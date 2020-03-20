Waggl Offers Free 90-Day Use to Help Organizations Hear from Their People During the COVID-19 Crisis

SAUSALITO, Calif., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Waggl today announced that, in order to help support organizations during the COVID-19 crisis, it is offering use of its Employee Voice platform for 90 days at no cost. Learn more here: http://www.waggl.com/covid-19. This is a stand-alone license with no contractual agreement.

Waggl is a robust employee engagement solution that utilizes Employee Voice to crowdsource real-time insight to drive faster action and alignment around critical business topics. By enabling a shared real-time dialogue around critical questions, Waggl rapidly surfaces and prioritizes insights, ideas, and information to help organizations maintain connection and reinforce a sense of community in the midst of uncertain times.

"In this time of great uncertainty, we want to help — and we believe that enabling organizations to maintain genuine connection and community with their employees is the most human and heartfelt way that we can provide support," said Michael Papay, Co-founder and CEO, Waggl. "Listening to every voice has never been more crucial. In the midst of the challenges we currently face as individuals and leaders, I believe that our ability to rapidly learn from one another will be one of our greatest assets. Now, more than ever, it is critical for leaders to harness the wisdom of all the people within their organizations, as we adjust to the new normal."

Right now, remote work and interrupted workflows are presenting steep challenges to how many organizations keep employees engaged and productive. By keeping people engaged, connected, and informed, Employee Voice is the most agile way to include people in authentic dialogue, and align teams around action.

"Organizations create a voice culture when they empower employees to share ideas and concerns about organizational improvements," said Dr. Russell Robinson, Founder of Amplified Research. "This increases employees' engagement in the company's goals."

Free use of Waggl for 90 days with 3 pre-loaded question sets

Complimentary 15-minute onboarding call

Comprehensive 'Getting Started with Waggl" guide

"The truth is that the COVID-19 crisis has forever changed the landscape of business and work – and in order to co-create the future, we can't go backward," said Papay. "There is a tremendous amount of power and comfort in our collective intelligence. Building a continuous listening process that asks people for their input, in and of itself, helps to create an environment of mutual trust in which people feel more safe and empowered to do their jobs."

About Waggl

For HR leaders who need to measure, and truly improve engagement, Waggl is an Employee Voice platform that crowdsources real-time insight to drive faster action and alignment around critical business topics. Inspired by the waggle dance honeybees do to communicate vital information, Waggl believes every voice matters. Unlike heavy surveys or basic pulse tools, Waggl is a dialogue-first approach to engagement that creates shared ownership through inclusive team-based action planning.

With a seasoned Executive Team and premiere customers including Freddie Mac, Paychex, Heineken, 3M, Mastercard, UCSF Medical Center, McGraw Hill, Taylor Morrison and Parsons, Waggl partners with leading enterprises to harness the collective intelligence of their people. For more information and an expanded customer list, please visit https://www.waggl.com.

