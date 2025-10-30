Wabash National Aktie 984024 / US9295661071
30.10.2025 15:38:19
Wabash National Slashes FY25 Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Wabash National Corp. (WNC) slashes its earnings and sales guidance for the full-year 2025.
For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted loss in a range of $1.95 to $2.05 per share on revenues of $1.5 billion. Previously, the company expected adjusted loss in a range of $1.30 to $1.00 per share on revenues of $1.6 billion for the year.
On average, analysts polled expect the company to report a loss of $1.35 per share on revenues of $1.58 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
