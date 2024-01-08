Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Waga Energy Partners With Decatur Hills Landfill to Produce Renewable Natural Gas in Greensburg, Indiana

Waga Energy Partners With Decatur Hills Landfill to Produce Renewable Natural Gas in Greensburg, Indiana

08-Jan-2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE
Eybens (France), Monday, January 8th, 2024
 

Waga Energy Partners With Decatur Hills Landfill
to Produce Renewable Natural Gas in Greensburg, Indiana

Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA), a global expert in the production of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) from landfills, signed a commercial agreement with Decatur Hills Landfill, one of the landfills associated with Best Way Disposal, a family-owned waste management company based in Kalamazoo (Michigan, USA), to produce RNG at the Greensburg landfill. As part of this agreement, Waga Energy will fund construction of an RNG production facility using its patented WAGABOX® technology, to upgrade landfill gas (LFG) into pipeline-quality RNG. Waga Energy will operate the RNG Facility for a 20-year initial term, supporting the landfill’s commitment to optimizing methane capture and to maximize renewable energy production.

Once commercial operations are achieved in 2025, the WAGABOX® unit will deliver over 200,000 MMBtu of RNG per year (55 GWh/y). Production will be injected directly into the local natural gas grid through a dedicated interconnect to be built as part of the project. The Decatur Hills Landfill WAGABOX® unit will process up to 1,000 scfm of LFG (1,600 m3/h) into RNG with an environmental benefit avoiding over 13,700 tons of CO2eq annually, equivalent to cutting emissions from 1.4 million gallons of gasoline per year based on the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) calculation methodology[1]. A key pillar for the energy transition, RNG is a local and renewable energy that can substitute fossil-based fuels in transportation, industry, and heating.

A result of fifteen years of development, the WAGABOX® technology revolutionizes landfill gas upgrading through cryogenics. It maximizes the renewable energy production of landfills by offering pipeline-quality RNG, regardless of the landfill gas variations in flow rate and composition, and regardless of the nitrogen concentration. Nineteen WAGABOX® units are in operation in France, Canada, and Spain. Including this project, sixteen more units are under construction in the United States, France, and Canada. This is the seventh Gas Rights Agreement executed by Waga Energy in the USA with a fifth new partner.

Guénaël Prince, CEO of Waga Energy Inc.: “We are extremely proud to launch this new RNG production project with Decatur Hills Landfill, a company that purposely operates with humility and hard work; commitments and high standards that we fully share. Thanks to the WAGABOX® solution, the gas resulting from the breakdown of organic matter contained in waste, which until now was flared, will be used to supply the local community with clean, local and renewable gas”.

Curt Publow, Environmental Compliance Manager for Decatur Hills Landfill: “Decatur Hills is very excited to be part of this great clean energy project. It has taken a long time to find the right partner, and we think that Waga Energy has some unique solutions that will bring this resource from the landfill to the energy grid as a sustainable, renewable fuel.”

About Waga Energy

Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (also known as “biomethane”) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas distribution networks that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds and operates its WAGABOX® units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG it produces. Waga Energy operates nineteen WAGABOX® units in France, Spain and Canada, representing an installed capacity of 2,355,000 MMBtu (690 GWh/y). Sixteen units are under construction in France, Canada, and the US. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Learn more: waga-energy.com, follow us on: LinkedIn and Twitter, and subscribe to the newsletter.

 

About Decatur Hills Landfill and Best Way Disposal

Decatur Hills Landfill has been serving the Greensburg, Indiana community since 1991. Decatur Hills Landfill is part of the Best Way Disposal family of companies. Best Way is a safety-first, family-owned waste management company based in Kalamazoo (Michigan, USA) with operations in Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. The company was founded on simple principles – be humble, work hard, and go make a difference. For nearly three decades, Best Way Disposal has been working to provide high quality waste disposal solutions and committing to elevate standards for clean land and air. Learn more: www.bestway-disposal.com

 

Press contact

Alicia Fanni
+1 (786) 300-9545
alicia.fanni@waga-energy.com

Investors contact

Laurent Barbotin
+33 772 771 185
laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com

 

[1] 9,000 tons of eqCO2 based on comparative non-renewable and renewable natural gas emission factors in France according to French energy agency ADEME’s carbon database and factoring in direct and indirect emissions.

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Download the press release

Language: English
Company: Waga Energy
5 Rue Raymond Chanas
38320 Eybens
France
Phone: (33) 772 771 185
E-mail: laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com
Internet: www.waga-energy.com
ISIN: FR0012532810
Euronext Ticker: WAGA
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 1810331
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1810331  08-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

