 0% to 150% depending on the level of RONA attained.





TSR PSUs vest dependent upon the attainment of a TSR market condition. Such performance vesting criteria result in a performance vesting factor that ranges from 0% to 200% depending on the Corporation's TSR relative to a pre-selected group of peers.

These plans are settled through shares purchased on the open market by the employee benefit plan trust, subject to the attainment of their vesting conditions. PSUs are settled at the end of the vesting period, and the number of shares remitted to the participant upon settlement is equal to the number of PSUs awarded multiplied by the performance vesting factor less shares withheld to satisfy the participant's withholding tax requirement. DSUs are settled when the participant is no longer employed by the Corporation or one of its subsidiary entities. Whenever dividends are paid on the Corporation's shares, additional rights with a value equal to the dividends are credited to the participants' accounts with the same vesting conditions as the original PSUs and DSUs.

The following rights under these plans are outstanding:



Number of rights

Fair value at time of

grant Outstanding at December 31, 2018 290,656

$ 6,875 Grants – new grants 101,354

2,418

– dividend equivalents 12,897

— Forfeitures (143,525)

(2,955) Settlements (42,067)

(1,017) Outstanding at September 30, 2019 219,315

$ 5,321

At September 30, 2019, 15,190 outstanding rights were vested (December 31, 2018 - nil). All vested rights are DSUs.

c) Cash-settled rights plans

Cash-settled rights plans consist of MTIP RSUs and cash-settled DSUs. Compensation expense varies with the price of the Corporation's shares and is recognized over the three year vesting period. RSUs are settled at the end of the vesting period, whereas DSUs are settled when the participant is no longer employed by the Corporation or one of its subsidiary entities. Whenever dividends are paid on the Corporation's shares, additional rights with a value equal to the dividends are credited to the participants' accounts with the same vesting conditions as the original rights. The value of the payout is equal to the number of rights awarded including earned dividend equivalents, multiplied by the five previous day volume weighted average share price, from the date of settlement. In the first quarter of 2019, the Corporation paid out $3,111 to settle the RSU awards granted in 2016. At September 30, 2019, the carrying amount of the liabilities for these plans was $2,301 (December 31, 2018 – $3,738).

The following rights under these plans are outstanding:



Number of rights Outstanding at December 31, 2018 389,295 Grants – new grants 151,666

– dividend equivalents 17,715 Forfeitures (38,676) Settlements (162,097) Outstanding at September 30, 2019 357,903

At September 30, 2019, 8,987 outstanding rights were vested, representing all DSUs outstanding (December 31, 2018 - 8,577 rights).

16. REVENUE

Disaggregation of revenue

In the following table, revenue is disaggregated by revenue type:



Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30

2019

2018

2019

2018



As adjusted (Note 4)



As adjusted (Note 4) Equipment sales $ 109,707

$ 135,696

$ 367,390

$ 403,807 Industrial parts 90,695

88,613

278,055

271,154 Product support 117,053

117,364

365,947

343,321 ERS/Other 38,326

16,604

110,350

47,847 Revenue from contracts with customers 355,781

358,277

1,121,742

1,066,129 Equipment rental 9,347

8,818

27,367

25,707 Total $ 365,128

$ 367,095

$ 1,149,109

$ 1,091,836

The Corporation has included $5,533 (2018 - $9,462) during the quarter and $16,425 (2018 - $22,117) year to date in Equipment sales related to short-term rental contracts that are expected to convert to Equipment sales within a six to twelve month period.

17. RESTRUCTURING COSTS

In the third quarter of 2019, the Corporation commenced a planned Management Realignment resulting in a restructuring cost of $3,922 recognized in the quarter relating primarily to expected severance costs.

In the first quarter of 2018, the Corporation commenced the Finance Reorganization Plan. The cost of the Finance Reorganization Plan is expected to be approximately $5,600 in severance, project management and interim duplicate labour costs, of which $1,504 has been recognized in 2019, $3,485 was recognized in 2018, and $336 was recognized in 2017. The remaining $275 in anticipated costs, primarily relating to interim duplicate labour costs, will be expensed as incurred over the remaining project period.

Movements in the restructuring accrual are outlined in the following table:

Opening accrual, as at December 31, 2018 $ 817 Charge during the period 5,426 Utilized during the period (1,889) Ending accrual, as at September 30, 2019 $ 4,354

18. FINANCE COSTS

Finance costs are comprised of the following:





Three months ended

September 30

Nine months ended

September 30



Note 2019

2018

2019

2018

Interest on long-term debt 12 $ 3,582

$ 2,129

$ 10,310

$ 5,618

Interest on lease liabilities 11 1,589

107

3,990

298

Finance costs

$ 5,171

$ 2,236

$ 14,300

$ 5,916



19. INCOME TAXES

Income tax expense comprises current and deferred tax as follows:



2019

2018 For the nine months ended September 30

As adjusted (Note 4) Current $ 8,882

$ 12,906 Deferred 1,586

(1,523) Income tax expense $ 10,468

$ 11,383

The calculation of current tax is based on a combined federal and provincial statutory income tax rate of 26.8% (2018 – 26.9%). Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured at tax rates that are expected to apply to the period when the asset is realized or the liability is settled. Deferred tax assets and liabilities have been measured using an expected average combined statutory income tax rate of 26.8% based on the tax rates in years when the temporary differences are expected to reverse.

The reconciliation of the effective income tax rate is as follows:



2019

2018

For the nine months ended September 30

As adjusted (Note 4)

Combined statutory income tax rate 26.8 % 26.9 % Expected income tax expense at statutory rates $ 10,128

$ 11,066

Non-deductible expenses 475

384

Other (135)

(67)

Income tax expense $ 10,468

$ 11,383



20. CHANGES IN NON-CASH OPERATING WORKING CAPITAL

The net change in non-cash working capital comprises the following:



Three months ended

September 30

Nine months ended

September 30

2019

2018

2019

2018



As adjusted (Note 4)



As adjusted (Note 4) Trade and other receivables $ 12,322

$ (3,024)

$ 8,341

$ (16,906) Contract assets (801)

(227)

(337)

(2,585) Inventory (15,266)

(12,270)

(60,956)

(47,125) Deposits on inventory (8,655)

(4,300)

(9,726)

(6,783) Prepaid expenses 1,226

(1,874)

1,678

(3,238) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (11,303)

4,873

2,787

20,231 Contract liabilities 2,336

1,098

4,362

(1,441) Total $ (20,141)

$ (15,724)

$ (53,851)

$ (57,847)

21. COMPARATIVE INFORMATION

Certain comparative information has been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation.

