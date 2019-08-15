Waggl Places 151 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the United States

SAUSALITO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Waggl, the leading platform for real-time feedback powered by Employee Voice, today announced that it has placed 151 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, with three-year revenue growth of 2482 percent. Waggl placed 26 within California-based companies, 19 within software companies, and 10 within San Francisco companies.

"We're thrilled to be included on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list, an honor that puts us in the company of some of the most successful and well-respected companies in the US," said Michael Papay, Co-Founder and CEO, Waggl. "This award, in combination with several previous awards for having a great workplace, acknowledges the balance we have worked hard to maintain between rapid growth and commitment to sustaining a customer-focused culture and great employee experience. It is a significant validation of the work of our passionate and talented team, as well as all of our game-changing customers, who are committed to building inclusive cultures powered by actionable Employee Voice."

The annual Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment— independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Waggl was recently named as "Employee Engagement Vendor of the Year" by the 2019 North American Employee Engagement Awards. The company was recognized as a Top Workplace of 2019 by the Bay Area Newsgroup, and by San Francisco Business Times/Silicon Valley Business Journal as one of the Best Places to Work, earning the #2 ranking for wellness and the #10 spot for smallest companies. Waggl was included on the Inc. Magazine's 2018 Best Workplaces list. Waggl was also recently named as a winner of the #DigitalChallenge by BASF Corporation, the second largest producer and marketer of chemicals and related products in North America.

Waggl is a powerful technology platform that allows organizational development and people leaders to harness the power of Employee Voice. By enabling fast, frequent, focused dialogue on the topics that matter most, Waggl goes beyond measurement to create true engagement. Waggl walks the talk by utilizing its own platform internally to collect input about everything from product development features to what should be discussed at the weekly all-hands meeting.

In order to keep pace with the constant change and other challenges that come with rapid growth, Waggl maintains a strong focus on building an agile culture and great employee experience, which is translating into a strong, trustworthy brand with a superior customer focus. The Co-founders of Waggl believe that creating an open, transparent forum where people can participate in important discussions about their own workplace leads to greater engagement and productivity, a shared sense of purpose, and a clearer path of action.

"Organizations are comprised of people, and people respond best to authentic communication," said Alex Kinnebrew, CMO and Head of Strategy, Waggl. "Inclusive and transparent communication makes the entire organization stronger and more resilient."

To learn more about Waggl, please visit https://www.waggl.com/.

About Waggl

Waggl is the voice of people at work. Not a survey, not simply data -- Waggl is a real-time, transparent engagement platform that goes beyond measurement to catalyze authentic dialogue and alignment around critical business topics: Employee Engagement, Culture Building, Internal Transformation, and Operational Excellence. Waggl elevates Employee Voice to deliver actionable insight, fresh perspective, and tangible knowledge to leaders and teams. People thrive when you engage their voices to make a difference. Organizations excel when their unique talent DNA helps strengthen agility, resilience and retention. Waggl is the most powerful Employee Voice platform used by strategic HR and Executive leaders today.

With a highly-seasoned management team and advisors including esteemed executives from Glassdoor, SuccessFactors, and Coupa, Waggl has built a customer-first culture that values strong relationships and ongoing innovation. The company's solutions are continually evolving in response to input from its global customer base, which includes industry leaders such as Paychex, ebay, City Electric Supply, UCHealth, American Public Media, and Freddie Mac, and many others. For more information, please visit: http://www.waggl.com/.

