Wajax Announces 2020 First Quarter Results and Provides an Update Regarding COVID-19 Response

TORONTO, May 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") today announced its 2020 first quarter results.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31

2020 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS



Revenue $ 344.1 $ 374.6 Equipment sales $ 83.6 $ 112.1 Product support $ 117.8 $ 124.3 Industrial parts $ 91.7 $ 93.4 ERS $ 42.4 $ 35.8 Equipment rental $ 8.5 $ 8.9





Net earnings $ 4.1 $ 7.9 Basic earnings per share(1) $ 0.20 $ 0.39





Adjusted net earnings(2)(3) $ 5.8 $ 8.7 Adjusted basic earnings per share(1)(2)(3) $ 0.29 $ 0.43

First Quarter Highlights

Revenue in the first quarter of 2020 decreased $30.5 million or 8.1%, to $344.1 million , from $374.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. Regionally:





or 8.1%, to , from in the first quarter of 2019. Regionally: Revenue in western Canada of $137.5 million decreased 13.6% over the prior year due primarily to lower construction and forestry equipment sales and lower product support revenue in the construction and engines and transmissions categories.

of decreased 13.6% over the prior year due primarily to lower construction and forestry equipment sales and lower product support revenue in the construction and engines and transmissions categories.

Revenue in central Canada of $73.0 million decreased 1.9% over the prior year mainly due to lower product support and industrial parts sales, partially offset by higher Engineered Repair Services (" ERS ") sales attributable to the acquisition of NorthPoint Technical Services ULC (" NorthPoint ") effective January 13, 2020 .

of decreased 1.9% over the prior year mainly due to lower product support and industrial parts sales, partially offset by higher Engineered Repair Services (" ") sales attributable to the acquisition of NorthPoint Technical Services ULC (" ") effective .

Revenue in eastern Canada of $133.5 million decreased 5.2% over the prior year due to lower equipment sales in the material handling, power generation and forestry categories, partially offset by sales gains in industrial parts and ERS. The sales gains in ERS were partially attributable to the acquisition of NorthPoint effective January 13, 2020 .

Within the quarter, the revenue decline was primarily attributable to the March period and the emergence of the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis. Consolidated revenue for the January and February periods were comparable to the prior year.





Gross profit margin of 20.0% in the first quarter of 2020 increased 0.5% compared to the same period of 2019, due mainly to higher equipment and product support margins, and a higher proportion of parts and service sales compared to equipment sales.





Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue increased 140 bps to 16.6% in the first quarter of 2020 from 15.2% in the same period of 2019, primarily due to lower revenue. Selling and administrative expenses increased by $0.5 million compared to the first quarter of 2019 due mainly to non-cash losses on mark to market of derivative instruments, partially offset by lower variable incentive and vacation accruals, lower sales-related expenses, and lower professional fees relating to the Customer Support Centres (" CSC ") project. Actions taken to reduce costs, discussed below, began in late March and as such, did not have a material effect in offsetting the negative earnings impact of the volume decline in the first quarter.





compared to the first quarter of 2019 due mainly to non-cash losses on mark to market of derivative instruments, partially offset by lower variable incentive and vacation accruals, lower sales-related expenses, and lower professional fees relating to the Customer Support Centres (" ") project. Actions taken to reduce costs, discussed below, began in late March and as such, did not have a material effect in offsetting the negative earnings impact of the volume decline in the first quarter. EBIT decreased $4.0 million , or 26.0%, to $11.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 versus $15.4 million in the same period of 2019. (2) The year-over-year decrease in EBIT is primarily attributable to lower revenue. (2)





, or 26.0%, to in the first quarter of 2020 versus in the same period of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in EBIT is primarily attributable to lower revenue. The Corporation generated net earnings of $4.1 million , or $0.20 per share, in the first quarter of 2020 versus $7.9 million , or $0.39 per share, in the same period of 2019. The Corporation generated adjusted net earnings of $5.8 million , or $0.29 per share, in the first quarter of 2020 versus $8.7 million , or $0.43 per share, in the same period of 2019. (2)





, or per share, in the first quarter of 2020 versus , or per share, in the same period of 2019. The Corporation generated adjusted net earnings of , or per share, in the first quarter of 2020 versus , or per share, in the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.9% in the first quarter of 2020 remained unchanged from the same period of 2019. (2)





The Corporation's backlog at March 31, 2020 of $231.8 million increased $13.7 million , or 6.3%, compared to December 31, 2019 due primarily to increases in construction and ERS orders. (2) Compared to March 31, 2019 , backlog decreased $23.5 million , or 9.2%, due primarily to lower power generation, material handling, and engines and transmissions orders offset partially by higher mining, crane and utility, and construction orders. (2)





of increased , or 6.3%, compared to due primarily to increases in construction and ERS orders. Compared to , backlog decreased , or 9.2%, due primarily to lower power generation, material handling, and engines and transmissions orders offset partially by higher mining, crane and utility, and construction orders. Inventory of $442.8 million at March 31, 2020 increased $27.8 million from December 31, 2019 due primarily to higher equipment inventory in the forestry, construction and mining categories, including the receipt of a large mining shovel at the end of the quarter.





at increased from due primarily to higher equipment inventory in the forestry, construction and mining categories, including the receipt of a large mining shovel at the end of the quarter. Working capital of $423.3 million at March 31, 2020 increased $19.2 million from December 31, 2019 due primarily to higher inventory and deposits on inventory, partially offset by higher contract liabilities and higher bank indebtedness. (2) Trailing four-quarter average working capital as a percentage of the trailing 12-month sales was 26.4%, an increase of 1.1% from December 31, 2019 due to both the higher trailing four-quarter average working capital and the lower trailing 12-month sales. (2)





at increased from due primarily to higher inventory and deposits on inventory, partially offset by higher contract liabilities and higher bank indebtedness. Trailing four-quarter average working capital as a percentage of the trailing 12-month sales was 26.4%, an increase of 1.1% from due to both the higher trailing four-quarter average working capital and the lower trailing 12-month sales. The Corporation's leverage ratio increased to 3.04 times at March 31, 2020 compared to 2.60 times at December 31, 2019 . (2) The increase in the leverage ratio was due to the higher debt level combined with the lower trailing 12-month pro-forma adjusted EBITDA. (2) The Corporation's senior secured leverage ratio was 2.53 times at March 31, 2020 . (2)





compared to 2.60 times at . The increase in the leverage ratio was due to the higher debt level combined with the lower trailing 12-month pro-forma adjusted EBITDA. The Corporation's senior secured leverage ratio was 2.53 times at . The Corporation acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Calgary, Alberta -based NorthPoint effective January 13, 2020 . The shares were acquired from an affiliate of Denver, Colorado -based Lion Equity Partners for an aggregate purchase price of $19.0 million .

On May 4, 2020, the Corporation declared a dividend of $0.25 per share for the second quarter of 2020 payable on July 3, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2020.

COVID-19 Pandemic Response

The coronavirus pandemic and the measures implemented to stop the spread of COVID-19 have had a significant effect on Wajax. The table below summarizes the Corporation's four main objectives in managing through this difficult period, as well as key actions taken to date in furtherance of these objectives.

Objective Actions Include: Protecting the health, safety and well-being of employees. To achieve physical distancing, approximately 40% of employees are temporarily working from home. To further protect frontline employees whose roles require them to be in branches or at customer sites, protocols have been implemented to promote operational physical distancing, restrict site access, change shift rotations and enhance pre-work hazard assessments.

Employees required to be in isolation or quarantine are receiving 10 days of paid leave.

Employees on temporary layoff are receiving full health and dental benefits for an initial period of 90 days.

All-employee meetings are held weekly to provide updates on health and safety, government assistance programs, the Corporation's progress and regional business conditions. Providing strong service to customers. To date, no material disruptions to the branch network or supply chain have occurred.

Volume-appropriate staffing levels have been maintained for field, branch and support operations.

Enhanced outreach programs have been developed for "essential" workplace and business customers (as defined by each province). Protecting the financial health of the Corporation. Cost Reductions As at April 27, 2020, 541 employees have been placed on temporary layoff and a further 341 employees are on reduced work weeks or participating in workshare programs. In total, approximately 34% of employees have been impacted by layoffs (97% of which are temporary), reduced work weeks, work share programs and salary reductions. The Corporation will continue to review workforce changes in relation to business volumes and customer requirements.

Temporary salary reductions have been implemented, including reductions of 20% for the CEO, 10% for senior executives and between 5-10% for managers. Board member retainers have been temporarily reduced by 20%.

Discretionary expenses have been significantly reduced and cost concessions have been sought from business partners where appropriate. Liquidity and Working Capital Management As at March 31, 2020, the Corporation had access to $137.4 million in liquidity within its current credit facility and has no debt maturing before 2024.

Selected used equipment inventory reductions are being considered.

Balance-of-year capital investment has been reduced to a minimum level.

The real estate monetization program previously disclosed by the Corporation will continue when conditions are more favourable.

The Corporation is working closely with customers on credit limits to support their businesses through this difficult period. Continuing to be well-positioned to execute the Corporation's growth strategy. The planned 2020 second quarter implementation of the Corporation's new ERP system has been temporarily deferred.

The Corporation continues to focus on category growth strategies with emphasis on Industrial Parts and ERS where volumes are more stable.

ERS acquisition opportunities continue to be reviewed for execution when conditions improve.

Commenting on the Corporation's results, President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Foote stated, "Current business conditions had a negative effect on Wajax's results during the first quarter of 2020, due primarily to volume declines in March. While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic remains the primary challenge, the significant decline in oil prices has also negatively affected the Corporation's volumes in western Canada. Actions taken to reduce costs began late in the month of March and as such, did not have a material impact on offsetting the negative earnings impact of the volume decline in the first quarter."

Mr. Foote continued, "Based on internal estimates, approximately 90% of the Corporation's customers fall within the definition of 'essential' workplaces or businesses, as defined by provinces where commercial activity has been limited to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and the majority of categories in which the Corporation provides products and services remain operational in all regions of the country. Volume from 'essential' workplace and business customers has declined, however, due to temporary constraints on operations and/or production curtailments.

Category revenue declines are expected in the second quarter of 2020 when compared to last year, particularly in new equipment sales. Cost reductions are anticipated to partially offset the effect of the expected declines in category revenue.

As the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unknown, the duration and magnitude of any revenue declines beyond the second quarter is uncertain. As and when public health conditions improve and provincial limitations on commercial activity are lifted, volumes derived from 'essential' customers and the opportunity to serve additional customers is expected to increase.

Wajax's focus is to manage the business according to four objectives: protecting the health and safety of our employees, providing strong service to our customers, protecting the financial health of the Corporation and positioning Wajax to execute its growth strategy as conditions improve. We expect to partially offset volume declines with cost reductions while managing customer service levels, working capital and capital spending accordingly. Cost management programs and current sources of liquidity are expected to allow the Corporation to weather this difficult period while preparing to return to growing its business and supporting its customers as conditions improve."

Mr. Foote concluded, "We thank our employees for their exemplary performance, flexibility and contribution during a period of significant challenges. Our team delivered another quarterly improvement in workplace safety and did so while focusing on how best to serve our customers as they adjust their operations. The dedication of our employees, including our new colleagues at NorthPoint, is even more impressive under these conditions."

Wajax Corporation

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

The Corporation's goal is to be Canada's leading industrial products and services provider, distinguished through its three core capabilities: sales force excellence, the breadth and efficiency of repair and maintenance operations, and the ability to work closely with existing and new vendor partners to constantly expand its product offering to customers. The Corporation believes that achieving excellence in these three areas will position it to create value for its customers, employees, vendors and shareholders.

Wajax will webcast its First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. You are invited to listen to the live webcast on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET. To access the webcast, please visit our website wajax.com , under "Investor Relations", "Events and Presentations", "Q1 2020 Financial Results" and click on the "Webcast" link.

Notes:



(1) Weighted average shares, net of shares held in trust, outstanding for calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 20,016,429 (2019 – 19,977,618) and 20,394,497 (2019 – 20,343,535), respectively. (2) "Adjusted net earnings" "Adjusted basic earnings per share", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA margin", "pro-forma adjusted EBITDA", "backlog", "leverage ratio" and "senior secured leverage ratio" do not have standardized meanings prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). "EBIT" and "Working capital" are additional GAAP measures. See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section of the Q1 2020 Management's Discussion and Analysis. (3) Net earnings excluding the following:

a. after-tax restructuring and other related costs of $0.1 million (2019 – $0.7 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of less than $0.01 (2019 – basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 and $0.03 respectively) for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

b. after-tax non-cash losses on mark to market of derivative instruments of $1.4 million (2019 – gains of $0.4 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.07 (2019 – $0.02 loss per share) for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

c. after-tax NorthPoint transaction costs of $0.2 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.01 for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

d. after-tax CSC project costs of $0.5 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.03 for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Corporation's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "anticipates", "intends", "predicts", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "believes", "estimates", "projects" or "forecasts", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Corporation's ability to predict or control which may cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such forward looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward looking statement will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The forward looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Specifically, this news release includes forward looking statements regarding, among other things, our actions and plans in response to uncertainties and changing conditions caused by COVID-19 as well as the recent and significant decrease in oil prices, including our main objectives in managing the business through this difficult time; our expectation that category revenues will decline in the second quarter of 2020 when compared to 2019, particularly in new equipment sales; our expectation that anticipated declines in category revenue/volume will be partially offset by cost reductions, while we manage customer service levels, working capital and capital spending accordingly; our expectation that, as and when public health conditions improve and limitations on commercial activity are lifted, volumes from "essential" workplaces and businesses, as well as opportunities to serve additional customers, will increase; our expectation that cost management programs and current sources of liquidity will allow the Corporation to weather this difficult time; our goal of becoming Canada's leading industrial products and services provider, distinguished through our core capabilities; and our belief that achieving excellence in our areas of core capability will position Wajax to create value for its customers, employees, vendors and shareholders. These statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, general business and economic conditions; the supply and demand for, and the level and volatility of prices for, oil, natural gas and other commodities; financial market conditions, including interest rates; our ability to execute our updated Strategic Plan, including our ability to develop our core capabilities, execute on our organic growth priorities, complete and effectively integrate acquisitions, such as NorthPoint, and to successfully implement new information technology platforms, systems and software; the future financial performance of the Corporation; our costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain skilled staff; our ability to procure quality products and inventory; and our ongoing relations with suppliers, employees and customers. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, the geographic spread and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 virus and the duration of the coronavirus pandemic; the duration of travel, business and other restrictions imposed by governments and public authorities in response to COVID-19, as well as other measures that may be taken by such authorities; actions taken by our customers in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, including slowing, reducing or halting operations; a continued or prolonged deterioration in general business and economic conditions (including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic); volatility in the supply and demand for, and the level of prices for, oil, natural gas and other commodities; a continued or prolonged decrease in the price of oil or natural gas; fluctuations in financial market conditions, including interest rates; the level of demand for, and prices of, the products and services we offer; levels of customer confidence and spending; market acceptance of the products we offer; termination of distribution or original equipment manufacturer agreements; unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, our inability to reduce costs in response to slow-downs in market activity, unavailability of quality products or inventory, supply disruptions (including disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic), job action and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); our ability to attract and retain skilled staff and our ability to maintain our relationships with suppliers, employees and customers. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Further information concerning the risks and uncertainties associated with these forward looking statements and the Corporation's business may be found in our Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "AIF"), filed on SEDAR. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Readers are cautioned that the risks described in the AIF are not the only risks that could impact the Corporation. We cannot accurately predict the full impact that COVID-19 will have on our business, results of operations, financial condition or the demand for our products and services due to the uncertainties related to the spread of the virus. Risks and uncertainties not currently known to the Corporation, or currently deemed to be immaterial, may have a material affect on the Corporation's business, financial condition or results of operations.

The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") discusses the consolidated financial condition and results of operations of Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the information contained in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the annual audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the year ended December 31, 2019 that are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the associated MD&A. Information contained in this MD&A is based on information available to management as of May 4, 2020.

Management is responsible for the information disclosed in this MD&A and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes, and has in place appropriate information systems, procedures and controls to ensure that information used internally by management and disclosed externally is materially complete and reliable. Wajax's Board of Directors has approved this MD&A and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes. In addition, Wajax's Audit Committee, on behalf of the Board of Directors, provides an oversight role with respect to all public financial disclosures made by Wajax and has reviewed this MD&A and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes.

Unless otherwise indicated, all financial information within this MD&A is in millions of Canadian dollars, except ratio calculations, share, share rights and per share data. Additional information, including Wajax's Annual Report and Annual Information Form, are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Wajax Corporation Overview

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

Strategic Direction and Outlook

The goal of the One Wajax strategy is to provide customers with access to the Corporation's full range of products and services while delivering a consistently excellent level of customer service. Wajax is focused on delivering a strong experience for its customers and employees through the execution of clear plans in five key areas:

Investing in the Wajax team - The safety, well-being and engagement of the Corporation's team of nearly 2,900 technicians, sales professionals, support staff and leaders is the foundation of the Corporation.





Investing in Wajax customers - The Corporation has the privilege of supporting 32,000 individual customers across Canada ranging from small local contractors to the country's largest industrial and resource organizations.





ranging from small local contractors to the country's largest industrial and resource organizations. Executing a clear organic growth strategy - The Corporation has classified each of its ten current product and service categories based on a category's contribution to sustainable growth. While Wajax is competitive in all of the categories it participates in, these classifications ensure that resources (such as inventory, capital, personnel and marketing) are allocated appropriately.





Accretive acquisitions strategy - Wajax has developed clear acquisition criteria for the Canadian and U.S. markets. In Canada , the focus is primarily on acquisitions that add to the Corporation's scale in the Engineered Repair Services (" ERS ") business and secondarily to extensions to the Corporation's existing distribution businesses. In the U.S. market, the focus is on reviewing growth opportunities related to distribution businesses that provide a long-term growth platform for the One Wajax multi-category model.





, the focus is primarily on acquisitions that add to the Corporation's scale in the Engineered Repair Services (" ") business and secondarily to extensions to the Corporation's existing distribution businesses. In the U.S. market, the focus is on reviewing growth opportunities related to distribution businesses that provide a long-term growth platform for the One Wajax multi-category model. Investing in the Wajax infrastructure - The Corporation is making major changes to its infrastructure to improve the consistency of customer service and lower costs. The Corporation's current programs include the ongoing consolidation of its branch network, investing in new information systems and implementing Customer Support Centres that provide 24/7 customer support in all product and service categories.

Outlook

Current business conditions had a negative effect on the Corporation's results during the first quarter of 2020, due primarily to volume declines in March. While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic remains the primary challenge, the significant decline in oil prices has also negatively affected the Corporation's volumes in western Canada. Actions taken to reduce costs began late in the month of March and as such, did not have a material impact on offsetting the negative earnings impact of the volume decline in the first quarter.

Based on internal estimates, approximately 90% of the Corporation's customers fall within the definition of "essential" workplaces or businesses, as defined by provinces where commercial activity has been limited to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and the majority of categories in which the Corporation provides products and services remain operational in all regions of the country. Volume from "essential" workplace and business customers has declined, however, due to temporary constraints on operations and/or production curtailments.

Category revenue declines are expected in the second quarter of 2020 when compared to last year, particularly in new equipment sales. Cost reductions are anticipated to partially offset the effect of the expected declines in category revenue.

As the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unknown, the duration and magnitude of any revenue declines beyond the second quarter is uncertain. As and when public health conditions improve and provincial limitations on commercial activity are lifted, volumes derived from "essential" customers and the opportunity to serve additional customers is expected to increase.

Wajax's focus is to manage the business according to four objectives: protecting the health and safety of its employees, providing strong service to its customers, protecting the financial health of the Corporation and positioning the Corporation to execute its growth strategy as conditions improve. Wajax expects to partially offset volume declines with cost reductions while managing customer service levels, working capital and capital spending accordingly. Cost management programs and current sources of liquidity are expected to allow the Corporation to weather this difficult period while preparing to return to growing its business and supporting its customers as conditions improve.

Additional information regarding Wajax's response to COVID-19 is set out below.

Highlights for the Quarter

Revenue in the first quarter of 2020 decreased $30.5 million or 8.1%, to $344.1 million , from $374.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. Regionally:





or 8.1%, to , from in the first quarter of 2019. Regionally: Revenue in western Canada of $137.5 million decreased 13.6% over the prior year due primarily to lower construction and forestry equipment sales and lower product support revenue in the construction and engines and transmissions categories.

of decreased 13.6% over the prior year due primarily to lower construction and forestry equipment sales and lower product support revenue in the construction and engines and transmissions categories.

Revenue in central Canada of $73.0 million decreased 1.9% over the prior year mainly due to lower product support and industrial parts sales, partially offset by higher ERS sales attributable to the acquisition of NorthPoint Technical Services ULC (" NorthPoint ") effective January 13, 2020 .

of decreased 1.9% over the prior year mainly due to lower product support and industrial parts sales, partially offset by higher ERS sales attributable to the acquisition of NorthPoint Technical Services ULC (" ") effective .

Revenue in eastern Canada of $133.5 million decreased 5.2% over the prior year due to lower equipment sales in the material handling, power generation and forestry categories, partially offset by sales gains in industrial parts and ERS. The sales gains in ERS were partially attributable to the acquisition of NorthPoint effective January 13, 2020 .



of decreased 5.2% over the prior year due to lower equipment sales in the material handling, power generation and forestry categories, partially offset by sales gains in industrial parts and ERS. The sales gains in ERS were partially attributable to the acquisition of NorthPoint effective . Within the quarter, the revenue decline was primarily attributable to the March period and the emergence of the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis. Consolidated revenue for the January and February periods were comparable to the prior year.





Gross profit margin of 20.0% in the first quarter of 2020 increased 0.5% compared to the same period of 2019, due mainly to higher equipment and product support margins, and a higher proportion of parts and service sales compared to equipment sales.





Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue increased 140 bps to 16.6% in the first quarter of 2020 from 15.2% in the same period of 2019, primarily due to lower revenue. Selling and administrative expenses increased by $0.5 million compared to the first quarter of 2019 due mainly to non-cash losses on mark to market of derivative instruments, partially offset by lower variable incentive and vacation accruals, lower sales-related expenses, and lower professional fees relating to the Customer Support Centres (" CSC ") project. Actions taken to reduce costs, described below, began late in the month of March and as such, did not have a material effect in offsetting the negative earnings impact of the volume decline in the first quarter.





compared to the first quarter of 2019 due mainly to non-cash losses on mark to market of derivative instruments, partially offset by lower variable incentive and vacation accruals, lower sales-related expenses, and lower professional fees relating to the Customer Support Centres (" ") project. Actions taken to reduce costs, described below, began late in the month of March and as such, did not have a material effect in offsetting the negative earnings impact of the volume decline in the first quarter. EBIT decreased $4.0 million , or 26.0%, to $11.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 versus $15.4 million in the same period of 2019. (1) The year-over-year decrease in EBIT is primarily attributable to lower revenue.





, or 26.0%, to in the first quarter of 2020 versus in the same period of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in EBIT is primarily attributable to lower revenue. The Corporation generated net earnings of $4.1 million , or $0.20 per share, in the first quarter of 2020 versus $7.9 million , or $0.39 per share, in the same period of 2019. The Corporation generated adjusted net earnings of $5.8 million , or $0.29 per share, in the first quarter of 2020 versus $8.7 million , or $0.43 per share, in the same period of 2019. (1)





, or per share, in the first quarter of 2020 versus , or per share, in the same period of 2019. The Corporation generated adjusted net earnings of , or per share, in the first quarter of 2020 versus , or per share, in the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.9% in the first quarter of 2020 remained unchanged from the same period of 2019. (1)





The Corporation's backlog at March 31, 2020 of $231.8 million increased $13.7 million , or 6.3%, compared to December 31, 2019 due primarily to increases in construction and ERS orders. Compared to March 31, 2019 , backlog decreased $23.5 million , or 9.2%, due primarily to lower power generation, material handling, and engines and transmissions orders offset partially by higher mining, crane and utility, and construction orders. (1)





of increased , or 6.3%, compared to due primarily to increases in construction and ERS orders. Compared to , backlog decreased , or 9.2%, due primarily to lower power generation, material handling, and engines and transmissions orders offset partially by higher mining, crane and utility, and construction orders. Inventory of $442.8 million at March 31, 2020 increased $27.8 million from December 31, 2019 due primarily to higher equipment inventory in the forestry, construction and mining categories, including the receipt of a large mining shovel at the end of the quarter.





at increased from due primarily to higher equipment inventory in the forestry, construction and mining categories, including the receipt of a large mining shovel at the end of the quarter. Working capital of $423.3 million at March 31, 2020 increased $19.2 million from December 31, 2019 due primarily to higher inventory and deposits on inventory, partially offset by higher contract liabilities and higher bank indebtedness. Trailing four-quarter average working capital as a percentage of the trailing 12-month sales was 26.4%, an increase of 1.1% from December 31, 2019 due to both the higher trailing four-quarter average working capital and the lower trailing 12-month sales.





at increased from due primarily to higher inventory and deposits on inventory, partially offset by higher contract liabilities and higher bank indebtedness. Trailing four-quarter average working capital as a percentage of the trailing 12-month sales was 26.4%, an increase of 1.1% from due to both the higher trailing four-quarter average working capital and the lower trailing 12-month sales. The Corporation's leverage ratio increased to 3.04 times at March 31, 2020 compared to 2.60 times at December 31 , 2019. The increase in the leverage ratio was due to the higher debt level combined with the lower trailing 12-month pro-forma adjusted EBITDA. (1) The Corporation's senior secured leverage ratio was 2.53 times at March 31, 2020 . (1)





compared to 2.60 times at , 2019. The increase in the leverage ratio was due to the higher debt level combined with the lower trailing 12-month pro-forma adjusted EBITDA. The Corporation's senior secured leverage ratio was 2.53 times at . The Corporation acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Calgary, Alberta -based NorthPoint effective January 13, 2020 . The shares were acquired from an affiliate of Denver, Colorado -based Lion Equity Partners for an aggregate purchase price of $19.0 million .

(1) "Backlog", "Leverage ratio", "Senior secured leverage ratio", "Adjusted net earnings", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA margin" and "Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA" do not have standardized meanings prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). "EBIT" and "Working capital" are additional GAAP measures. See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section.

COVID-19 Pandemic Response

The coronavirus pandemic and the measures implemented to stop the spread of COVID-19 have had a significant effect on Wajax. The table below summarizes the Corporation's four main objectives in managing through this difficult period, as well as key actions taken to date in furtherance of these objectives.

Objective Actions Include: Protecting the health, safety and well-being of employees. To achieve physical distancing, approximately 40% of employees are temporarily working from home. To further protect frontline employees whose roles require them to be in branches or at customer sites, protocols have been implemented to promote operational physical distancing, restrict site access, change shift rotations and enhance pre-work hazard assessments.

Employees required to be in isolation or quarantine are receiving 10 days of paid leave.

Employees on temporary layoff are receiving full health and dental benefits for an initial period of 90 days.

All-employee meetings are held weekly to provide updates on health and safety, government assistance programs, the Corporation's progress and regional business conditions. Providing strong service to customers. To date, no material disruptions to the branch network or supply chain have occurred.

Volume-appropriate staffing levels have been maintained for field, branch and support operations.

Enhanced outreach programs have been developed for "essential" workplace and business customers (as defined by each province). Protecting the financial health of the Corporation. Cost Reductions As at April 27, 2020, 541 employees have been placed on temporary layoff and a further 341 employees are on reduced work weeks or participating in workshare programs. In total, approximately 34% of employees have been impacted by layoffs (97% of which are temporary), reduced work weeks, work share programs and salary reductions. The Corporation will continue to review workforce changes in relation to business volumes and customer requirements.

Temporary salary reductions have been implemented, including reductions of 20% for the CEO, 10% for senior executives and between 5-10% for managers. Board member retainers have been temporarily reduced by 20%.

Discretionary expenses have been significantly reduced and cost concessions have been sought from business partners where appropriate. Liquidity and Working Capital Management As at March 31, 2020, the Corporation had access to $137.4 million in liquidity within its current credit facility and has no debt maturing before 2024.

Selected used equipment inventory reductions are being considered.

Balance-of-year capital investment has been reduced to a minimum level.

The real estate monetization program previously disclosed by the Corporation will continue when conditions are more favourable.

The Corporation is working closely with customers on credit limits to support their businesses through this difficult period. Continuing to be well-positioned to execute the Corporation's growth strategy. The planned 2020 second quarter implementation of the Corporation's new ERP system has been temporarily deferred.

The Corporation continues to focus on category growth strategies with emphasis on Industrial Parts and ERS where volumes are more stable.

ERS acquisition opportunities continue to be reviewed for execution when conditions improve.

Three months ended March 31

Statement of earnings highlights 2020 2019 % change Revenue $ 344.1

$ 374.6

(8.1) % Gross profit $ 68.8

$ 73.2

(6.0) % Selling and administrative expenses $ 57.2

$ 56.8

0.7 % Restructuring and other related costs $ 0.1

$ 1.0

(90.0) % Earnings before finance costs and income taxes(1) $ 11.4

$ 15.4

(26.0) % Finance costs $ 5.8

$ 4.5

28.9 % Earnings before income taxes(1) $ 5.6

$ 10.9

(48.6) % Income tax expense $ 1.5

$ 3.0

(50.0) % Net earnings $ 4.1

$ 7.9

(48.1) % – Basic earnings per share(2) $ 0.20

$ 0.39

(48.7) % – Diluted earnings per share(2) $ 0.20

$ 0.39

(48.7) % Adjusted net earnings(1)(3) $ 5.8

$ 8.7

(33.3) % – Adjusted basic earnings per share(1)(2)(3) $ 0.29

$ 0.43

(32.6) % – Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1)(2)(3) $ 0.28

$ 0.43

(34.9) % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 27.1

$ 29.7

(8.8) % Key ratios:





Gross profit margin 20.0 % 19.5 %

Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue 16.6 % 15.2 %

EBIT margin(1) 3.3 % 4.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 7.9 % 7.9 %

Effective income tax rate 27.4 % 27.7 %



Statement of financial position

highlights As at

March 31

2020

December 31

2019 Trade and other receivables $ 235.2

$ 238.2 Inventory $ 442.8

$ 414.9 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ (285.9)

$ (287.7) Other working capital amounts(1) $ 31.2

$ 38.6 Working capital(1) $ 423.3

$ 404.1 Rental equipment $ 76.8

$ 77.0 Property, plant and equipment $ 44.8

$ 42.1 Funded net debt(1) $ 314.7

$ 276.5 Key ratios:









Leverage ratio(1)

3.04



2.60 Senior secured leverage ratio(1)

2.53



2.10

(1) These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section. (2) Weighted average shares, net of shares held in trust, outstanding for calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 20,016,429 (2019 – 19,977,618) and 20,394,497 (2019 – 20,343,535), respectively. (3) Net earnings excluding the following:

a. after-tax restructuring and other related costs of $0.1 million (2019 – $0.7 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of less than $0.01 (2019 – basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 and $0.03 respectively) for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

b. after-tax non-cash losses on mark to market of derivative instruments of $1.4 million (2019 – gains of $0.4 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.07 (2019 – $0.02 loss per share) for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

c. after-tax NorthPoint transaction costs of $0.2 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.01 for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

d. after-tax CSC project costs of $0.5 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.03 for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Revenue Sources



Three months ended March 31



2020 2019 $ change Equipment sales $ 83.6

$ 112.1

$ (28.5) Product support $ 117.8

$ 124.3

$ (6.5) Industrial parts $ 91.7

$ 93.4

$ (1.7) ERS $ 42.4

$ 35.8

$ 6.6 Equipment rental $ 8.5

$ 8.9

$ (0.4) Total revenue $ 344.1

$ 374.6

$ (30.5)

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, revenue decreased 8.1%, or $30.5 million, to $344.1 million, from $374.6 million in the same period of 2019. In addition to regional revenue commentary provided herein, the following factors contributed to the decrease in revenue:

Equipment sales have decreased due mainly to lower construction sales across all regions, lower forestry sales in western and eastern Canada , lower power generation sales in central and eastern Canada , and lower material handling sales in eastern Canada .





, lower power generation sales in central and eastern , and lower material handling sales in eastern . Product support sales have decreased primarily on weakness in engines and transmissions sales in western Canada , lower construction sales in western Canada , and lower on-highway sales. These decreases were partially offset by higher mining parts sales in western Canada .





, lower construction sales in western , and lower on-highway sales. These decreases were partially offset by higher mining parts sales in western . ERS sales have increased on higher ERS revenues nationally due primarily to the acquisition of NorthPoint effective January 13, 2020 .

Backlog

Backlog of $231.8 million at March 31, 2020 increased $13.7 million compared to December 31, 2019 due primarily to increases in construction and ERS orders. Backlog of $231.8 million at March 31, 2020 decreased $23.5 million compared to March 31, 2019 due primarily to lower power generation, material handling, and engines and transmissions orders offset partially by higher mining, crane and utility, and construction orders.

Gross profit

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, gross profit decreased $4.4 million, or 6.0%, compared to the same period last year due to decreased volumes. Gross profit margin of 20.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased 0.5% compared to the same period in 2019 due to higher equipment and product support margins, and a higher proportion of parts and service sales compared to equipment sales.

Selling and administrative expenses

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, selling and administrative expenses increased $0.5 million compared to the same period last year. This increase was primarily due to non-cash losses on mark to market of derivative instruments, partially offset by lower variable incentive and vacation accruals, lower sales-related expenses, and lower professional fees relating to the CSC project. Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue increased to 16.6% in 2020 from 15.2% in 2019, primarily due to the decrease in revenue.

Restructuring and other related costs

In the first quarter of 2018, the Corporation commenced the redesign of its finance function (the "Finance Reorganization Plan"). During the quarter the Corporation recognized $0.1 million related to duplicate labour costs. The Corporation does not expect to incur additional costs relating to the Finance Reorganization Plan subsequent to the second quarter of 2020.

Finance costs

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, finance costs of $5.8 million increased $1.3 million compared to the same period in 2019 due primarily to the issuance of debentures in the fourth quarter of 2019, the acquisition of NorthPoint in the first quarter of 2020 and higher interest on lease liabilities. See the Liquidity and Capital Resources section.

Income tax expense

The Corporation's effective income tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 27.4% (2019 – 27.7%) compared to the statutory rate of 26.5% (2019 – 26.9%) due mainly to the impact of expenses not deductible for tax purposes.

Net earnings

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Corporation generated net earnings of $4.1 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to $7.9 million, or $0.39 per share, in the same period of 2019. The $3.8 million decrease in net earnings resulted primarily from lower revenue and higher finance costs.

Adjusted net earnings (See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section)

Adjusted net earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 excludes restructuring and other related costs of $0.1 million after-tax, or less than $0.01 per share (2019 – $0.7 million after-tax, or $0.04 per share), non-cash losses on mark to market of derivative instruments of $1.4 million after-tax, or $0.07 per share (2019 – gains of $0.4 million after-tax, or $0.02 per share), and NorthPoint transaction costs of $0.2 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share (2019 - nil).

As such, adjusted net earnings decreased $2.9 million to $5.8 million, or $0.29 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 from $8.7 million, or $0.43 per share, in the same period of 2019.

Comprehensive income

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the total comprehensive income of $1.7 million included net earnings of $4.1 million and an other comprehensive loss of $2.4 million. The other comprehensive loss of $2.4 million in the current year resulted primarily from $2.7 million of losses on derivative instruments outstanding at the end of the period designated as cash flow hedges.

Acquisition of NorthPoint

Effective January 13, 2020, the Corporation completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of NorthPoint for an aggregate purchase price of $19.0 million. NorthPoint was formed in 2018 as a national electro-mechanical services provider and serves a broad range of resource and industrial customers. Specializing in the repair of rotating industrial equipment, including motors, generators, gearboxes, switchgear, transformers, pumps, fans and turbines, NorthPoint operates nine branches across Canada and employs approximately 177 people. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, NorthPoint had revenues of approximately $49.2 million. Consistent with Wajax's strategy, the acquisition of NorthPoint is expected to provide meaningful growth in the Corporation's ERS business. NorthPoint is complementary to Wajax's existing ERS business, which includes Montréal, Québec-based Groupe Delom Inc. ("Delom"), acquired by Wajax in October 2018. The addition of NorthPoint provides further technical expertise, a skilled workforce and minimal branch overlap with Wajax's current ERS locations.

The following table summarizes unaudited quarterly consolidated financial data for the eight most recently completed quarters. The 2018 financial data has not been adjusted for the adoption on January 1, 2019 of IFRS 16 Leases ("IFRS 16").



2020





2019







2018





Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3(1)

Q2(1) Revenue $ 344.1 $ 403.9 $ 365.1 $ 409.4 $ 374.6 $ 389.8 $ 367.1 $ 382.3 Net earnings $ 4.1 $ 12.2 $ 7.6 $ 11.9 $ 7.9 $ 6.1 $ 9.1 $ 11.4 Net earnings per share











- Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.61 $ 0.38 $ 0.59 $ 0.39 $ 0.31 $ 0.46 $ 0.58 - Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.60 $ 0.37 $ 0.58 $ 0.39 $ 0.30 $ 0.45 $ 0.56 Adjusted net earnings(2) $ 5.8 $ 10.1 $ 10.3 $ 12.6 $ 8.7 $ 8.3 $ 9.5 $ 12.3 Adjusted earnings per share(2)











- Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.51 $ 0.52 $ 0.63 $ 0.43 $ 0.42 $ 0.48 $ 0.63 - Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.50 $ 0.51 $ 0.62 $ 0.43 $ 0.41 $ 0.47 $ 0.60

(1) As disclosed in the Corporation's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, a correction of non-material errors in prior periods ("Other adjustments") was recorded impacting the prior year comparative periods. (2) These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section.

Although quarterly fluctuations in revenue and net earnings are difficult to predict, during times of weak resource sector activity, the first quarter will tend to have seasonally lower revenues. As well, the project timing of large mining trucks and shovels and power generation packages can shift the revenue and net earnings throughout the year.

First quarter 2019 net earnings of $7.9 million included after-tax restructuring and other related costs of $0.7 million, certain non-recurring after-tax CSC project costs of $0.5 million and after-tax non-cash gains on mark to market of derivative instruments of $0.4 million. Excluding these items, first quarter 2019 adjusted net earnings were $8.7 million. Second quarter 2019 net earnings of $11.9 million included after-tax restructuring and other related costs of $0.3 million, certain non-recurring after-tax CSC project costs of $0.3 million and after-tax non-cash losses on mark to market of derivative instruments of $0.2 million. Excluding these items, second quarter 2019 adjusted net earnings were $12.6 million. Third quarter 2019 net earnings of $7.6 million included after-tax restructuring and other related costs of $2.9 million, and after-tax non-cash gains on mark to market of derivative instruments of $0.2 million. Excluding these items, third quarter 2019 adjusted net earnings were $10.3 million. Fourth quarter 2019 earnings of $12.2 million included after-tax restructuring and other related costs of $0.1 million, and after-tax gain recorded on sales of properties of $2.3 million. Excluding these items, fourth quarter 2019 adjusted net earnings were $10.1 million.

First quarter 2020 net earnings of $4.1 million included after-tax restructuring and other related costs of $0.1 million, after-tax non-cash losses on mark to market of derivative instruments of $1.4 million, and after-tax NorthPoint transaction costs of $0.2 million. Excluding these items, first quarter 2020 adjusted net earnings were $5.8 million. See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section.

A discussion of Wajax's previous quarterly results can be found in Wajax's quarterly MD&A available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Capital Structure and Key Financial Condition Measures



March 31

2020

December 31

2019

Shareholders' equity $ 313.7

$ 316.8

Funded net debt(1) 314.7

276.5

Total capital $ 628.5

$ 593.3

Funded net debt to total capital(1) 50.1%

46.6%

Leverage ratio(1) 3.04

2.60

Senior secured leverage ratio(1) 2.53

2.10



(1) See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section

The Corporation's objective is to manage its working capital and normal-course capital investment programs within a leverage range of 1.5 to 2.0 times and to fund those programs through operating cash flow and its bank credit facilities as required. There may be instances whereby the Corporation is willing to maintain a leverage ratio outside of this range during changes in economic cycles. The Corporation may also maintain a leverage ratio above the stated range as a result of investment in acquisitions and may fund those acquisitions using its bank credit facilities and other debt instruments in accordance with the Corporation's expectations of total future cash flows, financing costs and other factors. The Corporation's leverage ratio is currently above the target range primarily due to the acquisition of NorthPoint in the current quarter, the acquisition of Delom in the fourth quarter of 2018, investments made in working capital and the adverse effect of COVID-19 on the Corporation's operating results. See the Funded Net Debt section.

Shareholders' Equity

The Corporation's shareholders' equity at March 31, 2020 of $313.7 million decreased $3.1 million from December 31, 2019, as dividends declared of $5.0 million exceeded total comprehensive income of $1.7 million.

The Corporation's share capital included in shareholders' equity on the condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position, consists of:



Number of

Common Shares Amount Issued and outstanding, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020 20,167,703 $ 182.5 Shares held in trust, December 31, 2019 (156,113) $ (1.4) Released for settlement of certain share-based compensation plans 22,029 $ 0.2 Shares held in trust, March 31, 2020 (134,084) $ (1.2) Issued and outstanding, net of shares held in trust, March 31, 2020 20,033,619 $ 181.3

At the date of this MD&A, the Corporation had 20,033,619 common shares issued and outstanding, net of shares held in trust.

At March 31, 2020, Wajax had four share-based compensation plans; the Wajax Share Ownership Plan (the "SOP"), the Directors' Deferred Share Unit Plan (the "DDSUP"), the Mid-Term Incentive Plan for Senior Executives (the "MTIP") (with MTIP awards being composed of performance share units ("PSUs") and restricted share units ("RSUs")) and the Deferred Share Unit Plan (the "DSUP").

As of March 31, 2020, there were 394,649 SOP and DDSUP (treasury share rights plans) rights outstanding of which 381,273 rights were vested, 267,507 MTIP PSUs and equity-settled DSUP (market-purchased share rights plans) rights outstanding of which 19,149 rights were vested, and 534,302 MTIP RSUs and cash-settled DSUP (cash-settled rights plans) rights outstanding of which 107,439 rights were vested. Depending on the actual level of achievement of the performance targets associated with the outstanding MTIP PSUs, the number of market-purchased shares required to satisfy the Corporation's obligations could be higher or lower.

Wajax recorded compensation expense of $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (2019 – expense of $1.7 million) in respect of these plans.



Funded Net Debt (See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section)



March 31

2020 December 31

2019 Bank indebtedness (cash) $ 6.0 $ (3.2) Debentures 54.2 54.1 Long-term debt 254.5 225.6 Funded net debt $ 314.7 $ 276.5

Funded net debt of $314.7 million at March 31, 2020 increased $38.2 million compared to $276.5 million at December 31, 2019. The increase during the quarter was due primarily to cash used in operating activities of $7.4 million, acquisition of business of $17.6 million, payment of lease liabilities of $6.0 million and dividends paid of $5.0 million.

The Corporation's ratio of funded net debt to total capital increased to 50.1% at March 31, 2020 from 46.6% at December 31, 2019, primarily due to the higher funded net debt level in the current period.

The Corporation's leverage ratio of 3.04 times at March 31, 2020 increased from the December 31, 2019 ratio of 2.60 times due to the higher debt level associated with the acquisition of business and increase in working capital, as well as the lower trailing 12-month pro-forma adjusted EBITDA. See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section.

See the Liquidity and Capital Resources section.

Financial Instruments

Wajax uses derivative financial instruments in the management of its foreign currency, interest rate and share-based compensation exposures. Wajax policy restricts the use of derivative financial instruments for trading or speculative purposes.

Wajax monitors the proportion of variable rate debt to its total debt portfolio and may enter into interest rate hedge contracts to mitigate a portion of the interest rate risk on its variable rate debt. A change in interest rates, in particular related to the Corporation's unhedged variable rate debt, is not expected to have a material impact on the Corporation's results of operations or financial condition over the long term.

Wajax has entered into interest rate hedge contracts to minimize exposure to interest rate fluctuations on its variable rate debt. All interest rate hedge contracts are recorded in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements at fair value. As at March 31, 2020, Wajax had the following interest rate hedge contracts outstanding:

$150.0 million , expiring in November 2024 , with a weighted average interest rate of 2.12% ( December 31, 2019 - $104.0 million , expiring in November 2024 , with a weighted average interest rate of 2.56%)

Wajax enters into foreign exchange forward contracts to hedge the exchange risk associated with the cost of certain inbound inventory and foreign currency-denominated sales to customers along with the associated receivables as part of its normal course of business. As at March 31, 2020, Wajax had the following contracts outstanding:

to buy U.S. $56.4 million ( December 31, 2019 – to buy U.S. $45.2 million ),

( – to buy U.S. ), to sell U.S. $38.7 million ( December 31, 2019 – to sell U.S. $30.5 million ),

( – to sell U.S. ), to buy Euro €0.4 million ( December 31, 2019 – nil), and

– nil), and to sell Euro €0.9 million ( December 31, 2019 – €1.1 million).

The U.S. dollar contracts expire between April 2020 and July 2021, with an average U.S./Canadian dollar rate of 1.3247.

The Euro contracts expire between June 2020 and January 2021, with an average Euro/Canadian dollar rate of 1.5489.

Wajax has entered into total return swap contracts to hedge the exposure to share price market risk on a class of MTIP rights that are cash-settled. All total return swap contracts are recorded in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements at fair value. As at March 31, 2020, Wajax had the following total return swap contracts outstanding:

contracts totaling 387,000 shares at an initial share value of $7.2 million ( December 31, 2019 - contracts totaling 365,000 shares at an initial share value of $8.3 million )

The total return swap contracts expire between March 2021 and March 2023.

Contractual Obligations

There have been no material changes to the Corporation's contractual obligations since December 31, 2019. See the Liquidity and Capital Resources section.

Off Balance Sheet Financing

It is likely but not reasonably certain that existing leases will be renewed or replaced, resulting in lease commitments being sustained at current levels. In the alternative, Wajax may incur capital expenditures to acquire equivalent capacity.

The Corporation had $107.9 million (December 31, 2019 – $123.3 million) of consigned inventory on hand from a major manufacturer at March 31, 2020, net of deposits of $40.2 million (December 31, 2019 – $33.1 million). In the normal course of business, Wajax receives inventory on consignment from this manufacturer which is generally sold or rented to customers or purchased by Wajax. Under the terms of the consignment program, Wajax is required to make periodic deposits to the manufacturer on the consigned inventory that is rented to Wajax customers or on-hand for greater than nine months. This consigned inventory is not included in Wajax's inventory as the manufacturer retains title to the goods. In the event the inventory consignment program was terminated, Wajax would utilize interest free financing, if any, made available by the manufacturer and/or utilize capacity under its credit facility to finance the purchase of inventory.

Although management currently believes Wajax has adequate debt capacity, Wajax would have to access the equity or debt capital markets, or reduce dividends to accommodate any shortfalls in Wajax's credit facility. See the Liquidity and Capital Resources section.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Corporation's liquidity is maintained through various sources, including bank and non-bank credit facilities, debentures and cash generated from operations.

Bank and Non-bank Credit Facilities and Debentures

At March 31, 2020, Wajax had borrowed $256.2 million and issued $6.5 million of letters of credit for a total utilization of $262.6 million of its $400.0 million bank credit facility. Borrowing capacity under the bank credit facility is dependent on the level of inventories on-hand and outstanding trade accounts receivables. At March 31, 2020, borrowing capacity under the bank credit facility was equal to $400.0 million.

The bank credit facility contains customary restrictive covenants, including limitations on the payment of cash dividends and an interest coverage maintenance ratio, all of which were met as at March 31, 2020. In particular, the Corporation is restricted from declaring dividends in the event the Corporation's senior secured leverage ratio, as defined in the bank credit facility agreement, exceeds 4.0 times. At March 31, 2020, the Corporation's senior secured leverage ratio was 2.53 times.

Borrowings under the bank credit facility bear floating rates of interest at margins over Canadian dollar bankers' acceptance yields, U.S. dollar LIBOR rates or prime. Margins on the facility depend on the Corporation's leverage ratio at the time of borrowing and range between 1.5% and 3.0% for Canadian dollar bankers' acceptances and U.S. dollar LIBOR borrowings, and 0.5% and 2.0% for prime rate borrowings.

In addition, Wajax had $57.0 million of senior unsecured debentures outstanding at March 31, 2020, bearing interest at a rate of 6.00% per annum, payable semi-annually and maturing on January 15, 2025 (the "Debentures"). The Debentures will not be redeemable before January 15, 2023 (the "First Call Date"), except upon the occurrence of a change of control of the Corporation in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the Debentures (the "Indenture"). On and after the First Call Date and prior to January 15, 2024, the Debentures will be redeemable in whole or in part from time to time at the Corporation's option at a redemption price equal to 103.0% of the principal amount of the Debentures redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, up to but excluding the date set for redemption. On and after January 15, 2024 and prior to the maturity date, the Debentures will be redeemable, in whole or in part, from time to time at the Corporation's option at par plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, up to but excluding the date set for redemption. The Corporation shall provide not more than 60 nor less than 30 days' prior notice of redemption of the Debentures.

The Corporation will have the option to satisfy its obligation to repay the principal amount of the Debentures due at redemption or maturity by issuing and delivering that number of freely tradeable common shares determined in accordance with the terms of the Indenture. The Debentures will not be convertible into common shares at the option of the holders at any time.

Under the terms of the bank credit facility, Wajax is permitted to have additional interest bearing debt of $25.0 million. As such, Wajax has up to $25.0 million of demand inventory equipment financing capacity with two non-bank lenders. At March 31, 2020, Wajax had no utilization of the interest bearing equipment financing facilities.

In addition, the Corporation has an agreement with a financial institution to sell 100% of selected accounts receivable on a recurring, non-recourse basis. Under this facility, up to $20.0 million of accounts receivable is permitted to be sold to the financial institution and can remain outstanding at any point in time. After the sale, Wajax does not retain any interests in the accounts receivable, but continues to service and collect the outstanding accounts receivable on behalf of the financial institution. At March 31, 2020, the Corporation continues to service and collect $12.4 million in accounts receivable on behalf of the financial institution.

As at March 31, 2020, $137.4 million was unutilized under the bank facility and $25.0 million was unutilized under the non-bank facilities. As of May 4, 2020, Wajax continues to maintain its $400.0 million bank credit facility and an additional $25.0 million in credit facilities with non-bank lenders. Wajax maintains sufficient liquidity to meet short-term normal course working capital and maintenance capital requirements and certain strategic investments. However, Wajax may be required to access the equity or debt capital markets to fund significant acquisitions.

The Corporation's tolerance to interest rate risk decreases/increases as the Corporation's leverage ratio increases/decreases. At March 31, 2020, $204.2 million of the Corporation's funded net debt, or 64.9%, was at a fixed interest rate which is within the Corporation's interest rate risk policy.

Cash Flow

The following table highlights the major components of cash flow as reflected in the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows:



Three months ended

March 31



2020 2019 Change Net earnings $ 4.1 $ 7.9 $ (3.8) Items not affecting cash flow 23.9 21.7 2.2 Net change in non-cash operating working capital (16.3) (36.5) 20.2 Finance costs paid on debts (3.1) (3.0) (0.1) Finance costs paid on lease liabilities (1.7) (1.4) (0.3) Income taxes paid (3.5) (16.3) 12.8 Rental equipment additions (9.4) (7.3) (2.1) Other non-current liabilities — (0.9) 0.9 Cash paid on settlement of total return swaps (1.4) (1.5) 0.1 Cash used in operating activities $ (7.4) $ (37.2) $ 29.8 Cash used in investing activities $ (19.3) $ (2.5) $ (16.8) Cash generated from financing activities $ 17.5 $ 49.4 $ (32.0)

Cash Used In Operating Activities

Cash flows used in operating activities amounted to $7.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $37.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The increase in cash generated of $29.8 million was mainly attributable to a decrease in cash used in changes in non-cash operating working capital of $20.2 million and a decrease in income taxes paid of $12.8 million, partially offset by lower net earnings of $3.8 million.

Rental equipment additions in the first quarter of 2020 of $9.4 million (2019 – $7.3 million) related primarily to material handling lift trucks.

Changes in significant components of non-cash operating working capital include the following:

Changes in Non-cash Operating Working Capital(1) Three months ended

March 31

2020 2019 Trade and other receivables $ 12.6 $ (12.0) Contract assets $ (0.2) $ (6.4) Inventory $ (22.1) $ (23.6) Deposits on inventory $ (8.7) $ (2.0) Prepaid expenses $ 0.2 $ (0.8) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ (9.4) $ 7.9 Contract liabilities $ 11.3 $ 0.5 Total Changes in Non-cash Operating Working Capital $ (16.3) $ (36.5)

(1) Increase (decrease) in cash flow

Significant components of the changes in non-cash operating working capital for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019 are as follows:

Trade and other receivables decreased $12.6 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to an increase of $12.0 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease in the first quarter of 2020 resulted primarily from lower sales activity in the quarter compared to the previous quarter. The increase in 2019 resulted primarily from higher trade receivables from certain large mining customers in the first quarter.





in the first quarter of 2020 compared to an increase of in the same period of 2019. The decrease in the first quarter of 2020 resulted primarily from lower sales activity in the quarter compared to the previous quarter. The increase in 2019 resulted primarily from higher trade receivables from certain large mining customers in the first quarter. Inventory increased $22.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to an increase of $23.6 million in the same period of 2019. The increase in the first quarter of 2020 was due primarily to higher equipment inventory in the forestry, construction and mining categories, including the receipt of a large mining shovel at the end of the quarter. The increase in 2019 was due mainly to higher equipment inventory in the construction, forestry and material handling categories, higher parts inventory in the industrial parts and mining categories, and higher work-in-process.





in the first quarter of 2020 compared to an increase of in the same period of 2019. The increase in the first quarter of 2020 was due primarily to higher equipment inventory in the forestry, construction and mining categories, including the receipt of a large mining shovel at the end of the quarter. The increase in 2019 was due mainly to higher equipment inventory in the construction, forestry and material handling categories, higher parts inventory in the industrial parts and mining categories, and higher work-in-process. Deposits on inventory increased $8.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to an increase of $2.0 million in the same period of 2019. The increase in the first quarter of 2020 was due primarily to increased deposits related to consignment inventory being held in excess of nine months.





in the first quarter of 2020 compared to an increase of in the same period of 2019. The increase in the first quarter of 2020 was due primarily to increased deposits related to consignment inventory being held in excess of nine months. Accounts payable and accrued liabilities decreased $9.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to an increase of $7.9 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease in the first quarter of 2020 resulted primarily from payments on certain large supplier payable balances and lower accrued liabilities, partially offset by the receipt of a large mining shovel at the end of the quarter. The increase in 2019 resulted primarily from higher accrued liabilities.





in the first quarter of 2020 compared to an increase of in the same period of 2019. The decrease in the first quarter of 2020 resulted primarily from payments on certain large supplier payable balances and lower accrued liabilities, partially offset by the receipt of a large mining shovel at the end of the quarter. The increase in 2019 resulted primarily from higher accrued liabilities. Contract liabilities increased $11.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to an increase of $0.5 million in the same period of 2019. The increase in the first quarter of 2020 resulted primarily from a deposit received in the quarter on a large mining equipment order not yet delivered.

Investing Activities

During the first quarter of 2020, Wajax invested $1.0 million in property, plant and equipment additions, compared to $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. Intangible assets additions of $1.0 million (2019 – $1.1 million) in the first quarter of 2020 resulted primarily from software additions relating to the new ERP system. During the first quarter of 2020, Wajax invested $17.6 million (2019 - nil) on the acquisition of NorthPoint, net of cash acquired of $1.4 million.

Financing Activities

The Corporation generated $17.5 million of cash from financing activities in the first quarter of 2020 compared to cash generated from financing activities of $49.4 million in the same quarter of 2019. Financing activities in the quarter included a net bank credit facility borrowing of $28.8 million (2019 – net borrowing of $60.0 million), offset partially by dividends paid to shareholders of $5.0 million (2019 – $5.0 million) and payment of lease liabilities of $6.0 million (2019 – $5.2 million).

Dividends

Dividends to shareholders were declared and payable to shareholders of record as follows:

Record Date Payment Date Per Share Amount March 16, 2020 April 2, 2020 $ 0.25 $ 5.0 Three months ended March 31, 2020

$ 0.25 $ 5.0

On May 4, 2020, the Corporation declared a dividend of $0.25 per share for the second quarter of 2020 payable on July 3, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2020.



Critical Accounting Estimates

The preparation of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenue and expenses. Critical accounting estimates are those that require management to make assumptions about matters that are highly uncertain at the time the estimate or assumption is made. Critical accounting estimates are also those that could potentially have a material impact on the Corporation's financial results were a different estimate or assumption used.

Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. These estimates and assumptions are subject to change at any time based on experience and new information. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a global pandemic. With the majority of governments declaring a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, any estimate of the length and severity of these developments is therefore subject to significant uncertainty, and accordingly estimates of the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic may materially and adversely affect the Corporation's operations, financial results and condition in future periods are also subject to significant uncertainty. Therefore, uncertainty about judgements, estimates and assumptions made by management during the preparation of the Corporation's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements related to the potential impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak on revenue, expenses, assets, liabilities, and note disclosures could result in a material adjustment to the carrying value of the asset or liability affected.

The key assumptions concerning the future and other key sources of estimation uncertainty that have a significant risk of resulting in a material adjustment to the carrying amount of assets and liabilities within the next fiscal year are as follows:

Allowance for credit losses

The Corporation is exposed to credit risk with respect to its trade and other receivables. However, this is partially mitigated by the Corporation's diversified customer base of over 32,000 customers, with no one customer accounting for more than 10% of the Corporation's annual consolidated sales, which covers many business sectors across Canada. In addition, the Corporation's customer base spans large public companies, small independent contractors, original equipment manufacturers and various levels of government. The Corporation follows a program of credit evaluations of customers and limits the amount of credit extended when deemed necessary. The Corporation maintains an allowance for possible credit losses, and any such losses to date have been within management's expectations. The allowance for credit losses is determined by estimating the lifetime expected credit losses, taking into account the Corporation's past experience of collecting payments as well as observable changes in and forecasts of future economic conditions that correlate with default on receivables. At the point when the Corporation is satisfied that no recovery of the amount owing is possible, the amount is considered not recoverable and the financial asset is written off. The $2.5 million allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2020 increased $0.1 million from $2.4 million at December 31, 2019. As economic conditions change, there is risk that the Corporation could experience a greater number of defaults compared to prior periods which would result in an increased charge to earnings.

Inventory obsolescence

The value of the Corporation's new and used equipment and high value parts are evaluated by management throughout the year, on a unit-by-unit basis. When required, provisions are recorded to ensure that the book value of equipment and parts are valued at the lower of cost or estimated net realizable value. The Corporation performs an aging analysis to identify slow moving or obsolete lower value parts inventory and estimates appropriate obsolescence provisions related thereto. The Corporation takes advantage of supplier programs that allow for the return of eligible parts for credit within specified time periods. The inventory obsolescence impact on earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was a charge of $1.0 million (2019 – charge of $1.3 million). As economic conditions change, there is risk that the Corporation could have an increase in inventory obsolescence compared to prior periods which would result in an increased charge to earnings.

Goodwill and intangible assets

The value in use of goodwill and intangible assets has been estimated using the forecasts prepared by management for the next five years. The key assumptions for the estimate are those regarding revenue growth, EBITDA margin, discount rate and the level of working capital required to support the business. These estimates are based on past experience and management's expectations of future changes in the market and forecasted growth initiatives.

Unanticipated changes in management's assumptions or estimates could materially affect the determination of the fair value of Corporation therefore, could reduce or eliminate the excess of fair value over the carrying value of a Corporation and could potentially result in an impairment charge in the future.

The Corporation performs an annual impairment test of its goodwill and intangible assets unless there is an early indication that the assets may be impaired in which case the impairment tests would occur earlier. There was no impairment recognized in the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Lease term of contracts with renewal options

The lease term is defined as the non-cancellable term of the lease, including any periods covered by a renewal option to extend the lease if it is reasonably certain that the renewal option will be exercised, or any periods covered by an option to terminate the lease, if it is reasonably certain that the termination option will not be exercised.

Significant judgement is used when evaluating whether the Corporation is reasonably certain that the lease renewal option will be exercised, including examining any factors that may provide an economic advantage for renewal. In the event of a significant event within the Corporation's control that could affect its ability to exercise the renewal option, the lease term will be reassessed.



Changes in Accounting Policies

No new standards have been adopted in the current period, and there are no known upcoming new standards or amendments to existing standards that are considered to be significant to the Corporation.



Risk Management and Uncertainties

As with most businesses, the Corporation is subject to a number of marketplace and industry related risks and uncertainties which could have a material impact on operating results and the Corporation's ability to pay cash dividends to shareholders. The Corporation attempts to minimize many of these risks through diversification of core businesses and through the geographic diversity of its operations. In addition, the Corporation has adopted an annual enterprise risk management assessment which is prepared by the senior management and overseen by the Board of Directors and committees of the Board of Directors. The enterprise risk management framework sets out principles and tools for identifying, evaluating, prioritizing and managing risk effectively and consistently across the Corporation. There are however, a number of risks that deserve particular comment which are discussed in detail in the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019 which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Corporation has identified a new risk factor related to the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, which is further discussed below:

COVID-19

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. COVID-19's impact on global markets has been significant through the first quarter of 2020 and as the situation continues to rapidly evolve, the magnitude of its effects on the economy and on the Corporation's financial and operational performance, is uncertain at this time.

The coronavirus pandemic and the measures implemented to stop the spread of COVID-19 have had a significant effect on the Corporation. The Corporation's focus is to manage the business according to the four objectives outlined in the Strategic Direction and Outlook section of the Corporation's MD&A for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and to partially offset volume declines with cost reductions while managing customer service levels, working capital and capital spending accordingly.

The Corporation will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and should the duration, spread or intensity of the pandemic further develop in 2020, the supply chain, market pricing and customer demand could be affected. These factors may further impact the Corporation's operating plan, its liquidity and cash flows, and the valuation of its long-lived assets.

Disclosure Controls and Procedures and Internal Control over Financial Reporting

Wajax's management, under the supervision of its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), is responsible for establishing and maintaining disclosure controls and procedures ("DC&P") and internal control over financial reporting ("ICFR").

As at March 31, 2020, Wajax's management, under the supervision of its CEO and CFO, had designed DC&P to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by Wajax in annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under applicable securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in such securities legislation. DC&P are designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed by Wajax in annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under applicable securities legislation is accumulated and communicated to Wajax's management, including its CEO and CFO, as appropriate, to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure.

As at March 31, 2020, Wajax's management, under the supervision of its CEO and CFO, had designed ICFR to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with IFRS. In completing the design, management used the criteria set forth by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission in its 2013 version of Internal Control – Integrated Framework. With regard to general controls over information technology, management also used the set of practices of Control Objectives for Information and related Technology created by the IT Governance Institute. The Corporation has excluded from its evaluation the ICFR of NorthPoint, which was acquired effective January 13, 2020, as discussed in Note 3 of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes for the period ended March 31, 2020. The total revenue subject to NorthPoint's ICFR represented 2.8% of the Corporation's consolidated total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The total assets subject to NorthPoint's ICFR represented 2.1% of the Corporation's consolidated total assets as at March 31, 2020.

There was no change in Wajax's ICFR that occurred during the three months ended March 31, 2020 that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, Wajax's ICFR.



Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures

The MD&A contains certain non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures that do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Therefore, these financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings or to cash flow from operating, investing, and financing activities determined in accordance with GAAP as indicators of the Corporation's performance. The Corporation's management believes that:

(i) these measures are commonly reported and widely used by investors and management; (ii) the non-GAAP measures are commonly used as an indicator of a company's cash operating performance, profitability and ability to raise and service debt; (iii) the additional GAAP measures are commonly used to assess a company's earnings performance excluding its capital and tax structures; and (iv) "Adjusted net earnings" and "Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share" provide indications of the results by the Corporation's principal business activities prior to recognizing non-recurring costs (recoveries) and non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of derivative instruments. These adjustments to net earnings and basic and diluted earnings per share allow the Corporation's management to consistently compare periods by removing infrequent charges incurred outside of the Corporation's principal business activities and the impact of fluctuations in interest rates and the Corporation's share price. (v) "Adjusted EBITDA" provides an indication of the results by the Corporation's principal business activities prior to recognizing non-recurring costs (recoveries) and non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of derivative instruments. These adjustments to EBITDA allow the Corporation's management to consistently compare periods by removing infrequent charges incurred outside of the Corporation's principal business activities and the impact of fluctuations in finance costs related to the Corporation's capital structure, tax rates, long-term assets and the Corporation's share price. (vi) "Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA" used in calculating the Leverage ratio and Senior secured leverage ratio provides an indication of the results by the Corporation's principal business activities adjusted for the EBITDA of business acquisitions made during the period as if they were made at the beginning of the trailing 12-month period pursuant to the terms of the bank credit facility and the deduction of payments of lease liabilities, and prior to recognizing non-recurring costs (recoveries) and non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of derivative instruments.

Non-GAAP financial measures are identified and defined below:

Funded net debt Funded net debt includes bank indebtedness, debentures and total long-term

debt, net of cash. Funded net debt is relevant in calculating the Corporation's

funded net debt to total capital, which is a non-GAAP measure commonly used

as an indicator of a company's ability to raise and service debt.



Debt Debt is funded net debt plus letters of credit. Debt is relevant in calculating the

Corporation's leverage ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure commonly used as

an indicator of a company's ability to raise and service debt.



Total capital Total capital is shareholders' equity plus funded net debt.



EBITDA Net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization.



EBITDA margin Defined as EBITDA divided by revenue, as presented in the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings.



Adjusted net earnings (loss) Net earnings (loss) before after-tax restructuring and other related costs (recoveries), non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of derivative instruments, CSC project costs, and NorthPoint transaction costs.



Adjusted basic and diluted

earnings (loss) per share Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share before after-tax restructuring and other related costs (recoveries), non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of derivative instruments, CSC project costs, and NorthPoint transaction costs.



Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA before restructuring and other related costs (recoveries), (gain) loss recorded on sales of properties, non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of derivative instruments, CSC project costs, and NorthPoint transaction costs.



Adjusted EBITDA margin Defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue, as presented in the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings.



Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA Defined as adjusted EBITDA adjusted for the EBITDA of business acquisitions made during the period as if they were made at the beginning of the trailing 12-month period pursuant to the terms of the bank credit facility and the deduction of payments of lease liabilities.



Leverage ratio The leverage ratio is defined as debt at the end of a particular quarter divided by

trailing 12-month pro-forma adjusted EBITDA. The Corporation's objective is to

maintain this ratio between 1.5 times and 2.0 times.



Senior secured leverage ratio The senior secured leverage ratio is defined as debt excluding debentures at the

end of a particular quarter divided by trailing 12-month pro-forma adjusted

EBITDA.



Funded net debt to total capital Defined as funded net debt divided by total capital. Total capital is the funded net debt plus shareholder's equity.



Backlog Backlog is a management measure which includes the total sales value of customer purchase commitments for future delivery or commissioning of equipment, parts and related services. This differs from the remaining performance obligations as defined by IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers.

Additional GAAP measures are identified and defined below:

Earnings (loss) before finance

costs and income taxes (EBIT) Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes, as presented in the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings.



EBIT margin Defined as EBIT divided by revenue, as presented in the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings.



Earnings (loss) before

income taxes (EBT) Earnings (loss) before income taxes, as presented in the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings.



Working capital Defined as current assets less current liabilities, as presented in the condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position.



Other working capital

amounts Defined as working capital less trade and other receivables and inventory plus accounts payable and accrued liabilities, as presented in the condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position.

Reconciliation of the Corporation's net earnings to adjusted net earnings and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share is as follows:



Three months ended

March 31

2020 2019 Net earnings $ 4.1 $ 7.9 Restructuring and other related costs, after-tax $ 0.1 $ 0.7 Non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of

derivative instruments, after-tax $ 1.4 $ (0.4) NorthPoint transaction costs, after-tax $ 0.2 $ — CSC project costs, after-tax $ — $ 0.5 Adjusted net earnings $ 5.8 $ 8.7 Adjusted basic earnings per share(1)(2) $ 0.29 $ 0.43 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1)(2) $ 0.28 $ 0.43

(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the numbers of basic and diluted shares outstanding were 20,016,429 and 20,394,497,

respectively. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the numbers of basic and diluted shares outstanding were 19,977,618 and 20,343,535,

respectively.

Reconciliation of the Corporation's net earnings to EBT, EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA is as follows:



Three months ended Twelve months ended







March 31

2020 March 31

2019 March 31

2020 December 31

2019 Net earnings $ 4.1 $ 7.9 $ 35.7 $ 39.5 Income tax expense 1.5 3.0 12.8 14.3 EBT 5.6 10.9 48.5 53.8 Finance costs 5.8 4.5 21.0 19.7 EBIT 11.4 15.4 69.5 73.5 Depreciation and amortization 13.3 13.1 53.0 52.8 EBITDA 24.7 28.5 122.4 126.3 Restructuring and other related costs(1) 0.1 1.0 4.7 5.6 Gain recorded on sales of properties — — (2.3) (2.3) Non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of

derivative instruments(2) 2.0 (0.5) 2.0 (0.5) NorthPoint transaction costs(3) 0.2 — 0.2 — CSC project costs(4) 0.1 0.7 0.6 1.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27.1 $ 29.7 $ 127.8 $ 130.3 NorthPoint acquisition pro-forma adjusted

EBITDA(5) — — 0.6 — Payment of lease liabilities(6) (6.0) (5.2) (22.8) (22.0) Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA $ 21.2 $ 24.5 $ 105.6 $ 108.4

(1) For 2020, restructuring and other related costs includes costs relating to the Finance Reorganization Plan. The Finance Reorganization

Plan commenced in the first quarter of 2018 and consists of severance, project management and interim duplicate labour costs as the

Corporation redesigns its finance function.

For 2019, restructuring and other related costs includes costs relating to the Finance Reorganization Plan and the Management

Realignment. The Management Realignment commenced in the third quarter of 2019 and consists primarily of severance costs as the

Corporation simplifies its regional management structure, strengthens the partnership between sales and product support, and integrates

the Corporation's legacy ERS business with Delom. (2) Non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of non-hedged derivative instruments. (3) In 2020, the Corporation incurred transaction costs in order to acquire NorthPoint. These costs were primarily for advisory services. (4) In 2020 and in 2019, the Corporation incurred professional fees relating to the CSC project. (5) Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA for NorthPoint for pre-acquisition periods, to adjust for the EBITDA of business acquisitions made during the

period as if they were made at the beginning of the trailing 12-month period pursuant to the terms of the bank credit facility. (6) Effective with the reporting period beginning on January 1, 2019 and the adoption of IFRS 16, the Corporation amended the definition of

Funded net debt to exclude lease liabilities not considered part of debt. As a result, the corresponding lease costs must also be deducted

from EBITDA for the purpose of calculating the leverage ratio.

Calculation of the Corporation's funded net debt, debt, leverage ratio and senior secured leverage ratio is as follows:



March 31

2020 December 31

2019 Bank indebtedness (cash) $ 6.0 $ (3.2) Debentures 54.2 54.1 Long-term debt 254.5 225.6 Funded net debt $ 314.7 $ 276.5 Letters of credit 6.5 5.5 Debt $ 321.2 $ 282.0 Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 105.6 $ 108.4 Leverage ratio(2) 3.04 2.60 Senior secured leverage ratio(3) 2.53 2.10

(1) For the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. (2) Calculation uses debt divided by the trailing four-quarter Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA. This leverage ratio is calculated for purposes of

monitoring the Corporation's objective target leverage ratio of between 1.5 times and 2.0 times, and is different from the leverage ratio

calculated under the Corporation's bank credit facility agreement. (3) Calculation uses debt excluding debentures divided by the trailing four-quarter Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA.

While the calculation contains some differences from the leverage ratio calculated under the Corporation's bank credit facility agreement,

the resulting leverage ratio under the bank credit facility agreement is not significantly different. See the Liquidity and Capital Resources

section.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF

FINANCIAL POSITION

As at

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) Note March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS





CURRENT





Cash

$ — $ 3,180 Trade and other receivables 4 235,189 238,194 Contract assets 5 26,008 23,318 Inventory 6 442,769 414,928 Deposits on inventory 6 46,169 37,513 Lease receivables

861 617 Income taxes receivable

5,219 3,166 Prepaid expenses

6,250 6,110 Derivative financial assets 13 4,545 484



767,010 727,510 NON-CURRENT





Rental equipment 7 76,758 77,020 Property, plant and equipment 7 44,782 42,139 Right-of-use assets 8 126,230 117,091 Lease receivables

3,154 1,714 Goodwill and intangible assets

88,063 79,572 Derivative financial assets 13 — 48



338,987 317,584 Total assets

$ 1,105,997 $ 1,045,094 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT





Bank indebtedness

$ 6,046 $ — Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9 285,948 287,656 Contract liabilities 5 18,624 7,230 Dividends payable 14 5,008 5,003 Lease liabilities 10 22,461 20,706 Derivative financial liabilities 13 5,664 2,849



343,751 323,444 NON-CURRENT





Deferred tax liabilities

3,080 3,787 Employee benefits

9,270 9,144 Derivative financial liabilities 13 10,753 4,190 Other liabilities

932 1,602 Lease liabilities 10 115,795 106,424 Debentures 11 54,211 54,115 Long-term debt 12 254,457 225,573



448,498 404,835 Total liabilities

792,249 728,279 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Share capital 14 181,274 181,075 Contributed surplus

6,502 7,165 Retained earnings

130,732 130,961 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,760) (2,386) Total shareholders' equity

313,748 316,815 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,105,997 $ 1,045,094

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF

EARNINGS

For the three months ended March 31

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data) Note 2020 2019







Revenue 16 $ 344,073 $ 374,552 Cost of sales

275,306 301,388 Gross profit

68,767 73,164 Selling and administrative expenses

57,218 56,754 Restructuring and other related costs

135 977 Earnings before finance costs and income taxes

11,414 15,433 Finance costs 17 5,824 4,542 Earnings before income taxes

5,590 10,891 Income tax expense 18 1,532 3,012 Net earnings

$ 4,058 $ 7,879







Basic earnings per share 14 $ 0.20 $ 0.39 Diluted earnings per share 14 0.20 0.39

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the three months ended March 31

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 Net earnings $ 4,058 $ 7,879





Items that may be subsequently reclassified to earnings









Losses (gains) on derivative instruments designated as cash flow

hedges in prior periods reclassified to net earnings during the period,

net of tax recovery of $104 (2019 - expense of $20) 282 (54)





(Losses) gains on derivative instruments outstanding at the end of

the period designated as cash flow hedges, net of tax recovery of

$977 (2019 - recovery of $501) (2,656) (1,361)





Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (2,374) (1,415) Total comprehensive income $ 1,684 $ 6,464

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF

CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

For the three months ended March 31, 2020

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) Note Share capital Contributed surplus Retained

earnings Cash flow

hedges Total













December 31, 2019

$ 181,075 $ 7,165 $ 130,961 $ (2,386) $ 316,815 Net earnings

— — 4,058 — 4,058 Other comprehensive loss

— — — (2,374) (2,374) Total comprehensive income (loss)

— — 4,058 (2,374) 1,684 Shares released from trust to settle share-based compensation

plans 14 199 (1,264) 721 — (344) Share-based compensation expense 15 — 601 — — 601 Dividends declared 14 — — (5,008) — (5,008) March 31, 2020

$ 181,274 $ 6,502 $ 130,732 $ (4,760) $ 313,748

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF

CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

For the three months ended March 31, 2019

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) Note Share capital Contributed

surplus Retained

earnings Cash flow

hedges Total













December 31, 2018

$ 180,369 $ 7,360 $ 110,842 $ (1,601) $ 296,970 Net earnings

— — 7,879 — 7,879 Other comprehensive loss

— — — (1,415) (1,415) Total comprehensive income (loss)

— — 7,879 (1,415) 6,464 Shares issued to settle share-based compensation plans 14 487 (487) — — — Shares released from trust to settle share-based compensation

plans 14 176 (1,215) 607 — (432) Share-based compensation expense 15 — 564 — — 564 Dividends declared 14 — — (5,001) — (5,001) March 31, 2019

$ 181,032 $ 6,222 $ 114,327 $ (3,016) $ 298,565

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF

CASH FLOWS

For the three months ended March 31

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) Note 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net earnings

$ 4,058 $ 7,879 Items not affecting cash flow:





Depreciation and amortization:





Rental equipment 7 5,129 5,178 Property, plant and equipment 7 1,828 1,642 Right-of-use assets 8 5,913 5,457 Intangible assets

457 834 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 7 (35) (95) Share-based compensation expense 15 54 1,681 Non-cash rental recovery

— (15) Non-cash income from finance leases

(166) — Employee benefits expense, net of payments

126 109 Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 13 3,249 (654) Finance costs 17 5,824 4,542 Income tax expense 18 1,532 3,012



27,969 29,570 Changes in non-cash operating working capital 19 (16,312) (36,520) Rental equipment additions 7 (9,364) (7,269) Other non-current liabilities

(21) (883) Cash paid on settlement of total return swaps 13 (1,396) (1,479) Finance costs paid on debts

(3,097) (2,991) Finance costs paid on lease liabilities 10,17 (1,723) (1,389) Interest collected on lease receivables

21 — Income taxes paid

(3,463) (16,260) Cash used in operating activities

(7,386) (37,221)







INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Property, plant and equipment additions 7 (1,006) (1,516) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 7 154 150 Intangible assets additions

(1,012) (1,084) Collection of lease receivables

163 — Acquisition of business (net of cash acquired) 3 (17,589) — Cash used in investing activities

(19,290) (2,450)







FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Net increase in bank debt 12 28,790 60,000 Transaction costs on debts 11 (37) — Payment of lease liabilities 10 (5,955) (5,172) Payment of tax withholding for share-based compensation

(345) (432) Dividends paid

(5,003) (4,989) Cash generated from financing activities

17,450 49,407 Change in cash and bank indebtedness

(9,226) 9,736 Cash (bank indebtedness) - beginning of period

3,180 (3,932) (Bank indebtedness) cash - end of period

$ (6,046) $ 5,804

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

March 31, 2020

(unaudited, amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share data)

1. COMPANY PROFILE

Wajax Corporation (the "Corporation") is incorporated in Canada. The address of the Corporation's registered head office is 2250 Argentia Road, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diversified sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.



2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

Statement of compliance

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting and do not include all of the disclosures required for annual consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2019. The significant accounting policies follow those disclosed in the most recently reported audited consolidated financial statements.

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 4, 2020.

3. ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS

NorthPoint Technical Services ULC ("NorthPoint")

On January 13, 2020, the Corporation acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Calgary, Alberta-based NorthPoint. The aggregate purchase price for the shares was $19,027 cash (subject to final working capital adjustments). NorthPoint was formed in 2018 as a national electro-mechanical services provider and specializes in the repair of rotating industrial equipment. NorthPoint revenues of $9,551 and net earnings of $539 were included in the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings from the date of acquisition.

Final valuations of certain items, including goodwill and intangibles, are not yet complete due to the inherent complexity associated with valuations and the timing of the acquisition. Therefore, the purchase price allocation is preliminary and subject to adjustment on completion of the valuation process.

Recognized amounts of identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed for the acquisition are as follows:

Cash $ 1,438 Trade and other receivables 8,236 Contract assets 2,471 Inventory 1,207 Prepaid expenses 337 Property, plant and equipment 3,409 Right-of-use assets 12,926 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (5,523) Contract liabilities (116) Income taxes payable (68) Lease liabilities - current (1,680) Deferred tax liabilities 24 Lease liabilities - non-current (11,570) Tangible net assets acquired $ 11,091 Goodwill 7,936 Total Purchase Price $ 19,027

Net cash outflow for the acquisition was $17,589, as $1,438 of cash was acquired as part of NorthPoint's net assets.

Trade and other receivables represents gross contractual amounts receivable of $8,294 less management's best estimate of the allowance for credit losses of $58.

Goodwill arises principally from the ability to leverage the assembled workforce, industry knowledge, future growth and the potential to realize synergies in the form of cost savings. The goodwill recorded on the acquisition of NorthPoint is not deductible for income tax purposes.

NorthPoint transaction costs, primarily for advisory services, were approximately $241 and were included in selling and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

4. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

The Corporation's trade and other receivables consist of trade accounts receivable from customers and other accounts receivable, generally from suppliers for warranty and rebates. Trade and other receivables are comprised of the following:



March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Trade accounts receivable $ 213,173 $ 213,686 Less: allowance for credit losses (2,456) (2,371) Net trade accounts receivable 210,717 211,315 Other receivables 24,472 26,879 Total trade and other receivables $ 235,189 $ 238,194

5. CONTRACT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

The following table provides information about contract assets and contract liabilities from contracts with customers:



March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Contract assets $ 26,008 $ 23,318 Contract liabilities $ 18,624 $ 7,230

The contract assets primarily relate to the Corporation's rights to consideration for work completed but not billed at the reporting date on product support and engineered repair services ("ERS") revenue. The contract assets are transferred to receivables when billed upon completion of significant milestones. The contract liabilities primarily relate to the advance consideration received from customers on equipment sales, industrial parts, and ERS revenue, for which revenue is recognized when control transfers to the customer.

6. INVENTORY

The Corporation's inventory balances consisted of the following:



March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Equipment $ 281,214 $ 256,058 Parts 137,853 138,210 Work-in-process 23,702 20,660 Total inventory $ 442,769 $ 414,928

All amounts shown are net of obsolescence reserves of $27,002 (2019 - $26,263).

As at March 31, 2020, the Corporation has included $58,180 (December 31, 2019 - $54,022) in equipment inventory related to short-term rental contracts that are expected to convert to equipment sales within a six to twelve month period.

Substantially all of the Corporation's inventory is pledged as security for the bank credit facility.

Deposits on inventory in the condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position, amounting to $46,169 as at March 31, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - $37,513), represents deposits and other required periodic payments on equipment held on consignment. These payments reduce the collateral value of the equipment and therefore the ultimate amount owing to the supplier upon eventual purchase. Upon sale of the equipment to a customer, the Corporation is required to purchase the equipment in full from the supplier.

7. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT & RENTAL EQUIPMENT

The Corporation's property, plant and equipment balance at March 31, 2020 is $44,782 (December 31, 2019 - $42,139). The Corporation acquired property, plant and equipment with a cost of $1,006 during the quarter (2019 - $1,516), net of property, plant and equipment acquired through business acquisitions of $3,409. Assets with a carrying amount of $119 during the quarter (2019 - $55) were disposed of, resulting in a gain on disposal of $35 (2019 - gain of $95). During the quarter, the Corporation recognized depreciation of property, plant and equipment of $1,828 (2019 - $1,642).

The Corporation's rental equipment balance at March 31, 2020 is $76,758 (December 31, 2019 - $77,020). The Corporation acquired rental equipment with a cost of $9,364 during the quarter (2019 - $7,269). Equipment with a carrying amount of $1,611 during the quarter (2019 - $185) was transferred from inventory to rental equipment. Equipment with a carrying amount of $6,107 during the quarter (2019 - $2,830) was transferred from rental equipment to inventory. During the quarter, the Corporation recognized depreciation of rental equipment of $5,129 (2019 - $5,178).

8. RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

The Corporation's right-of-use assets balance at March 31, 2020 is $126,230 (December 31, 2019 - $117,091). The Corporation recognized net right-of-use assets additions of $2,301 during the quarter (2019 - $323). In addition, the Corporation acquired right-of-use assets through business acquisitions of $12,926.

During the quarter, the Corporation recognized depreciation of right-of-use assets of $5,913 (2019 - $5,457).

9. ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AND ACCRUED LIABILITIES

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities are comprised of the following:



March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Trade payables $ 184,887 $ 174,770 Deferred income – other 1,046 1,078 Supplier payables with extended terms 29,545 41,310 Payroll, bonuses and incentives 27,393 21,869 Restructuring accrual 2,476 3,646 Accrued liabilities 38,345 43,584 Provisions 2,256 1,399 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 285,948 $ 287,656

Supplier payables with extended terms relate to equipment purchases from suppliers with payment terms ranging anywhere from approximately 60 days to 8 months.

10. LEASE LIABILITIES & LEASE RECEIVABLES

Lessee

The Corporation leases properties for its branch network, certain vehicles, machinery and IT equipment. The lease liabilities are measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments discounted using the implicit interest rate in the lease or, if that rate is not readily determinable, the Corporation's incremental borrowing rate.

The change in lease liabilities is as follows:

For the three months ended March 31 Note 2020 2019 Balance at beginning of period

$ 127,130 $ 13,749 Changes from operating cash flows





Finance costs paid on lease liabilities

(1,723) (1,389) Changes from financing cash flows





Payment of lease liabilities

(5,955) (5,172) Other changes





Lease liabilities recognized on January 1, 2019 per IFRS 16

— 82,544 Acquisition of business 3 13,250 — Interest expense 17 1,723 1,389 New leases, net of disposals

3,831 324 Balance at end of period

$ 138,256 $ 91,445 Current

$ 22,461 $ 17,610 Non-Current

$ 115,795 $ 73,835

Not included in the balance of lease liabilities are short-term leases, leases of low-value assets and variable lease payments not linked to an index. Variable lease payments, lease payments associated with short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are expensed as incurred in the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings.

Lessor

When the Corporation acts as lessor, it determines at lease commencement whether each lease is a finance lease or an operating lease. To classify each lease, the Corporation makes an overall assessment of whether the lease transfers to the lessee substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership incidental to ownership of the underlying asset. If this is the case, then the lease is a finance lease; if not, then it is an operating lease. As part of this assessment, the Corporation considers certain indicators such as whether the lease is for the major part of the economic life of the asset.

Operating leases

The Corporation rents equipment to customers under rental agreements with terms of up to 5 years. The rentals have been assessed and classified as operating leases. The rentals may be cancelled subject to a cancellation fee.

Finance leases

The Corporation subleases certain equipment to customers. The Corporation assessed and classified its subleases as finance leases, and therefore derecognized the right-of-use assets relating to the respective head leases being sublet, recognized lease receivables equal to the net investment in the subleases, and retained the previously recognized lease liabilities in its capacity as lessee.

11. DEBENTURES

Senior Unsecured Debentures - 6%, due January 15, 2025

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Corporation issued $57,000 in unsecured subordinated debentures with a term of five years due January 15, 2025. These debentures bear a fixed interest rate of 6.00% per annum, payable semi-annually on January 15 and July 15 of each year, commencing July 15, 2020.

The debentures will not be redeemable before January 15, 2023, except upon the occurrence of a change of control of the Corporation in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the debentures. On or after January 15, 2023, but prior to January 15, 2024, the debentures are redeemable, in whole at any time or in part from time to time at the option of the Corporation at a price equal to 103% of the principal amount redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest. On or after January 15, 2024, but prior to the maturity date of January 15, 2025, the debentures are redeemable at a price equal to their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest.

On redemption or at maturity on January 15, 2025, the Corporation has the option to repay the debentures in either cash or freely tradable voting shares of the Corporation.

Movements in the debentures balance are as follows:

For the three months ended March 31 2020 Balance at beginning of period $ 54,115 Transaction costs related to issuance (37) Amortization of capitalized transaction costs 133 Balance at end of period $ 54,211

Interest expense on the debentures for the three months ended March 31, 2020 amounted to $984 (2019 - nil).

12. LONG-TERM DEBT

Borrowings under the bank credit facility bear floating rates of interest at margins over Canadian dollar bankers' acceptance yields, U.S. dollar LIBOR rates or prime. Margins on the facility depend on the Corporation's leverage ratio at the time of borrowing and range between 1.5% and 3.0% for Canadian dollar bankers' acceptances and U.S. dollar LIBOR borrowings, and 0.5% and 2.0% for prime rate borrowings.

Borrowing capacity under the bank credit facility is dependent upon the level of the Corporation's inventory on hand and the outstanding trade accounts receivable. In addition, the bank credit facility contains customary restrictive covenants including limitations on the declaration of cash dividends and an interest coverage maintenance ratio, all of which were met as at March 31, 2020.

The following balances were outstanding:



March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Bank credit facility



Non-revolving term portion $ 50,000 $ 50,000 Revolving term portion 206,152 177,362

$ 256,152 $ 227,362 Deferred financing costs, net of accumulated amortization (1,695) (1,789) Total long-term debt $ 254,457 $ 225,573

The Corporation had $6,491 (December 31, 2019 - $5,489) letters of credit outstanding at the end of the period. Interest on long-term debt amounted to $3,138 during the quarter (2019 - $3,153). Movements in the long-term debt balance are as follows:

For the three months ended March 31 2020 2019 Balance at beginning of period $ 225,573 $ 218,116 Changes from financing cash flows



Net proceeds of borrowings 28,790 60,000 Other changes



Amortization of capitalized transaction costs 94 99 Balance at end of period $ 254,457 $ 278,215

13. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT

The Corporation uses the following fair value hierarchy for determining and disclosing the fair value of financial instruments:

Level 1 - unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

- unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. Level 2 - other techniques for which all inputs that have a significant effect on the recorded fair value are observable, either directly or indirectly.

- other techniques for which all inputs that have a significant effect on the recorded fair value are observable, either directly or indirectly. Level 3 - techniques that use inputs that have a significant effect on the recorded fair value that are not based on observable market data.

The Corporation categorizes its financial instruments as follows:



March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019





Financial assets (liabilities) measured at amortized cost:



(Bank indebtedness) cash $ (6,046) $ 3,180 Trade and other receivables 235,189 238,194 Contract assets 26,008 23,318





Financial liabilities measured at amortized cost:



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (285,948) (287,656) Contract liabilities (18,624) (7,230) Dividends payable (5,008) (5,003) Other liabilities (932) (1,602) Lease liabilities (138,256) (127,130) Debentures (54,211) (54,115) Long-term debt (254,457) (225,573)





Net derivative financial assets (liabilities) measured at fair

value:



Foreign exchange forwards 1,096 (930) Total return swaps (4,713) (2,952) Interest rate swaps (8,255) (2,625)

The Corporation measures non-derivative financial assets and financial liabilities at amortized cost. Derivative financial assets/liabilities are recorded on the condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position at fair value. Changes in fair value are recognized in the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings except for changes in fair value related to derivative financial assets/liabilities which are effectively designated as hedging instruments which are recognized in other comprehensive income. The Corporation's derivative financial assets/liabilities are held with major Canadian chartered banks and are deemed to be Level 2 financial instruments. The fair values of financial assets/liabilities measured at amortized cost, excluding long-term debt, debentures and cash-settled share-based compensation liabilities, approximate their recorded values due to the short-term maturities of these instruments. The cash-settled share-based compensation liability is recorded at fair value based on the Corporation's share price and deemed to be a Level 1 financial instrument. The fair value of long-term debt approximates its recorded value due to its floating interest rate. The fair value of the debentures is estimated based on the trading price of the debentures, which takes into account the Corporation's own credit risk. At March 31, 2020, the Corporation has estimated the fair value of its debentures to be approximately $40,407.

Derivative financial instruments and hedges

The interest rate swaps are designated as effective hedges and are measured at fair value with subsequent changes in fair value recorded in other comprehensive income. Amounts in accumulated other comprehensive income are reclassified to net earnings in the periods when the hedged item affects profit or loss. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Corporation recognized a loss of $4,115 (2019 - loss of $1,181), net of tax in other comprehensive income associated with its interest rate swaps.

The Corporation's interest rate swaps outstanding are summarized as follows:

Interest rate swaps Notional

Amount Weighted

Average

Interest Rate Maturity March 31, 2020 $ 150,000 2.12 % November 2024 December 31, 2019 $ 104,000 2.56 % November 2024 March 31, 2019 $ 104,000 2.70 % November 2023

The Corporation enters into short-term foreign exchange forwards to hedge the exchange risk associated with the cost of certain inbound inventory and certain foreign currency-denominated sales to customers along with the associated receivables as part of its normal course of business. Foreign exchange forwards are initially recognized on the date the derivative contract is entered into and are subsequently re-measured at their fair values. The method of recognizing the resulting gain or loss depends on whether the derivative is designated as a hedging instrument. In a cash flow hedging relationship, the effective portion of the change in the fair value of the hedging derivative, net of taxes, is recognized in other comprehensive income while the ineffective portion is recognized within net earnings. Amounts in accumulated other comprehensive income are reclassified to net earnings in the periods when the hedged item affects profit or loss. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Corporation recognized a loss of $92 (2019 - gain of $117) associated with its foreign exchange forwards in the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings, and a gain of $1,548 (2019 - loss of $116), net of tax in other comprehensive income.

The Corporation's contracts to buy and sell foreign currencies are summarized as follows:

March 31, 2020 Notional

Amount Average

Exchange

Rate Maturity Purchase contracts US$ 56,417 1.3276 April 2020 to December 2020

€ 405 1.5795 June 2020 Sales contracts US$ 38,725 1.3204 April 2020 to July 2021

€ 886 1.5349 July 2020 to January 2021

December 31, 2019 Notional

Amount Average

Exchange

Rate Maturity Purchase contracts US$ 45,190 1.3270 January 2020 to October 2020 Sales contracts US$ 30,545 1.3091 January 2020 to March 2021

€ 1,074 1.5003 January 2020 to November 2020

March 31, 2019 Notional

Amount Average

Exchange

Rate Maturity Purchase contracts US$ 35,462 1.3220 April 2019 to December 2019 Sales contracts US$ 20,660 1.3016 April 2019 to August 2020

€ 2,451 1.5308 April 2019 to November 2019

The Corporation has certain total return swaps to hedge the exposure associated with increases in its share price on its outstanding restricted share units ("RSUs"). The Corporation does not apply hedge accounting to these relationships and as such, gains and losses arising from marking these derivatives to market are recognized in earnings in the period in which they arise. As at March 31, 2020, the Corporation's total return swaps cover 387,000 of the Corporation's underlying common shares (December 31, 2019 - 365,000), and expire between March 2021 and March 2023. During the quarter, the Corporation settled a total return swap contract for 121,000 shares, resulting in a cash payout of $1,396. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Corporation recognized a loss of $3,157 (2019 - gain of $537) associated with its total return swaps.

Derivative financial assets consist of:



March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Foreign exchange forwards $ 4,545 $ 532





Current portion $ 4,545 $ 484 Long-term portion $ — $ 48

Derivative financial liabilities consist of:



March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Interest rate swaps $ 8,255 $ 2,625 Foreign exchange forwards 3,449 1,462 Total return swaps 4,713 2,952 Total derivative financial liabilities $ 16,417 $ 7,039





Current portion $ 5,664 $ 2,849 Long-term portion $ 10,753 $ 4,190

Movements in the net derivative financial liability balance are as follows:

For the three months ended March 31 2020 2019 Opening net derivative financial liability $ 6,507 $ 6,568 Loss (gain) recognized in net earnings 3,249 (654) Loss recognized in other comprehensive income - net

of tax 2,567 1,297 Tax on loss recognized in other comprehensive

income 945 478 Cash paid on settlement of total return swaps (1,396) (1,479) Ending net derivative financial liability $ 11,872 $ 6,210

The balance in accumulated other comprehensive income relates to changes in the value of the Corporation's various interest rate swaps and foreign exchange forwards. These accumulated amounts will be continuously released to the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings within finance costs and gross profit, respectively.

During the periods presented and cumulatively to date, changes in counterparty credit risk have not significantly contributed to the overall changes in the fair value of these derivative instruments.

14. SHARE CAPITAL AND EARNINGS PER SHARE

The Corporation is authorized to issue an unlimited number of no par value common shares and an unlimited number of no par value preferred shares. Each common share entitles the holder of record to one vote at all meetings of shareholders. All issued common shares are fully paid. There were no preferred shares outstanding as at March 31, 2020 (2019 - nil). Each common share represents an equal beneficial interest in any distributions of the Corporation and in the net assets of the Corporation in the event of its termination or winding-up.



Number of

Common Shares Amount Issued and outstanding, December 31, 2019 and March 31,

2020 20,167,703 $ 182,482 Shares held in trust, December 31, 2019 (156,113) (1,407) Released for settlement of certain share-based compensation

plans 22,029 199 Shares held in trust, March 31, 2020 (134,084) (1,208) Issued and outstanding, net of shares held in trust, March 31, 2020 20,033,619 $ 181,274



Number of

Common Shares Amount Issued and outstanding, December 31, 2018 20,132,194 $ 181,952 Common shares issued to settle share-based compensation

plans 27,473 487 Issued and outstanding, March 31, 2019 20,159,667 182,439 Shares held in trust, December 31, 2018 (175,680) (1,583) Released for settlement of certain share-based compensation

plans 19,567 176 Shares held in trust, March 31, 2019 (156,113) (1,407) Issued and outstanding, net of shares held in trust, March

31, 2019 20,003,554 $ 181,032

Dividends declared

During three months ended March 31, 2020, the Corporation declared cash dividends of $0.25 per share or $5,008 (2019 - dividends of $0.25 per share or $5,001). As at March 31, 2020, the Corporation had $5,008 (December 31, 2019 - $5,003) dividends outstanding to be paid on April 2, 2020.

Earnings per share

The following table sets forth the computation of basic and diluted earnings per share:

For the three months ended March 31 2020 2019 Numerator for basic and diluted earnings per share:



– net earnings $ 4,058 $ 7,879 Denominator for basic earnings per share: – weighted average shares, net of shares held in trust 20,016,429 19,977,618 Denominator for diluted earnings per share:



– weighted average shares, net of shares held in trust 20,016,429 19,977,618 – effect of dilutive share rights 378,068 365,917 Denominator for diluted earnings per share 20,394,497 20,343,535 Basic earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.39 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.39

199,280 anti-dilutive share rights were excluded from the above calculation (2019 – 116,411).

15. SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION PLANS

The Corporation has four share-based compensation plans: the Wajax Share Ownership Plan (the "SOP"), the Directors' Deferred Share Unit Plan (the "DDSUP"), the Mid-Term Incentive Plan for Senior Executives (the "MTIP") and the Deferred Share Unit Plan (the "DSUP"). The following table provides the share-based compensation expense for awards under all plans:

For the three months ended March 31 2020 2019 Treasury share rights plans



SOP equity-settled $ 17 $ — DDSUP equity-settled 149 155 Total treasury share rights plans expense $ 166 $ 155 Market-purchased share rights plans



MTIP equity-settled $ 419 $ 284 DSUP equity-settled 16 125 Total market-purchased share rights plans expense $ 435 $ 409 Cash-settled rights plans



MTIP cash-settled $ (468) $ 1,110 DSUP cash-settled (79) 7 Total cash-settled rights plans expense $ (547) $ 1,117 Total share-based compensation expense $ 54 $ 1,681

a) Treasury share rights plans

Under the SOP and the DDSUP, rights are issued to the participants which are settled by issuing Wajax Corporation shares for no cash consideration. Rights under the SOP vest over three years, while rights under the DDSUP vest immediately. Vested rights are settled when the participant is no longer employed by the Corporation or one of its subsidiary entities or no longer sits on its Board. Whenever dividends are paid on the Corporation's shares, additional rights (dividend equivalents) with a value equal to the dividends are credited to the participants' accounts.

The following rights under these plans are outstanding:



Number of rights Fair value at time of grant Outstanding at December 31, 2019 361,100 $ 5,984 Grants – new grants 27,434 149

– dividend equivalents 6,115 — Outstanding at March 31, 2020 394,649 $ 6,133

At March 31, 2020, 381,273 share rights were vested (December 31, 2019, 347,946 share rights were vested).

The outstanding aggregate number of shares issuable to satisfy entitlements under these plans is as follows:



Number of Shares Approved by shareholders 1,000,000 Exercised to date (352,810) Rights outstanding (394,649) Available for future grants at March 31, 2020 252,541

b) Market-purchased share rights plans

The MTIP plan consists of cash-settled restricted share units ("RSUs") and equity-settled performance share units ("PSUs"), and the equity-settled DSUP plan consists of deferred share units ("DSUs").

Market-purchased share rights plans consist of PSUs under the MTIP plan and DSUs, which vest over three years and are settled in common shares of the Corporation on a one-for-one basis. DSUs are only subject to time-vesting, whereas PSUs are also subject to performance vesting. PSUs are comprised of two components: return on net assets ("RONA") PSUs and total shareholder return ("TSR") PSUs as described below:

RONA PSUs vest dependent upon the attainment of a target level of return on net assets. Such performance vesting criteria results in a performance vesting factor that ranges from 0% to 150% depending on the level of RONA attained.





TSR PSUs vest dependent upon the attainment of a TSR market condition. Such performance vesting criteria result in a performance vesting factor that ranges from 0% to 200% depending on the Corporation's TSR relative to a pre-selected group of peers.

These plans are settled through shares purchased on the open market by the employee benefit plan trust, subject to the attainment of their vesting conditions. PSUs are settled at the end of the vesting period, and the number of shares remitted to the participant upon settlement is equal to the number of PSUs awarded multiplied by the performance vesting factor less shares withheld to satisfy the participant's withholding tax requirement. DSUs are settled when the participant is no longer employed by the Corporation or one of its subsidiary entities. Whenever dividends are paid on the Corporation's shares, additional rights with a value equal to the dividends are credited to the participants' accounts with the same vesting conditions as the original PSUs and DSUs.

The following rights under these plans are outstanding:



Number of rights Fair value at time of grant Outstanding at December 31, 2019 213,149 $ 5,081 Grants – new grants 109,294 1,828

– dividend equivalents 3,782 — Forfeitures (11,792) (266) Settlements (46,926) (1,138) Outstanding at March 31, 2020 267,507 $ 5,505

At March 31, 2020, 19,149 outstanding rights were vested under these plans (December 31, 2019 - 15,426). All vested rights are DSUs.

c) Cash-settled rights plans

Cash-settled rights plans consist of MTIP RSUs and cash-settled DSUs. Compensation expense varies with the price of the Corporation's shares and is recognized over the three year vesting period. RSUs are settled at the end of the vesting period, whereas DSUs are settled when the participant is no longer employed by the Corporation or one of its subsidiary entities. Whenever dividends are paid on the Corporation's shares, additional rights with a value equal to the dividends are credited to the participants' accounts with the same vesting conditions as the original rights. The value of the payout is equal to the number of rights awarded including earned dividend equivalents, multiplied by the five previous day volume weighted average share price, from the date of settlement. At March 31, 2020, the carrying amount of the liabilities for these plans was $1,976 (December 31, 2019 – $2,524).

The following rights under these plans are outstanding:



Number of rights Outstanding at December 31, 2019 334,696 Grants – new grants 195,252

– dividend equivalents 6,195 Forfeitures (1,841) Outstanding at March 31, 2020 534,302

At March 31, 2020, 107,439 outstanding rights were vested (December 31, 2019 - 9,127 rights).



16. REVENUE

Disaggregation of revenue

In the following table, revenue is disaggregated by revenue type:

For the three months ended March 31 2020 2019 Equipment sales $ 83,640 $ 112,112 Product support 117,826 124,326 Industrial parts 91,723 93,424 ERS 42,397 35,838 Revenue from contracts with customers 335,586 365,700 Equipment rental 8,487 8,852 Total $ 344,073 $ 374,552

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Corporation has included $4,560 (2019 - $6,326) in Equipment sales related to short-term rental contracts that are expected to convert to Equipment sales within a six to twelve month period.



17. FINANCE COSTS

Finance costs are comprised of the following:

For the three months ended March 31 Note 2020 2019 Interest on long-term debt 12 $ 3,138 $ 3,153 Interest on debentures 11 984 — Interest on lease liabilities 10 1,723 1,389 Interest income on lease receivables

(21) — Finance costs

$ 5,824 $ 4,542

18. INCOME TAX EXPENSE

Income tax expense comprises current and deferred tax as follows:

For the three months ended March 31 2020 2019 Current $ 1,342 $ 2,394 Deferred 190 618 Income tax expense $ 1,532 $ 3,012

The calculation of current tax is based on a combined federal and provincial statutory income tax rate of 26.5% (2019 – 26.9%). Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured at tax rates that are expected to apply to the period when the asset is realized or the liability is settled. Deferred tax assets and liabilities have been measured using an expected average combined statutory income tax rate of 26.5% based on the tax rates in years when the temporary differences are expected to reverse.

The reconciliation of the effective income tax rate is as follows:

For the three months ended March 31 2020

2019

Combined statutory income tax rate 26.5%

26.9%

Expected income tax expense at statutory rates $ 1,481

$ 2,930

Non-deductible expenses 169

164

Other (118)

(82)

Income tax expense $ 1,532

$ 3,012



19. CHANGES IN NON-CASH OPERATING WORKING CAPITAL

The net change in non-cash operating working capital comprises the following:

For the three months ended March 31 2020 2019 Trade and other receivables $ 12,647 $ (12,026) Contract assets (219) (6,385) Inventory (22,138) (23,635) Deposits on inventory (8,656) (2,028) Prepaid expenses 197 (816) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (9,421) 7,883 Contract liabilities 11,278 487 Total $ (16,312) $ (36,520)

20. COMPARATIVE INFORMATION

Certain comparative information has been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation.

21. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On May 4, 2020, the Corporation declared a second quarter 2020 dividend of $0.25 per share or $5,008.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization ("WHO") declared COVID-19 a pandemic. In response to the WHO declaration and continuing spread of COVID-19, several social distancing measures taken by the Corporation and third parties including governments, regulatory authorities, businesses and customers could negatively impact the Corporation's operations and financial results in future periods. Given the unprecedented and pervasive impact of changing circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, there is inherently more uncertainty associated with future operating assumptions and expectations as compared to prior periods. As such, it is not possible to estimate the impacts COVID-19 will have on the Corporation's financial position or results of operations in future periods.

While the direct impacts of COVID-19 are not determinable at this time, the Corporation has unutilized liquidity of $137,357 under the bank facility as at March 31, 2020, and a certain degree of flexibility in its operating and investing plans to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal and provincial governments have introduced a number of programs to support Canadian businesses during this time. The Corporation is currently reviewing its eligibility for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program, which provides eligible businesses with a subsidy of 75% of eligible employees' wages for up to 12 weeks, retroactive from March 15, 2020 to June 6, 2020.

SOURCE Wajax Corporation