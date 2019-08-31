WAIC 2019 Begins in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Aug. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2019 (WAIC 2019) will see big names from more than 500 leading universities, companies and international organizations flock to Shanghai, including world-changers Elon Musk, Jack Ma, Pony Ma, Kai-Fu Lee and John Hoffman – divulge their take on the trajectory of the AI industry.

The conference is set to gather more than 300 global exhibitors, a 50% increase from last year, over 1,000 industry leaders, including 16 strategic partners and more than 100 long-term affiliates.

Intelligent Connectivity Infinite Possibilities

WAIC 2019 will become a platform for top-tier tech companies including Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Alibaba, Tencent, Huawei and Ping'An, to establish connections, expand and strengthen industrial chains in the world of AI.

Shanghai is well on the way to bridging world economy through building an intelligent economic biosphere with "AI+5G+Industrial Internet" and "AI+5G+Smart Manufacturing" acting as the driving force behind the transformation. Dot-com giants with sights set on AI technology are set to establish their innovation centers and AI research laboratories in Shanghai over the next decade.

AI Chips developed for smartphones, 5G communications, IoT, Smart Driving, Smart Home and AI Cloud Training will be on display during the event. Amongst ten products representing the world-class innovations, four 7-nanometer made chips, Huawei's Kirin 980, Kirin 810, Ascend 310 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, will take center stage. Chips spearheading the architectural innovations including Black Iron 910, a 16-core processor based on RISC-V by Pingtouge, and MLU 270, which developed by Cambricon based on MLUv02 instruction set, are also expected to land at WAIC 2019.

More than 70 projects involving 5G and AI infrastructure are set to be signed at the event with Huawei 5G Innovation Centre, AI and IoT Innovation Platform and Cloudwalk Global Operation Center due to announce their establishment in Pudong New District, Shanghai.

The metropolis will secure its global status as the first city to commercialize 5G technology with China Telecom, China Unicom and China Mobile, the three biggest Chinese communication service providers, scheduled to debut their 5G services at the event. Set to build the city of "5G+AI+IoT", Shanghai is aiming to achieve gigabyte connections for both mobile and broadband internet, accelerating the application of AI for production, people's wellbeing, urban management and social governance.

The conference reinforces Shanghai's plans to turn the city into a global AI hub by launching new innovations in the fields of IoT transportation, medical imaging and computer-aided diagnosis, visual image recognition and intelligent sensors, issuing tender documents for 19 world-class AI application scenarios including AI+Medical, education, urban management and industrial development.

Aiming to host the conference for young tech geeks, the first "AI Day" will be established to celebrate technological breakthroughs and encourage more people to participate in AI development. Another highlight of the theme will be the "Hackathon" in which winners will emerge from 50 teams and 200 developers. The contest allows participants to devise the best solutions within 36 hours to tackle head-on issues of rubbish sorting, smart factory, humanoid robots and machine learning.

About World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2019

With the theme of "Intelligent Connectivity, Infinite Possibilities," the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2019 is a platform for AI scientists, world leaders and entrepreneurs to share their insights on AI innovations and applications, gathering the brightest minds under one roof to enable them to shed light on a better future powered by intelligent technologies. It aims to connect the best of the best from academia and industry to collaborate and offers opportunities for talented innovators to transform the world, meet investors and distribute their ideas globally.