30.10.2025 15:38:19

Wabash National Slashes FY25 Outlook - Update

Wabash National
6.52 CHF -3.92%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Wabash National Corp. (WNC) slashes its earnings and sales guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted loss in a range of $1.95 to $2.05 per share on revenues of $1.5 billion. Previously, the company expected adjusted loss in a range of $1.30 to $1.00 per share on revenues of $1.6 billion for the year.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report a loss of $1.35 per share on revenues of $1.58 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com