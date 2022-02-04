SMI 12’234 -1.0%  SPI 15’488 -1.2%  Dow 35’111 -1.5%  DAX 15’368 -1.6%  Euro 1.0547 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’141 -1.9%  Gold 1’806 0.1%  Bitcoin 34’914 2.3%  Dollar 0.9204 0.0%  Öl 91.4 0.3% 
Waga Energy to supply three cryogenic distillation modules to Air Liquide for North American market

Waga Energy to supply three cryogenic distillation modules to Air Liquide for North American market

04-Feb-2022 / 07:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Waga Energy to supply three cryogenic distillation modules to Air Liquide for North American market

 

Meylan (France), February 4, 2022.- Waga Energy will supply three cryogenic distillation modules to Air Liquide for two renewable Natural Gas (RNG) production plants currently under construction in the United States. The cryogenic distillation modules, manufactured as standard components by Waga Energy for its WAGABOX(R) landfill gas upgrading units, separate methane from oxygen and nitrogen.

Air Liquide, a world leader in gases, technologies, and services for industry and health, ordered three cryogenic distillation modules from Waga Energy for two RNG production plants under construction at landfill sites in the United States. The cryogenic distillation modules, which integrate a patented Waga Energy technology, will be connected to membrane filtration units manufactured by Air Liquide.

Waga Energy delivered the first of the three cryogenic distillation modules to Air Liquide in September 2021 for an RNG production plant under construction at the Mallard Ridge Landfill site in Delavan, Wisconsin. It will begin producing RNG by Q2 2022. The other two cryogenic modules will equip an Air Liquide RNG production plant under construction at the Winnebago Landfill site in Illinois.

Waga Energy, a company that specializes in RNG production from landfill gas, standardized the manufacturing of the cryogenic distillation modules for its patented WAGABOX(R) technology. The result of ten years of R&D, WAGABOX(R) technology combines membrane filtration and cryogenic distillation to produce grid-compliant RNG from landfill gas, regardless of the oxygen and nitrogen levels in the raw gas.

Waga Energy has commissioned eleven WAGABOX(R) units in France, and eleven more are under construction in France, Spain, Canada, and the United States. The cryogenic distillation modules Waga Energy is supplying to Air Liquide are the same as the ones used in the large capacity WAGABOX(R) units currently under construction at a Veolia-operated landfill in Claye-Souilly, France and at the Enercycle landfill in Saint-Étienne-des-Grès, Quebec, Canada. 

Waga Energy CEO and cofounder Mathieu Lefebvre said, "We are thrilled to be supporting the development of RNG with Air Liquide. An effective alternative to fossil-based natural gas, RNG can help transition our energy systems toward greater sustainability. We have a very strong relationship with Air Liquide. The Group has been by our side since Waga Energy was founded in 2015 and is our main shareholder through its venture capital arm ALIAD."

 

 

About Waga Energy

Waga Energy (ISIN: FR0012532810, symbol: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (also known as "biomethane") by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX(R). The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas distribution networks that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds and operates its WAGABOX(R) units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG it generated. Waga Energy operates 11 WAGABOX(R) units in France, representing an installed capacity of 240 GWh/year. Eleven units are under construction in France, Spain and Canada. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and the helps the energy transition. Waga Energy has been listed since October 27, 2021, on Euronext Paris. waga-energy.com

 

CONTACT

 

Laurent Barbotin

Communication director

+33 772 771 185

laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com

 

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Download the press release

Language: English
Company: Waga Energy
2 chemin du Vieux Chêne
38240 Meylan
France
Phone: (33) 772 771 185
E-mail: laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com
Internet: www.waga-energy.com
ISIN: FR0012532810
Euronext Ticker: WAGA
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 1276566
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1276566  04-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

