W3 Energy signs operations contract with Luxcar

STOCKHOLM, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- W3 Energy has signed a contract with Luxcara for onsite technical operations management for the Önusberget wind farm, which is Europe's largest single onshore wind farm.

"This contract strengthens our position as a key player in onsite technical operations management. The Önusberget wind farm is the largest single-site wind power project in Europe and we are proud that Luxcara gives us the trust to support with the operational management of their investment", says W3 Energy's COO André Sjöström.

Önusberget wind farm is located outside of Piteå in northern Sweden and when fully installed it is planned to have 137 wind turbines with an expected capacity of more than 750 MW. W3 Energy will be responsible for onsite technical operations management and local accounting services as well as operation and maintenance of the electrical infrastructure and transformer stations.

"The contract with Luxcara is extremely important to us and means that we take a firm grip on our home region. This contract allows us to continue to grow and we plan to continue to recruit in Piteå, Umeå, and Skellefteå", commented André Sjöström.

The new contract with Luxcara means that W3 Energy manages approximately 15% of the renewable energy produced in Sweden and lays the foundation for continuing to build growth in other regions.

A common view on sustainability

"Luxcara is an internationally respected asset manager in renewable energy, with high-quality investment criteria and a strong focus on diversity and sustainability. We share their view on sustainability, with a strong focus on environmental as well as social and ethical aspects", stated W3 Energy's CEO Pär Dunder.

"We are delighted to sign this contract with a strong local player like W3 Energy. Our past engagement with W3 combined with their track record from other large projects and their local experience were decisive factors for choosing W3 Energy. We are looking forward to continuing our collaboration with them", says Philip Sander, Managing Director of Luxcara.

Contacts:

Pär Dunder, CEO W3 Energy

+46 (0)70-375 00 43

par.dunder@w3e.se

André Sjöström, COO W3 Energy

+46 (0)70-366 35 24

andre.sjostrom@w3e.se

Philip Sander, Managing Director Luxcara

+49(0) 40 / 60 56 41-0

PS@luxcara.com

W3 Energy is an independent technical operations manager responsible for the operation, maintenance, and optimization of wind farms. The company has offices in Piteå, Skellefteå and Umeå. With a portfolio of 1,730 MW, W3 Energy manages approximately 15% of the renewable energy produced in Sweden. This equals the annual consumption of about 900,000 Swedish households. The company's largest assignment is in Markbygden, outside Piteå in northern Sweden, which is Europe's largest land-based wind farm. Here, W3 Energy manages the subprojects Markbygden ETT and Önusberget wind farm, as well as the facilities of the company MB Net, which is responsible for the electricity supply to the national grid. Together, W3 Energy's projects in Markbygden have a capacity equal to a normal-sized nuclear power plant.

Luxcara is an independent asset manager offering equity and debt investment opportunities to international investors in the global renewable energy market. Since 2009, the management-owned company acquires, structures, finances, and operates renewable energy and related infrastructure projects as a long-term buy-and-hold investor. Luxcara's longstanding focus on unsubsidized markets has made the company one of Europe's most prominent investor in projects with long-term power purchase agreements. The portfolio of the company includes renewable power plants across Europe with a total capacity of more than 3 GW and an investment volume exceeding EUR 3bn. The track record makes Luxcara one of the continent's most experienced asset managers for renewable energy investments. luxcara.com | linkedin.com/company/luxcara/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/w3-energy/r/w3-energy-signs-operations-contract-with-luxcar,c3365888

The following files are available for download: