03.02.2026 14:28:46

W.W. Grainger Guides FY26 In Line With Estimates - Update

Grainger
849.63 CHF 0.04%
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, industrial supply company W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) initiated its earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $42.25 to $44.75 per share on net sales between $18.7 billion and 19.1 billion, with sales growth of 4.2 to 6.7 percent and daily, organic constant currency sales growth of 6.5 to 9.0 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $43.84 per share on revenue of $18.83 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, GWW is trading on the NYSE at $1,089.00, down $6.52 or 0.60 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

