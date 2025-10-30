Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.10.2025 14:06:18

Wabash National Posts Q3 Financial Report, Stock Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Wabash National Corp. (WNC), Thursday announced third quarter financial results, reporting earnings of $39.9 million or $0.97 a share attributable to common stockholders, compared with a loss of $330.2 million or $7.53 a share in the previous year.

On adjusted basis, loss attributable to common stockholders stood at $21.2 million or $0.51 per share compared with earnings of $8.6 million or $0.19 per share last year.

Net sales declined to $381.6 million from $464.04 million in the prior year.

In the pre-market hours, WNC is moving down 7.71 percent, to $7.66 on the New York Stock Exchange.